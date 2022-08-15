ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Shooting at Pascagoula apartment complex leaves two injured

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - At around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Pascagoula PD responded to reports of shots fired at Cambridge Park Apartments on Shortcut Road. Upon arrival, officers located two male subjects suffering from gunshot wounds. Both subjects were transported to a medical facility for treatment. Those with information on...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Family Dollar stabbing victim in stable condition: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police provided an update about the Family Dollar employee who was stabbed last week. Currently, the woman is in stable condition, according to police. She is recovering after being cut on the side of her neck Thursday, Aug. 11. Mobile Police arrested Takea Shackleford, who was charged with assault first degree and robbery first degree.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police: Person shot multiple times at UHaul on Springhill Ave

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, at approximately 2:09 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Springhill Avenue in reference to one shot. The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. This is a developing story.
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Search canceled for missing 38-year-old woman last seen in Mobile

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a canceled/closed investigation in the Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Ginger Ann Holmes Wednesday night. Moundville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 38-year-old woman. Ginger Ann Holmes was last seen Monday in the area of Delchamps Drive […]
MOUNDVILLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Fire-Rescue respond to house fire during Wednesday thunderstorm

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Strong storms Wednesday afternoon possibly caused a house fire. Neighbors on Briley Street in midtown Mobile say they heard a loud lightning strike, then they saw flames coming out a house. Officials with Mobile Fire-Rescue say no one was inside in the house. They did say there...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Convenience Store#Violent Crime
WALA-TV FOX10

Missing Moundville woman found safe

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Ginger Ann Holmes is making another plea as the search to find her reaches another day without answers. They told FOX10 Wednesday that they think she’s been off her medication for a mental disorder for at least a month. Her sister says...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD: Dauphin Street shooting victim taken to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department confirms it is investigating a shooting on Dauphin Street Monday morning that sent one victim to the hospital. Police said officers responded to the scene at Dauphin Gate Apartments, in the 3200 block of Dauphin Street, in reference to a person having been shot. The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Victim shot multiple times at Springhill Avenue near Broad Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are following some breaking news we are following out of Mobile this morning. It’s an active police scene along the 900 block of Springhill Avenue near Broad Street. The Mobile Police Department reports a person was shot multiple times at this location. Officers responded...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Man, 51, dies after being shot near Mobile minimart: Police

A homicide investigation is underway in Mobile after a 51-year-old man shot near a Mobile convenience store Monday afternoon died of his injuries, police said. Mobile officers responded to Blessing Convenience Store at 1300 Pecan St. around 3:04 p.m. Monday on a call of a person shot, said Cpl. Katrina Frazier.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Police: Man shot by girlfriend's ex at Dauphin Gate Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to 3250 Dauphin Street, Dauphin Gate Apartments, in reference to one shot involving a domestic dispute. The victim was shot multiple times by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. The victim was transported to the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Missing woman’s car found abandoned in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police found a missing Moundville woman’s car abandoned in Mobile on Monday. Family members said they last saw Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, on Sunday. A day later, officers spotted her car in Mobile near Delchamps Street and Adams Street. There was no sign of the missing woman.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

73-year-old man accused of taking photos up skirts of women, girls

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 73-year-old man accused of taking photos up the skirts of at least 14 women and girls. Vincent John Carlo of Pensacola was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on sex offense charges and released that day, according to jail records. A court date is set for Sept. 9.
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy