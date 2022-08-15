Read full article on original website
Plainsman
Salvation Army welcomes new leaders
New Salvation Army Lieutenants Justin and Shannon Bluer are hoping to add a music program to their list of afterschool activities that will be available for area kids at the Tiger’s Den. The Salvation Army afterschool program begins Sept. 23. “We are going to try so hard to get...
Plainsman
Reunion planned by pork plant employees
HURON — Past employees of Armours, Swift and Dakota Pork are encouraged to come to a reunion, set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the large picnic shelter in Memorial Park. According to a handful of former long-time employees, it will be a huge family reunion. “The whole...
Plainsman
Picnic shelter dedicated Saturday in memory of Huron man
HURON — There is a unique dedication taking place Saturday, as David and Michelle Gascoigne, along with family and friends, dedicate a picnic shelter to Garred Gascoigne, David and Michelle’s son, who passed away unexpectedly two years ago. It’s a unique dedication, because Garred was a unique individual....
Plainsman
Smith guest editorial 8-20-22
After Army basic training I attended a 47-week course in Slovenian language, followed by a 10-week course in Prisoner of War Interrogation. After training was completed, I was assigned to Fort George G Meade, Md., and to the 528th Military Intelligence Company. When I reported, I was told that the...
Plainsman
Mary Rudd, 89, of Huron
HURON — Mary Rudd, 89, of Huron, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Sandford USD Medical Center at Sioux Falls. Her Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish. Burial will be in St. Martins Cemetery. Her service will be livestreamed through the funeral home’s website.
Plainsman
Beadle County records 5,000th COVID case
HURON — Active cases of COVID-19 in the state declined for the second week, though new cases increased over the previous week in the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) report released on Wednesday. The state reported 1,438 new positive cases, six new deaths, and 1,530 new recovered cases...
Plainsman
Tigers win 8th straight dual
HURON — The Huron Tiger tennis team pushed its season record to 9-1, and chalked up its eighth straight win Thursday afternoon, dispatching the Rapid City Christian Lady Comets 7-2. “The girls just continue to play awesome tennis,” said HHS coach Rachel Kary. “It was another great day!”
Plainsman
Patricia Ann (Kobes) Budde, 70, of Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET — Patricia Ann (Kobes) Budde, 70, of Woonsocket, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Avera Queen of Peace in Mitchell. A celebration of life service will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Basham Funeral Home in Woonsocket. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. The family will have a private inurnment held at a later date.
Plainsman
Tigers record sweep in tennis triangular
HURON — The Huron girls’ tennis team picked up a pair of wins during a triangular Tuesday at Huron Courts. The Tigers swept Milbank 9-0 and recorded a 6-3 victory against Sioux Falls Christian. “The girls are playing so well,” Huron coach Rachel Kary said. “I am so...
Plainsman
Warbirds win against Iroquois/Lake Preston
WOLSEY — Joey Hoverson had four catches for 104 yards and three scores to lead the Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds to a 66-14 victory over the Iroquois/Lake Preston Sharks Friday in Wolsey in the debut for the co-op between Iroquois and Lake Preston. After a quick three-and-out by the Sharks to...
