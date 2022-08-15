Read full article on original website
Popular Heights bar to open second location soon in Houston
Eight Row Flint is heading to the former Night Shift space in the East End.
Construction to begin this fall for Katy’s historic J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer
The landmark, located at 5321 First St. in Katy, has been mostly unmaintained for decades. (Laura Robb/Community Impact Newspaper) After nearly three decades of disuse, a plan for new life for Katy’s J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer is underway. A permit for $2.1 million in construction to the...
365thingsinhouston.com
Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: Around Clear Lake
Houston is a great place to unwind. In this series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. The breezy bayside destination known as Clear Lake is...
How to watch Pearland Little League in the World Series
PEARLAND, Texas — If you're looking for a place to catch Pearland Little League in the World Series, we've got you covered!. While the games begin on Wednesday in Williamsport, Pa., the hometown squad takes the field Thursday at 6 p.m. Houston time. Pearland represents the United States Southwest...
First-Of-Its-Kind Convenience Store Coming To This Texas City
Texas is now home to the country's first Allsup's Express.
Tacos y Más: Eating at this Houston taqueria after mass is a sacred Sunday ritual
Taqueria de Buey y Vaca in the Northside is the place to go on weekends.
Valencia in Woodson's Reserve near completion in Spring
Valencia in Woodson's Reserve is under development in Spring. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The build-out of the Valencia community in Woodson’s Reserve is nearing completion. Information from builders Toll Brothers indicates the community is sold out as of July 26. Andrew joined Community Impact Newspaper in early 2019 after...
cw39.com
Nightly total closure of I-45 in The Woodlands begins Tuesday
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — TxDOT continues construction projects around Houston with a total closure of I-45 between The Woodlands Parkway and Rayford Road. Starting Tuesday, August 16, at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes will be shutdown and traffic will be diverted to the frontage road. Drivers will be able to reenter the freeway at the next available entrance ramp after Rayford Rd.
Click2Houston.com
‘A unique campus’: New all-boys school opens doors at Aldine ISD
HOUSTON – Aldine ISD welcomed students Wednesday morning to its new all-boys school, Impact Leadership Academy. “It’s the first all-boys school in Aldine ISD, created to give boys choices and opportunities,” said Principal Jonathan Kegler. This year, they’re starting with 1st, 2nd and 6th grades for a...
Elevate I-10? Heights area homeowners concerned about latest TxDOT proposal near White Oak Bayou
HOUSTON — A Texas Department of Transportation plan to elevate I-10 near White Oak Bayou is fueling growing concerns among neighbors who said the plan for a higher freeway will cause even bigger noises and drainage problems. "When you do one thing, you impact everything," President of the Woodlands...
Houston Chronicle
Houston under threat of severe wind, big thunderstorms, brief flooding Thursday
Houston is expected to see a line of heavy thunderstorms Thursday afternoon that could bring severe wind gusts, thunder and lightning strikes and even some street flooding and loss of power to some residents, according to the National Weather Service in League City. The largest weather threat presented by Thursday's...
fox26houston.com
Texas A&M student from Houston recovers from catastrophic snowboarding accident
HOUSTON - Brad Gowan, a Texas A&M student from Houston, grew up snowboarding on the slopes. "Kind of selfishly, I've always thought of myself as a really good snowboarder, but hey - accidents happen," exclaims Brad. Do they ever! Brad was having the time of his life in Keystone, Colorado...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Houston, TX — 30 Top Places!
If you’re wondering what’s so great about brunch, you must visit Houston. You may have the most beautiful celebratory brunch meals here, replete with bottomless cocktails, or just a casual meal if you’re not one of those early birds. Houston elevates the experience even further with its...
KHOU
These Houston-area school districts still haven't spent state's grant money for security upgrades
HOUSTON — As students return to class this fall, school safety is top of mind. Houston Independent School District's Police Chief Pedro Lopez Jr. sat down to talk to KHOU 11 News about the security upgrades the district has made and he shared the question he gets the most from parents.
Click2Houston.com
H‑E‑B holding career fair; This is what you need to know to ace the interview, recruiter says
H‑E‑B is holding a one-day career fair for store hourly positions on Tuesday. The event – which will be open for jobs at H‑E‑B, Central Market and Mi Tienda -- will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. “We can’t wait to meet YOU,”...
Click2Houston.com
‘Hardest thing I’ve ever done’: Mom of man killed at Memorial-area bowling alley planning his funeral
HOUSTON – Family members are preparing funeral arrangements for a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in front of a Memorial area bowling alley on Sunday, Aug. 14. Medisha Bush spent Wednesday morning at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland picking out a burial plot for her son, Greg Shead Jr.
'Inaccurate info' brought false structural concerns at iconic high-rise, The Royalton says
The luxury high-rise stressed that "at no time was the building's structural integrity compromised" and "inaccurate information disseminated from the outset of this situation."
Click2Houston.com
Houston ISD offering new accelerated diploma program for students
HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District, in partnership with Eight Million Stories, Inc., announced Wednesday that it will be offering a new education option called HISD REAL. The district said the primary goal of HISD REAL is to support disconnected students in earning their high school diplomas through re-engagement...
Missouri City restaurant owner wrangles alligator spotted on front porch while taking kids to school
When officials didn't come out, Mike Trinh said he took matters into his own hands. He credited his gator-wrangling talents to "Steve Irwin tactics" and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
Harris County Appraisal District board votes to change name
The HCAD's board of directors voted Aug. 17 voted to change its name. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Harris County Appraisal District will have a new name starting in 2023. The HCAD's board of directors voted Aug. 17 voted to change its name to the Harris Central Appraisal District....
