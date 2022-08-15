Read full article on original website
Related
bozemanmagazine.com
Family Promise of Gallatin Valley awarded $989,734.45 grant from the State of Montana
Bozeman, MT – Family Promise, the nation’s leading nonprofit addressing family homelessness and early learning, has announced a grant award in the amount of $989,734.45 through the State of Montana. This funding allows Family Promise to significantly expand existing services at Rising Stars Early Learning Center by both increasing capacity and hours of operation.
Comments / 0