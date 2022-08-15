Read full article on original website
Possible bank hold up in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating an apparent hold up. Units were called to Old National Bank in the 3800 block of First Avenue around 12:45. Officers are searching the area for a stocky, white male with a tattoo on his right forearm. There are no reports of any serious injuries. Evansville Police took […]
Mt. Vernon man sentenced following drug dealing conviction
MT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of drug dealing. The Posey County Prosecutor says 50-year-old Steven R. Robinson was sentenced after pleading guilty to dealing methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana. Police records show that Robinson’s vehicle was...
Police: Man arrested following robbery at Evansville bank
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at the Old National Bank on North First Avenue. 47-year-old Derrick Staser was arrested on robbery and intimidation charges on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the bank just before 1 p.m. in reference to a holdup alarm, according to...
Officials: Man found on Sutton Lane identified
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A man who was found Monday on Sutton Lane has been identified by officials as Jacob Simpson, 25, of Owensboro. The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on August 15, at 4:45 pm, police responded to the 200 block of Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the roadway. Police […]
Man Arrested for Armed Robberies in Vincennes
Knox County – A criminal investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Vincennes City Police has resulted in the arrest of a Worthington man for Robbery and Intimidation. Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police investigated two armed robberies that occurred at the Sunshine Spa, located at 1876 Hart...
Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
Mister B’s speaks out after child neglect arrests
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two Mister B’s employees were arrested Tuesday after police say they left their child unattended in a car. The Evansville Police Department says they responded to the Mister B’s in Evansville after a caller was worried about the wellbeing of a child in the backseat of a parked Jeep. The affidavit […]
Guilty verdict reached in Parrett Street murder trial
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A jury has reached a verdict in Samajui Barnes’s trial, and he has been found guilty, according to officials with the Vanderburgh Circuit Court. The Vanderburgh Circuit Court says Barnes’s sentencing date is September 8 at 9 a.m. Barnes, who was 17 at the time of his arrest, was arrested on […]
Jasper man accused of driving twice the legal alcohol limit
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper man was arrested during a traffic stop. Police say officers pulled over 26-year-old Wyatt Jenkins for driving without tail lights. Officials say Jenkins showed signs of impairment and tested .16 blood alcohol content. He’s facing several charges, including operating while intoxicated over .15, possession...
Family of Evansville firefighter responds after two charged in 2019 murder case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With murder charges finally filed in the death of Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr, his family said on Thursday that they’re relieved to see some progress after so long. [PREVIOUS: Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter]. 14 News spoke with Doerr’s...
Evansville firefighter’s widow charged with murder
(WEHT) - Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond Sr. have been charged with the 2019 murder of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr.
GCSO: Be wary of this new scam
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) informed Eyewitness News of a recent scam going on.
Daviess County Arrest Report
Frederic McClellan, 49, of Washington, was booked into the Knox County Jail Tuesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Tonya Cress, 49, of Washington, was jailed in Knox County Tuesday for Failure to Appear. Antonio Hart, 34, of Muncie, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s department on a...
Funeral arrangements made for woman allegedly murdered by boyfriend
(WEHT) - Funeral arrangements have been made for Heather Davidson. Heather, 31, loved country music concerts, Monster Truck shows and Flea markets. Her boyfriend is accused of killing her on August 13.
Investigation into death of 25-year-old Owensboro man underway
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky say they're investigating the death of a 25-year-old man after an incident that happened Monday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 4:45 p.m. on Monday when officers were called to the intersection of Sutton Lane and West 2nd Street. Officers say they found...
Jailer Amy Brady to retire from Henderson County Jail
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Amy Brady has announced she will be stepping down from her position as the Henderson County Jailer at the end of the month. Eyewitness News spoke with her earlier Wednesday afternoon. Jailer Brady tells us she will be retiring from her role to spend more time with her family. She has […]
Transgender Man Files Human Rights Complaint Against Two Downstate Walmarts
A transgender man from Southern Illinois has filed a human rights complaint against two Downstate Walmart stores for refusing to cash a money order for him… apparently because of his transgender status. Skyler Hyatt presented the money order at a Walmart in Lawrenceville last October, along with a state...
8/18 Dr. Porter Interview
Family of Evansville firefighter responds after two charged in 2019 murder case. Family of Evansville firefighter responds after two charged in 2019 murder case. Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter. Updated: 2 hours ago. Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter.
Friday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After years of investigating the murder of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr, authorities say two people are now facing charges. One of them - his own wife. Authorities are investigating a crash involving a bus in Posey County. The sheriff says three people were taken to the...
Warrant Served for Shots Fired
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested Stanley St. Cyr, 34, earlier today on a warrant for Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, and Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury. The warrant was issued after an investigation was conducted in May of 2022 by detectives and...
