ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

So Many Celebrities Visited Texas Recently & Kevin Hart Even Bartended In Dallas

By Brittany Cristiano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ea7Vu_0hI2yj4s00

Celebrities have a record of visiting Texas for all sorts of different reasons like conventions, product promotions, and comedy shows. Beyond their business interests in the state, many also took the time to enjoy Texas' local gastronomic destinations.

From some of our favorite Marvel superheroes getting a true Lone Star State-style Tex-Mex meal to a Grammy award-winner making a surprise visit to a Dallas-area high school, here's what some of the stars were up to during their recent Texas stop-ins.

Kevin Hart

Keep it going & join us for the official after party at Happiest Hour Dallas tonight. For table + bottle reservations call 214-965-1092 🍾#happiesthourdal #harwoodhospitality #dfw #kevinhart

Kevin Hart was in town for his Reality Check comedy show tour, which had a stop at the American Airlines Center on Friday, August 12.

Ahead of the performance, he visited Happiest Hour, a fun bar known for its giant food, and even made a few cocktails behind the bar, apparently with his tequila brand Gran Coramino.

In true Hart fashion, the actor was sure to get atop the bar and take a shot in front of roaring crowds inside the restaurant.

Hayley Atwell & Simu Liu

Following their appearances at the Thomas J. Henry's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con in San Antonio, TX, which was also attended by Ewan Macgregor a couple of weekends ago, Marvel superstars Simi Liu (Shang-Chi) and Haley Atwell (Peggy Carter), stopped by Mi Tierra for a bite of Tex-Mex.

The cafe and bakery later shared on its Facebook page that they enjoyed meals "fit for heroes" and if you've had their enchiladas, you'd probably agree.

Jennifer Hudson

The EGOT-winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson was in the state, promoting her new talk show coming to Fox 4 that will premiere in September 2022.

She then paid a surprise visit to Dallas' Booker T Washington High School Of Performing And Visual Arts during the students' rehearsal for The Whiz.

She can be seen watching a scene run through in the social media post, and according to Fox 4, the singer and actress also took questions and spoke with the students.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Whalberg is part owner of the F45 Gym franchises and just last week, he stopped by one of the Austin, TX locations to join its attendees for an intense 45 minute long workout.

The actor posed for photos with fans and later shared on his Instagram that it was the "best workout ever".

Many more celebrities are set to make their way to the Lone Star State in September, including Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga, who are both making stops on their US tours.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Rapper Arrested in Texas for Second Time This Year

Rapper Hotboy Wes was arrested last Saturday night for the second time in 2022 according to KWTX. The up-and-coming artist was charged with possession of marijuana on the night of Saturday, July 23 and paid $3,000 in bond to be released the following day. This came after a much more serious arrest back in January, when Hotboy Wes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Austin, TX
Popculture

Country Music Favorite and Former TV News Anchor Wed in Tennessee

Jason Albers, who country music fans will know from his work with The Flatland Cavalry, just tied the knot! The drummer and and fiancée Elizabeth Pace married at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee, back on July 23, per PEOPLE. The couple said "I do" after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony

Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
SEELEY LAKE, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you love to enjoy a good steak with your friends and family members and you happen to live in Texas, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that every steak lover should visit at least once. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with only high-quality ingredients, so you are definitely in for a treat. Also, all of these steakhouses are great options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion but are also good options for simply enjoying a casual meal with some close friends or family members. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out:
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Mark Wahlberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Booker T#Conventions#Marvel#Tex Mex#Tx
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Gets Pretty in Pink Pussybow Top & 6-Inch Birthday Heels With Ben Affleck & Kids on Honeymoon Trip

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving. The “Halftime” star continued her chic summer style streak while out in Paris with her husband Ben Affleck today. The newlywed couple have been enjoying an eventful honeymoon in the City of Lights with their children. Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz and her son Maximillian Muñiz from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck also came along for some fun. The group was spotted leaving the Micromania store in Paris. The world renowned pop icon was fashionably dressed for the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
earnthenecklace.com

Erika Lopez Leaving KVUE: Why Is the Texas Meteorologist Resigning?

Erika Lopez has been bringing the latest weather forecasts to central Texas for four years. During that time, the local community also got glimpses into her life outside the studio. Now, this weather anchor is turning her focus on her family. Erika Lopez announced she is leaving KVUE-TV in August 2022. Austin residents naturally want to know why the meteorologist is leaving and where she is going next. They hope she will remain in the central Texas area and return to broadcasting soon. Here’s what Erika Lopez said about leaving KVUE.
AUSTIN, TX
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

36K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy