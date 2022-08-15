Read full article on original website
RAINN president: 'Deshaun Watson had a chance to show he could change, and he immediately blew it'
Shortly after the NFL confirmed on Thursday that the league and NFL Players Association had agreed to an 11-game suspension and fine of $5 million for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, the National Organization of Women (NOW) hit out at the settlement and said the punishment was "nowhere near enough."
Yardbarker
Reddit poster suggests 'theory and wild speculation' that Tom Brady is filming 'The Masked Singer'
Two of Tom Brady's former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates in Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski once appeared on the FOX reality singing competition "The Masked Singer." In fact, Brown became the first celebrity to ever be "unmasked" on the show when it premiered in January 2019, according to an article from Yahoo! News.
Is the Astros' Will Smith Experiment Working?
James Click traded for struggling veteran Will Smith in hopes of revitalizing his arm with a little Houston Astros magic.
forwardtimes.com
HISD Annual Hall of Honor Banquet!!!
The Houston Independent School District (HISD) hosted its 2nd Annual Hall of Honor banquet this past Saturday, August 13th at Delmar Fieldhouse. The event was emceed by Fox 26 Sports Morning Show Sports Analyst Nate Griffin. The national anthem was sung by singer/songwriter, as well as Forward Times Business Manager, Chelsea “Lenora” White. God Bless America was sung by legendary public address announcer Rick Godfrey.
