ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham Have Bid For Blues Defender Emerson Palmieri

By Connor Dossi-White
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33qjsU_0hI2zpAD00

David Moyes looks to strengthen his side's defense this summer by targeting Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri and PSG youngster Thilo Kehrer.

David Moyes looks to strengthen his side's defense this summer by targeting Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri and PSG youngster Thilo Kehrer.

West Ham has had a disappointing start to the season after losing the first two games to Manchester City and Nottingham Forrest without scoring, leaving them at the bottom of the table.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

According to Roshane Thomas from the Evening Standard, West Ham has made a bid of £13 million for Emerson.

Now that the Blues have signed Marc Cucurella from Brighton and have Ben Chilwell returning back to full fitness, Chelsea will look to offload the Italian and get him off the books.

Emerson was heavily linked to the Italian side Lazio to work with former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

By trying to sign Emerson, West Ham hope to stay in the running for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja should the Blues look to let them out on loan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=182Hzu_0hI2zpAD00

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Hammers have already signed Nayef Aguerd from Rennes to strengthen their defense. The £28 million signing has been ruled out injured for the first 10 weeks of the season due to an ankle injury sustained in pre-season.

Joining Aguerd, Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna also find themselves injured leaving West Ham with only one fit centre-back.

Read More Chelsea News

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Dawson
Person
Malang Sarr
Person
Emerson Palmieri
Person
David Moyes
Person
Angelo Ogbonna
Person
Conor Gallagher
Person
Thilo Kehrer
Person
Maurizio Sarri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues#Manchester City#Italian#Imago#Hammers#Rennes#West Ham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy