Sudden crypto drop sends bitcoin to three-week low

SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Friday, with sudden selling dragging bitcoin to a three-week low. Bitcoin fell as much as 7.7% to $21,404 over a few minutes during the European morning, at around 0640 GMT. It recovered slightly then continued its downward trajectory to trade around $21,400 at 1138 GMT, down 8.2% on the day.
Crypto collapse 'necessary evil' on the way to maturity – KPMG Canada

(Kitco News) The crypto crash over the summer was the market correcting itself after a lot of leverage mixed in with bad actors needed to be fleshed out, said KPMG in Canada's director and co-leader of crypto assets and blockchain Kunal Bhasin. The Terra Luna collapse and the contagion risks...
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans

The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
ECB steps in as banks dip toes in crypto pool

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Wednesday it would harmonise how banks offer cryptoassets to ensure they have enough capital and expertise in a sector some European Union lawmakers have described as the Wild West. Several crypto companies like Binance and Crypto.com have been...
