Three day book sale at the Meredith Library
MEREDITH — The Friends of the Meredith Public Library's third book sale this year will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 27, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Boxes of books, sorted by category, will fill the function room on the main floor.
Cyanobacteria threat topic of recent presentation
MEREDITH — Recently the Waukewan Watershed Advisory Committee, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association and the Windy Waters Conservancy co-sponsored a public educational program on the growing threat of cyanobacteria to our lakes and ponds. The July 20 program held at the Meredith Community Center was well attended by over 65...
Michael R. McCutcheon, 75
CENTER HARBOR — Rev. Michael R. McCutcheon, 75, of Center Harbor, died Sunday, August 14, 2022, at home under hospice care. Mike was born in Boston and grew up in Waban, MA, graduating from Newton South High School. He came to New Hampshire to attend Belknap College in Center Harbor. After a brief Naval service, he returned to finish college and settled in Meredith.
Keys for college: Benefit concert at Lakeport Opera House will support scholarships for students entering trade school
LACONIA — The names “Granite Foundation” and “Jimmy Keys” might not be well-known in the Lakes Region, but that’s likely to change soon, in part because of an event Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Lakeport Opera House. That’s the night when pianist, entertainer and...
$10K Home Makeover winner from Peterborough
Clear Choice Home Improvements named the winner of its annual $10,000 Home Makeover Giveaway. Peterborough resident receives bathroom makeover courtesy of Manchester-based Clear Choice Home Improvements.
City to hold parking garage update meeting
LACONIA — There will be a public information meeting about the downtown parking garage on the third floor of the Belknap Mill at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug 24. The meeting will update attendees on the rehabilitation project’s status and to review proposed design concepts and their associated costs.
Richard C. Warbin, 61
PLYMOUTH — Richard Charles Warbin, 61, of Plymouth, died suddenly on August 14, 2022 at his home.
Hazardous waste collection in Wolfeboro for residents of any town
WOLFEBORO — The Lakes Region Household Hazardous Product Facility (commonly known as LRHHPF) is a permanent program located at 404 Beach Pond Road, for the member communities of Alton and Wolfeboro, open the 3rd Saturday of the month from May thru October. However, there is a means for folks...
Frank D. Mills, 75
LACONIA — On August 14, 2022, Frank Duane Mills, 75, passed away peacefully with his family by his side after a heroic battle with cancer. Born September 29, 1946 in Akron, Ohio, to Francis and Rita (Ortman) Mills, the oldest of three children, Frank may have been a man of few words but his devotion to his family rang loud and clear.
John W. Ewens, 87
NEW HAMPTON —John Wesley Ewens, 87, passed away at his home on August 16, 2022. He was born in New Hampton on September 24, 1934, and was the son of Henry A. and Marjorie (Hughes) Ewens. He attended New Hampton and Bristol schools.
Frank P. Kace Sr., 92
MANCHESTER — Frank P. Kace Sr., 92, of Manchester, NH, died peacefully on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Elliot Hospital surrounded by his family. Mr. Kace was born on September 20, 1929 in Boston, MA, the son of the late Frank and Barbara Kace (Kacziarauskis). He was a 1952 graduate of the University of Maine, earning a B.S. in Agronomy. He was a veteran and served as 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. Kace retired as Senior Vice President of Management Recruiters of Boston. He was a communicant of St. Joseph Cathedral in Manchester.
Conway Village Fire District dissolution meeting on Thursday
CONWAY — Conway Village Fire District commissioners will host a meeting today about dissolving the district. The meeting will take place at the Conway Village fire station starting at 5 p.m. Conway Village provides fire/rescue and water/sewer to its residents and manages Pequawket Park.
Gunstock's money: With annual audit, internal investigation unfinished, how did copy of donation check become public?
GILFORD — As stories about the resignation of Gunstock Mountain Resort’s management and growing demands for commissioner resignations hit national news, on July 27, Rep. Mike Sylvia (R-Belmont) released a photocopy of a 2020 check from Gunstock to the political committee of Gov. Chris Sununu. Sylvia also issued a statement calling the donation “clearly improper and possible violative of the law.”
Fryeburg voters pass solar moratorium
FRYEBURG, Maine — With little discussion, Fryeburg voters on Aug. 11 passed a 180-day moratorium designed to give the town's planning board more time to develop regulations to deal with large solar projects. The special town meeting was held at the David and Doris Hastings Community Center on Recreation...
Rep. Richard Littlefield et al: State reps ask for City Councilor Tony Felch resign
The attorney general's investigation was about 179 ballots across multiple elections in Laconia's Ward 6. One hundred and twenty primary votes, and 59 from the general election, none of which were counted in those elections. Ward 6 documentation failed to accurately record basic election operations, including reconciling the number of ballots cast with the number of votes recorded according to the AG's report. Votes that the AG's letter also says could have decided some races. Former moderator Tony Felch was not a Johnny-come-lately to election moderation, nor was he brand new at accurately counting votes. Mr. Felch had been working elections in Ward 6 for quite some time, and it just so happens that he was on the ballot in 2020. This whole situation is far beyond what can be accepted by representatives and the voters of Laconia. I am writing this letter in conjunction with Reps. Gregg Hough and Dawn Johnson to demand that Tony Felch step down from his seat on the Laconia City Council for his "total failure" to provide strong, reliable and most importantly accurate elections as an election moderator. We demand that he make amends with residents for not only his own reputation but for the reputations of the other ward moderators who will now have valid doubts cast upon them on election day. For the sake of everything right and honorable it's time to do what's right for the community at large.
Prosecution rests in Sapry trial
LACONIA — Prosecutors have rested their case in the murder-insanity trial of Hassan Sapry. The conclusion of the prosecution's case came Thursday after four days of testimony in Belknap Superior Court. Since Monday, the jury heard 15 witnesses who testified about Sapry’s actions around the time that Wilfred Guzman Sr., 57, was killed on April 19, 2019, the results of the autopsy on the victim’s body, analysis of evidence related to the crime, as well as Sapry's recorded confession.
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against Sapry
LACONIA — A judge on Friday denied a motion by attorneys for Hassan Sapry to dismiss murder and other charges against their client. Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard said she found that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence of the alleged crimes during the four days of testimony in the trial which began on Monday. The state rested its case Thursday afternoon, though there is the likelihood that it will call other witnesses after the defense completes presenting its case.
