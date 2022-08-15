(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha's Police Chief releases a statement on Wednesday addressing the recent uptick in violent crime. “The Omaha Police Department is entrenched in addressing the recent spike in violence in our community. We are working diligently and taking proactive steps to keep our community safe by redeploying our resources and bolstering our response with the assistance of our law enforcement partners. Spikes in violent crime are not uncommon and the OPD has a game plan to intervene; it is important to note that 2022 has been a low year for homicides, even considering the current spike. I want to thank our community partners for assisting us in getting a handle on the spike in violent crime and to Crime Stoppers for the tips we have been receiving.” - Chief Todd Schmaderer.

