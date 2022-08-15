So Many Celebrities Visited Texas Recently & Kevin Hart Even Bartended In Dallas

Celebrities have a record of visiting Texas for all sorts of different reasons like conventions, product promotions, and comedy shows. Beyond their business interests in the state, many also took the time to enjoy Texas' local gastronomic destinations.

From some of our favorite Marvel superheroes getting a true Lone Star State-style Tex-Mex meal to a Grammy award-winner making a surprise visit to a Dallas-area high school, here's what some of the stars were up to during their recent Texas stop-ins.

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart was in town for his Reality Check comedy show tour, which had a stop at the American Airlines Center on Friday, August 12.

Ahead of the performance, he visited Happiest Hour, a fun bar known for its giant food, and even made a few cocktails behind the bar, apparently with his tequila brand Gran Coramino.

In true Hart fashion, the actor was sure to get atop the bar and take a shot in front of roaring crowds inside the restaurant.

Hayley Atwell & Simu Liu

Following their appearances at the Thomas J. Henry's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con in San Antonio, TX, which was also attended by Ewan Macgregor a couple of weekends ago, Marvel superstars Simi Liu (Shang-Chi) and Haley Atwell (Peggy Carter), stopped by Mi Tierra for a bite of Tex-Mex.

The cafe and bakery later shared on its Facebook page that they enjoyed meals "fit for heroes" and if you've had their enchiladas, you'd probably agree.

Jennifer Hudson

The EGOT-winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson was in the state, promoting her new talk show coming to Fox 4 that will premiere in September 2022.

She then paid a surprise visit to Dallas' Booker T Washington High School Of Performing And Visual Arts during the students' rehearsal for The Whiz.

She can be seen watching a scene run through in the social media post, and according to Fox 4, the singer and actress also took questions and spoke with the students.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Whalberg is part owner of the F45 Gym franchises and just last week, he stopped by one of the Austin, TX locations to join its attendees for an intense 45 minute long workout.

The actor posed for photos with fans and later shared on his Instagram that it was the "best workout ever".

Many more celebrities are set to make their way to the Lone Star State in September, including Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga, who are both making stops on their US tours.