kitco.com
Sudden crypto drop sends bitcoin to three-week low
SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Friday, with sudden selling dragging bitcoin to a three-week low. Bitcoin fell as much as 7.7% to $21,404 over a few minutes during the European morning, at around 0640 GMT. It recovered slightly then continued its downward trajectory to trade around $21,400 at 1138 GMT, down 8.2% on the day.
kitco.com
Crypto collapse 'necessary evil' on the way to maturity – KPMG Canada
(Kitco News) The crypto crash over the summer was the market correcting itself after a lot of leverage mixed in with bad actors needed to be fleshed out, said KPMG in Canada's director and co-leader of crypto assets and blockchain Kunal Bhasin. The Terra Luna collapse and the contagion risks...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Fall Stimulus Checks: These States Are Giving Out Cash [Full List]
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been three rounds of stimulation checks, but many people urgently need another one. Even if inflation is still punishing consumers, states are rising to the challenge. However, not all states are able to meet the need for more money.
nationalinterest.org
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
kitco.com
ECB steps in as banks dip toes in crypto pool
LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Wednesday it would harmonise how banks offer cryptoassets to ensure they have enough capital and expertise in a sector some European Union lawmakers have described as the Wild West. Several crypto companies like Binance and Crypto.com have been...
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway wins OK to buy 50% Occidental stake
Aug 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. energy regulator on Friday gave Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), the company controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett, permission to buy up to 50% of oil company Occidental Petroleum Corp's (OXY.N) common stock.
One SEC school has been the lone, legal marijuana source for U.S. researchers for 50 years, until now
For decades a small, research facility at an SEC school served as the single source of legally grown marijuana allowed for research purposed. This SEC grow lab has been in cultivation at the University of Mississippi since 1968. Move over Ole Miss, there’s a new marijuana sheriff in town, err,...
