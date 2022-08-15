Read full article on original website
Arrests in series of armed robberies across Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects in a series of armed robberies in Tulare County that occurred between June and July have been arrested, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says. On June 21st, deputies say robberies were reported within an hour and a half at Lindsay Food Mart and the Ducor Handy Market. The […]
Bodycam video released in Porterville library fire trial
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE)- Shocking video and audio recordings were released in a south valley court on Thursday as two juveniles stood trial for a 2020 fatal fire. “We (expletive) killed two firefighters,” said one juvenile to the other during a conversation that was recorded in the back of a Porterville cop car. The two […]
Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
IDENTIFIED: Man shot by Tulare Police, officers say he was armed
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man shot by police in Tulare during an incident on Tuesday was identified by the department on Wednesday. 29-year-old Angel Ray Farias from Tulare was the man officers say was seen around 12 noon with a gun near a homeless encampment. Three people were seen inside a vehicle and two […]
CHP: 1 dead after SUV pushes victim’s car in crash
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was killed following a crash involving three vehicles southwest of Fresno on Thursday, according to the CHP. The crash took place at around 3:15 p.m. on Church Avenue, between West Avenue and Hughes Avenue. Officers say two 31-year-olds, a man and woman, were in a car that had […]
Trial begins for teens charged in deadly Porterville Library fire
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Inside the Juvenile Courthouse in Tulare County, two teens stood in front of the presiding judge, facing murder and arson charges for setting the Porterville Library fire on fire, killing two firefighters. On February 18th, 2020, the inferno claimed the lives of Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa, and Firefighter Patrick […]
Porterville arson trial: Officers break down recalling last moments with slain firefighters
The trial of two boys accused of starting the Porterville Library fire that killed firefighter Patrick Jones and Captain Raymond Figueroa continued on Thursday.
Woman killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Fresno County that left one woman dead.
Suspect shot by officers after report of man with a gun in Tulare, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is in the hospital after officers responding to a call about a man with a gun on Tuesday led to officers shooting at a suspect – putting him in the hospital, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say they first received a report about a man with a […]
Man arrested after chase in central Fresno, deputies say
A chase through central Fresno ended with the driver in handcuffs.
1 dead after semi-truck and train collide in Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of a semi-truck has died after it collided with a train on Thursday on Sierra Street and Simpson Street in Kingsburg, close to the Highway 99 exit, according to officials. The crash took place around 7:00 p.m. and resulted in the semi-truck catching on fire. Video of the crash […]
Witnesses recall fire that killed 2 firefighters at Porterville Library
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The first day of trial for two 15-year-old boys, both charged with two counts of murder and two counts of arson, after the Porterville Library was destroyed by a fire in February 2020. On Wednesday, the teens sat near their attorneys with their families behind them, using a translator to […]
Woman steals bus in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman drove away with a Tulare County Area Transit bus on Monday afternoon, according to Visalia Police. Officials say that approximately at 1:23 p.m., Visalia Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Court regarding a disturbance on a bus. They had been advised that a woman was […]
Man stabbed at FAX bus stop, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was stabbed at a bus stop on Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the incident happened at 8:30 p.m. at the bus stop on Vassar and Blackstone avenues. A 59-year-old man was getting off the bus when a man stabbed him in the neck from […]
31-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in Fresno that killed a 31-year-old woman. The officials reported a crash on Church Avenue between West and Hughes avenues at around 3:15 p.m. A small Kia was [..]
Fire extinguishers full of fentanyl found in Firebaugh, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after deputies found over a dozen pounds of fentanyl hidden inside fire extinguishers during a traffic stop on Monday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 6:30 p.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Interstate 5 and […]
Corcoran HS student found with a gun on campus, police say
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old Corcoran High School student was found with a loaded gun in their backpack, police say. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 12:35 p.m. a Corcoran Police School Resource Officer, was informed about the presence of a firearm on campus. The high school staff announced that they had a student […]
59-year-old man stabbed in central Fresno in random attack
Fresno police are looking for a suspect who ran up behind a man heading home from work and stabbed him in the neck. Police say it was an unprovoked, random attack with no apparent motive.
Kings County man, passenger arrested after reportedly being caught with unrestrained child and drugs in car
A Kings County man was recently arrested after allegedly speeding while carrying narcotics in the vehicle along with his unrestrained 2-year-old child, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On the afternoon of Wednesday, August 10, a deputy pulled over a speeding vehicle in the area of 17th Avenue and Davis...
3 Suspects Arrested for Drug Possession
Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office. “On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen advising there were six (6) Hispanics males walking on Bell Springs Road carrying rifles and wearing camouflaged clothing. Deputies began responding and contacted the reporting...
