fox5atlanta.com

Missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman found, condition unknown, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found, but her condition was not immediately known. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shared with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Dacula man killed in Cobb County crash

A 19-year-old Dacula man was killed in a collision on Chastain Meadows Parkway near Big Shanty Road in Cobb County. The crash occurred Monday, Aug. 15 at 10:11 p.m. Investigators say 19-year-old Donovan Williams, of Dacula, was traveling north on Chastain Meadows Parkway in the left lane in a 1996 white Honda Accord. The vehicle was also occupied by two passengers. At the same time a silver 2019 Honda Insight was traveling south on Chastain Meadows Parkway in the right lane.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Man killed in two-car collision on Chastain Meadows Parkway

According to a public information release from Officer J. Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a fatal two-car collision that occurred on Chastain Meadows Parkway near Big Shanty Road on Sunday, August 15, 2022, at about 10:11 pm.
COBB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

GBI investigating death in Norcross

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a Norcross man after he shot himself on Wednesday in front of police. Officers with the Norcross Police Department were called to a QuikTrip at 2400 Beaver Ruin Road for an incident that involved a man with a gun. The...
NORCROSS, GA
Monroe Local News

Missing person UPDATE: Gwinnett PD reports man with medical concerns located safe

Gwinnett County Police Department report that Bobby Joe Denny has been located safe and reunited with his family. (Lawrenceville, Ga., August 17, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person. Bobby Joe Denny went missing from Freeman’s Mill Park, located at 1401 Alcovy Road in Lawrenceville yesterday, August 16. He was last seen in the park by a friend. Denny has medical concerns which necessitate finding him quickly.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Forsyth County bus driver receives touching final tribute

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A group of bus drivers in Forsyth County held a special ceremony on Wednesday in memory of one of their own. Linda Stowers was a beloved bus driver in the Forsyth County School District for 15 years. The 72-year-old Atlanta native passed away last week from...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Gridlock Guy: Airborne insight on the I-285/GA-400 changes

If anything in Atlanta traffic has been teeth-gritting, it’s been the road work and delays in the I-285/GA-400 interchange in Sandy Springs. Some recent ramp openings and relocations in the past week have added to many motorists’ heartaches. GDOT has recently opened the new I-285/westbound (Outer Loop) ramps...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
CBS 46

Two wanted in connection to DeKalb County murder identified by police

SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police have identified two people who were arrested and charged in the murder of a man in DeKalb County. Police say 27-year-old Zaira Jones and 21-year-old Jaquez McDonald were arrested and charged with homicide. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the...
SCOTTDALE, GA

