'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Complex
Pastor Apologizes for Calling Congregation ‘Broke’ and ‘Disgusting’ After Not Getting Him New Watch
The Lord works in mysterious ways, including, apparently, calling people “broke” for not chipping in to help a pastor procure a new watch. To be fair, the pastor in question—Carlton Funderburke—has now issued an apology video after a clip of the “broke” moment went viral.
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Michelle Monaghan plays identity-switching twins in new show
You could say Michelle Monaghan’s co-star in her new Netflix series “ Echoes,” required her to do twice the work. Monaghan stars as twins, Gina and Leni, in the seven-episode thriller drama. “It’s a lot. It’s very, very much a lot,” the actor said, laughing, in a recent interview. “It was an intense project, as you can imagine. You know, it’s like pulling double duty, truly, but it’s also the very reason I wanted to do it, because it was a challenge that I hadn’t obviously explored before.” In “Echoes,” which begins streaming Friday, Gina and Leni aren’t just twins...
Controversial influencer Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram
Meta has banned controversial internet personality Andrew Tate for violating its policies.A spokesperson for Meta confirmed to The Independent on Friday (19 August) that Tate was removed from Facebook and Instagram for “violating its policies” and cited Meta’s guidelines on “Dangerous Individuals and Organisations”. The former Big Brother contestant has become widely known on social media for his controversial opinions, many of which have been deemed as “misogynistic” towards women. Tate had more than 4.6m Instagram followers at the time his account was banned. His popularity recently soared after videos of Tate began circulating on TikTok, with 12.7bn views...
12 celebrities who worked normal jobs after becoming famous
Some celebrities worked normal jobs before returning to Hollywood, while others left for good for careers in teaching, medicine, and interior design.
