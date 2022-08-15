Read full article on original website
A look at how and when Omaha Police say they use force
While the number of times OPD officers use force on a subject has remained relatively consistent recently, there's been some variation in how.
WOWT
Omaha police arrest suspect suspicious of drunk driving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ex-wife of a notorious Omaha spree killer is in trouble with the law again. Omaha police arrested Chalonda Jenkins, 31, Tuesday night on suspicion of drunk driving. Investigators alleged she also had a weapon that was not a gun. She’s not allowed to have weapons...
How is the Omaha Police Department reacting to an August spike in violent crime?
Four people were injured in shooting and cutting incidents on Wednesday in Omaha. Police say they're seeing a spike in violent crimes.
iheart.com
Omaha Police Investigate Three Shootings
Omaha Police Wednesday morning are working different crime scenes as they investigate early morning shootings that have left three people hospitalized. There are reports one person was wounded near 56th and Ames Avenue, and, about the same time, another person was shot at 24th and Ellison Avenue. Those two victims...
UPDATE: Omaha police investigate two overnight shootings, none lethal
Shootings around Omaha left at least three people injured overnight, according to Omaha police. No arrests have been made and authorities continue to investigate.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Two shootings left three people injured early Wednesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police are investigating two shootings that left three people injured early Wednesday morning, according to a press release from OPD. The first shooting took place a little after midnight in the area of 56th Street and Ames Avenue. Police found Marquez Booth, 30, at...
WOWT
Exclusive: Father of victim in Florence Tower shooting speaks out against recent violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police continue their investigations into the slew of recent homicides. While they’ve arrested two of the four wanted suspects, the family of one of the victims says that’s only half the battle. “I just want them to know that she was caring and...
WOWT
Omaha police tackling gang violence
A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Nebraska campaign to inspire early childhood educators. The state is hoping to inspire teachers working with some of Nebraska’s youngest children. Controversial abortion petition in Bellevue. Updated: 8 hours ago. More on a controversial petition filed in Bellevue in an attempt...
'People need to feel safe': 6 homicides in Omaha in August is higher than usual
So far this month, six people have been killed in the Omaha area. That's a high number compared to previous years.
iheart.com
Omaha Police chief addresses recent spike in violent crime
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha's Police Chief releases a statement on Wednesday addressing the recent uptick in violent crime. “The Omaha Police Department is entrenched in addressing the recent spike in violence in our community. We are working diligently and taking proactive steps to keep our community safe by redeploying our resources and bolstering our response with the assistance of our law enforcement partners. Spikes in violent crime are not uncommon and the OPD has a game plan to intervene; it is important to note that 2022 has been a low year for homicides, even considering the current spike. I want to thank our community partners for assisting us in getting a handle on the spike in violent crime and to Crime Stoppers for the tips we have been receiving.” - Chief Todd Schmaderer.
UPDATE: Omaha police name victim in Monday shooting found inside vehicle
Omaha police say one person is dead after a shooting near 63rd and Jaynes. The shooting happened a little after 11:30 p.m. Monday.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: One dead and one injured in an overnight shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — One person is dead and another is injured from a shooting on Monday night, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD) The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 66th Street and Hartman Avenue. Upon arrival, police found 18-year-old...
KCCI.com
Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in...
WOWT
Omaha Police make arrest in Florence Tower fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting death at Florence Tower. According to a Monday release, Davon Brown, 20, was in custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police were called to the shooting around 8:45...
News Channel Nebraska
Carter Lake man sentenced to 14 years for involvement in drug conspiracy
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Carter Lake, Iowa man was sentenced in Omaha for his participation in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy. 35-year-old Nicholas J. Weare was sentenced to 168 months' imprisonment, with no parole in the federal system. After his release, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release. According...
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
klkntv.com
Bullets hit home in central Lincoln neighborhood familiar with shootings
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they are investigating a shooting in central Lincoln after a home was hit with gunshots late Monday night. Officers were sent to a home near 28th and T Streets after a caller reported hearing gunshots in the area around 9:45 p.m. When...
News Channel Nebraska
Officials say buried electrical cable stolen
NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
westerniowatoday.com
Two arrested on drug, child endangerment and other charges in Pottawattamie County
(Crescent) Two people were arrested on drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Pottawattamie County Tuesday morning. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Ashley Nichole Blank of Clarinda was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Child Endangerment, Possession of Contraband on the grounds of a Correctional Facility, and two counts of Camping Violation on Public Lands. She was also cited for expired registration on a travel trailer. 43-year-old Michael Gene Landon Jr. of Council Bluffs was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Child Endangerment and Providing False Information (He told Deputies his name was “Justin”).
KETV.com
Sarpy County judge increases bond for 18-year-old charged in Fourth of July fireworks assault
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A Sarpy County judge called an 18-year-old facing felony assault charges for a Fourth of July attack an "extreme danger to the public." That judge also increased the bond for Maddix Foss to $1 million on Tuesday. Foss, Jeremy Brown, Brittany King and two kids...
