Visalia, CA

Bakersfield Now

Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: 1 dead after SUV pushes victim’s car in crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was killed following a crash involving three vehicles southwest of Fresno on Thursday, according to the CHP. The crash took place at around 3:15 p.m. on Church Avenue, between West Avenue and Hughes Avenue. Officers say two 31-year-olds, a man and woman, were in a car that had […]
NewsBreak
YourCentralValley.com

Woman steals bus in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman drove away with a Tulare County Area Transit bus on Monday afternoon, according to Visalia Police. Officials say that approximately at 1:23 p.m., Visalia Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Court regarding a disturbance on a bus. They had been advised that a woman was […]
YourCentralValley.com

Man stabbed at FAX bus stop, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was stabbed at a bus stop on Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the incident happened at 8:30 p.m. at the bus stop on Vassar and Blackstone avenues. A 59-year-old man was getting off the bus when a man stabbed him in the neck from […]
YourCentralValley.com

Corcoran HS student found with a gun on campus, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old Corcoran High School student was found with a loaded gun in their backpack, police say. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 12:35 p.m. a Corcoran Police School Resource Officer, was informed about the presence of a firearm on campus. The high school staff announced that they had a student […]
crimevoice.com

3 Suspects Arrested for Drug Possession

Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office. “On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen advising there were six (6) Hispanics males walking on Bell Springs Road carrying rifles and wearing camouflaged clothing. Deputies began responding and contacted the reporting...
