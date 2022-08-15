Victoria's Secret Reacts After Artist Rips The Brand For Body Shaming In A Viral TikTok Song

A TikTok song, "Victoria's Secret," hit No.1 on the Billboard charts, and now the brand is talking about how they can bring body inclusivity into the conversation.

The New Jersey artist, Jax aka @jaxwritessongs, wrote the lyrics to combat "the one body type companies like Victoria's Secret strategically advertise," she said in a video.

She was inspired by a girl she babysat who felt insecure about her looks and published the tune that had an unwavering response from followers. Jax even received a letter from the CEO, Amy Hauk, of the lingerie company.

"Our transformation is a journey and every day we are working hard to advocate for all women — including the 25,000 who work for us," said Hauk.

She finished the letter by stating that she values Jax for speaking out and wants to bring her into the conversation. The artist replied in a public video because she doesn't think it's up to her to be the face of their new image.

My response to Victoria’s Secret. The floor is yours…. #victoriassecret #inclusivity #speakyourmind

"Did companies like Victoria's Secret contribute to my body issues? Yes. But you shouldn't need a viral song or a blue check mark for your voice to be heard," she said. "I don't feel comfortable speaking on behalf of an entire generation in a manipulative, non-inclusive marketing culture."

Putting a spotlight on her comment section, she asked those watching, listening, and, ultimately, shopping at the stores, to post what they feel will make them feel seen and represented.

A video that received 9.6 million views, 1.3 million likes, and 75.8 thousand comments, she knows Victoria's Secret is paying attention to her platform.

The overall consensus of the comments was the term "real" and seeing things like wrinkles and stretch marks.

One user discussed models over 50 being included in the advertisements, "How about the 'older' ladies in the world? We like to feel loved and accepted too!"

"I want to walk w/my daughter through the mall and see unedited and unphotoshopped, REAL bodies on posters, of all shapes and sizes. REAL," another viewer wrote.

Jax also posted the video to her Instagram page, which received more traction and engagement. She put up her video just two days ago and it's continued to be flooded with people's suggestions.