Another developer proposes affordable apartments in Glastonbury

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago

GLASTONBURY – Relying on Connecticut’s affordable housing law, a New York-based development company is preparing to propose construction of a four-story building containing 44 one-bedroom apartments on a lot of less than an acre in a commercial section of town.

Although the company, Vessel Technologies Inc., hasn’t yet formally applied for construction of the building, it has submitted a “conceptual site plan” to town officials, which the Plans Review Subcommittee of the Town Plan and Zoning Commission is to consider Thursday morning.

IN THIS ARTICLE
