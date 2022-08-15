Read full article on original website
Police investigating serious crash on I-20 WB in DeKalb County
All lanes of Interstate 20 westbound are closed in DeKalb County as police investigate a serious crash. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reported updates on the crash every 10 minutes on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The crash...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman found, condition unknown, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found, but her condition was not immediately known. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shared with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
Forsyth County Blotter: Celebrity DUI arrest, man does laundry in empty house, and traffic stop leads to drug arrest
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The daughter of a reality television star faces DUI and underage drinking charges after a collision in Forsyth County.
Dacula man killed in Cobb County crash
A 19-year-old Dacula man was killed in a collision on Chastain Meadows Parkway near Big Shanty Road in Cobb County. The crash occurred Monday, Aug. 15 at 10:11 p.m. Investigators say 19-year-old Donovan Williams, of Dacula, was traveling north on Chastain Meadows Parkway in the left lane in a 1996 white Honda Accord. The vehicle was also occupied by two passengers. At the same time a silver 2019 Honda Insight was traveling south on Chastain Meadows Parkway in the right lane.
cobbcountycourier.com
Man killed in two-car collision on Chastain Meadows Parkway
According to a public information release from Officer J. Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a fatal two-car collision that occurred on Chastain Meadows Parkway near Big Shanty Road on Sunday, August 15, 2022, at about 10:11 pm.
accesswdun.com
GBI investigating death in Norcross
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a Norcross man after he shot himself on Wednesday in front of police. Officers with the Norcross Police Department were called to a QuikTrip at 2400 Beaver Ruin Road for an incident that involved a man with a gun. The...
Teen swerves into opposing lane, dies in crash, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A teen who swerved a car into the opposing lane was killed in a crash on Sunday, Cobb County Police say. Donovan Williams, 19, of Dacula, Georgia was driving northbound on Chastain Meadows Parkway in Marietta just after 10 p.m. when he crossed into the southbound lane, crashing into a car, police say.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Stolen vehicle recovered, drag racing in church parking lot and slew of arrests
Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Monday, August 1, 2022. ZONE 5. Arrest- 36-year-old Reynolds man was arrested at a residence on...
Georgia 400 toll lanes back on track. Here’s what we know
A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is back on track a year after the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation will issue a draft request for proposals next month from roadbuilding companies...
Monroe Local News
COVID-19: Georgia 125; Gwinnett 3; Walton County 4 more deaths reported in the past week
The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Georgia is reporting 125 more deaths, Gwinnett County three more and Walton County four more deaths reported in the past week. Walton County. Total Cases –...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: ATM stolen from inside gas station; stolen vehicles; recovered vehicle, entering auto and slew of arrests
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, Aug. 8 to Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Monday, August 8, 2022. ZONE 1. Arrest- A 41-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a...
Suspect shoots and kills himself following gun incident at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man they suspect was involved in a Wednesday afternoon incident with a gun at a gas station, who ran from the scene before he shot and killed himself. The GBI says after an incident involving a man with...
2 arrested for selling drugs out of Ga. car dealership, deputies say
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men after receiving multiple tips regarding illegal drug activity occurring at a local car dealership. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Thursday, deputies served a search warrant at So Easy Auto...
Monroe Local News
Missing person UPDATE: Gwinnett PD reports man with medical concerns located safe
Gwinnett County Police Department report that Bobby Joe Denny has been located safe and reunited with his family. (Lawrenceville, Ga., August 17, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person. Bobby Joe Denny went missing from Freeman’s Mill Park, located at 1401 Alcovy Road in Lawrenceville yesterday, August 16. He was last seen in the park by a friend. Denny has medical concerns which necessitate finding him quickly.
Decomposing soybeans from train car derailment kill wildlife in Georgia creek
ATLANTA — Three derailed train cars have created quite the mess after spilling soybeans - yes, soybeans - into Flat Creek, according to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. In a Facebook post, the organization notes how the creek feeds into the Chattahoochee River. As a result of the soybeans decomposing in the...
fox5atlanta.com
Forsyth County bus driver receives touching final tribute
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A group of bus drivers in Forsyth County held a special ceremony on Wednesday in memory of one of their own. Linda Stowers was a beloved bus driver in the Forsyth County School District for 15 years. The 72-year-old Atlanta native passed away last week from...
NE Ga police blotter includes new details on elder abuse arrest in Jefferson
A man from Athens is arrested on drug charges in Elberton: Elberton Police say 28 year-old Marquis Fleming was caught with marijuana and methamphetamine. He was arrested after a traffic stop and booked into the Elbert County jail. There is more information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on this...
Gridlock Guy: Airborne insight on the I-285/GA-400 changes
If anything in Atlanta traffic has been teeth-gritting, it’s been the road work and delays in the I-285/GA-400 interchange in Sandy Springs. Some recent ramp openings and relocations in the past week have added to many motorists’ heartaches. GDOT has recently opened the new I-285/westbound (Outer Loop) ramps...
Video shows brutal attack of teen at Clayton County high school
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The parents of a teenager brutally attacked at school by another student say he could have been killed. The attack was recorded and in the video shared on social media, you see the victim forcefully slammed to the ground and punched, even while unconscious. Parents...
CBS 46
Two wanted in connection to DeKalb County murder identified by police
SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police have identified two people who were arrested and charged in the murder of a man in DeKalb County. Police say 27-year-old Zaira Jones and 21-year-old Jaquez McDonald were arrested and charged with homicide. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the...
