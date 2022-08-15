Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Shooting at Pascagoula apartment complex leaves two injured
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - At around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Pascagoula PD responded to reports of shots fired at Cambridge Park Apartments on Shortcut Road. Upon arrival, officers located two male subjects suffering from gunshot wounds. Both subjects were transported to a medical facility for treatment. Those with information on...
Mobile police looking for man wanted for murder, ‘armed and dangerous’, victim identified
UPDATE (10:45 a.m.): The 51-year-old victim has been identified as Eldred Bogan, according to an update from the Mobile Police Department. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who has an active warrant for murder and could be “armed and dangerous,” according to the release. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
WKRG
Family Dollar stabbing victim in stable condition: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police provided an update about the Family Dollar employee who was stabbed last week. Currently, the woman is in stable condition, according to police. She is recovering after being cut on the side of her neck Thursday, Aug. 11. Mobile Police arrested Takea Shackleford, who was charged with assault first degree and robbery first degree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utv44.com
Mobile Police: Person shot multiple times at UHaul on Springhill Ave
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, at approximately 2:09 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Springhill Avenue in reference to one shot. The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. This is a developing story.
Search canceled for missing 38-year-old woman last seen in Mobile
MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a canceled/closed investigation in the Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Ginger Ann Holmes Wednesday night. Moundville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 38-year-old woman. Ginger Ann Holmes was last seen Monday in the area of Delchamps Drive […]
2 including teen arrested for high school, car dealership break-ins: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 20-year-old and a 13-year-old for “burglary and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle,” at Baker High School over the weekend. On Monday, Aug. 15 at around 7:50 a.m., officers responded to Baker High School “concerning a burglary that occurred over the weekend,” […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Fire-Rescue respond to house fire during Wednesday thunderstorm
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Strong storms Wednesday afternoon possibly caused a house fire. Neighbors on Briley Street in midtown Mobile say they heard a loud lightning strike, then they saw flames coming out a house. Officials with Mobile Fire-Rescue say no one was inside in the house. They did say there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPMI
MPD: 13-year-old and 20-year-old arrested for vehicle burglaries, Baker HS vandalism
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 7:50 a.m., officers responded to 8901 Airport Boulevard, Baker High School, concerning a burglary that occurred over the weekend. Upon arrival, officers discovered two unknown male subjects had entered the school and damaged property.
WALA-TV FOX10
Missing Moundville woman found safe
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Ginger Ann Holmes is making another plea as the search to find her reaches another day without answers. They told FOX10 Wednesday that they think she’s been off her medication for a mental disorder for at least a month. Her sister says...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man charged with fatal hit-and run claims he ran over cardboard box
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola man charged in the fatal hit-and-run crash on Bayou Texar bridge early Monday morning told police in an arrest report he thought he had run over a cardboard box. John Kings, 37, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death for the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Dauphin Street shooting victim taken to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department confirms it is investigating a shooting on Dauphin Street Monday morning that sent one victim to the hospital. Police said officers responded to the scene at Dauphin Gate Apartments, in the 3200 block of Dauphin Street, in reference to a person having been shot. The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
Victim shot multiple times at Springhill Avenue near Broad Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are following some breaking news we are following out of Mobile this morning. It’s an active police scene along the 900 block of Springhill Avenue near Broad Street. The Mobile Police Department reports a person was shot multiple times at this location. Officers responded...
Man, 51, dies after being shot near Mobile minimart: Police
A homicide investigation is underway in Mobile after a 51-year-old man shot near a Mobile convenience store Monday afternoon died of his injuries, police said. Mobile officers responded to Blessing Convenience Store at 1300 Pecan St. around 3:04 p.m. Monday on a call of a person shot, said Cpl. Katrina Frazier.
WPMI
Police: Man shot by girlfriend's ex at Dauphin Gate Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to 3250 Dauphin Street, Dauphin Gate Apartments, in reference to one shot involving a domestic dispute. The victim was shot multiple times by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. The victim was transported to the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Missing woman’s car found abandoned in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police found a missing Moundville woman’s car abandoned in Mobile on Monday. Family members said they last saw Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, on Sunday. A day later, officers spotted her car in Mobile near Delchamps Street and Adams Street. There was no sign of the missing woman.
WEAR
Deputies: Driver found dead with gunshot wound to head following crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A driver was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head after a crash Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the victim is a man. A homicide investigation is now underway. Authorities responded to the scene at Santa Fe Circle...
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
WALA-TV FOX10
73-year-old man accused of taking photos up skirts of women, girls
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 73-year-old man accused of taking photos up the skirts of at least 14 women and girls. Vincent John Carlo of Pensacola was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on sex offense charges and released that day, according to jail records. A court date is set for Sept. 9.
WPMI
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Baldwin Co Sheriff.s Office seeks catalytic converter thief
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Baldwin Co authorities, on July 24, 2022, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at the address of 25801 County Road 54 West in Daphne, Alabama (Baldwin Covered Storage). Through the use of...
Comments / 0