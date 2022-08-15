Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Related
Tacos y Más: Eating at this Houston taqueria after mass is a sacred Sunday ritual
Taqueria de Buey y Vaca in the Northside is the place to go on weekends.
Click2Houston.com
‘A unique campus’: New all-boys school opens doors at Aldine ISD
HOUSTON – Aldine ISD welcomed students Wednesday morning to its new all-boys school, Impact Leadership Academy. “It’s the first all-boys school in Aldine ISD, created to give boys choices and opportunities,” said Principal Jonathan Kegler. This year, they’re starting with 1st, 2nd and 6th grades for a...
Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas
Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
Click2Houston.com
‘Hey girl, do you feel unsafe?’ You might notice this sign in bathrooms in the Houston area
HOUSTON – Enjoying a cold one, without any worries. Karbach Brewing Company is implementing mandatory to ensure its patrons can have fun, safely. It’s called bystander intervention training. “We think it is great that beer brings people together, but we want to make sure when they are together,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
defendernetwork.com
Black owned food truck offers FREE burritos, school donations
Hibachi Bros, Houston’s first Black-owned authentic Japanese Styled Hibachi Food Truck, is hosting a “Burritos for Backpacks” supply drive to help HISD students in need get ready for the new school year!. Hibachi Bros is offering a FREE Chicken “BRO-RITO”, the company’s signature grilled Hibachi Burrito, in...
Click2Houston.com
Flight Club Houston a fun new hot spot featuring first-of-its-kind social darts concept
HOUSTON – If you’ve been looking for a fun and unique new spot for your next celebration, we’ve hit the bullseye on this first-of-its-kind concept. Flight Club Houston opened its doors not too long ago, and aside from its specialty cocktails and food menu – it’s also home to high-tech social darts.
Click2Houston.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Missouri City dad wrangles alligator ahead of kid’s 1st day of school
MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A Missouri City father and restaurant owner was stunned to see what his daughter saw right outside their front door. It was an alligator. Knowing that the wild animal was keeping his children from school and keeping him from work at the restaurant, he took matters into his own hands when help was not available.
Click2Houston.com
Houston ISD offering new accelerated diploma program for students
HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District, in partnership with Eight Million Stories, Inc., announced Wednesday that it will be offering a new education option called HISD REAL. The district said the primary goal of HISD REAL is to support disconnected students in earning their high school diplomas through re-engagement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Spring ISD’s new Momentum High School helping students ages 13-26 with alternative methods of learning
HOUSTON – Spring ISD opened a new school this year specifically for students seeking an alternative to the traditional middle school or high school experience. “I feel like the teachers connect with you more, like than a regular school. They actually help you when you need help,” said Anthony McKinney.
Click2Houston.com
WATCH: Houston ISD addresses staffing shortages, student safety questions
Houston – Houston ISD says 95% of the district’s teacher positions are filled for the start of school on Aug. 22. Jeremy Grant-Skinner, Chief Talent Officer for HISD, addressed staffing shortages during a live panel discussion Wednesday afternoon on our digital streaming network KPRC 2+, moderated by KPRC 2 reporter Zach Lashway.
Click2Houston.com
SE Houston back-to-school drive to provide free haircuts & styles, school uniforms, supplies, immunizations and more!
HOUSTON – Students can get fresh haircuts, much-needed supplies, health screenings and more at a back-to-school drive hosted by several businesses and business leaders on Wednesday. The 8th Annual Back-2-School Drive &Free Haircuts event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Evan E. Worthing High School...
Aldine ISD returns to school despite teacher shortage
HOUSTON — Wednesday is another big day for parents and kids across the Houston area, with 17 districts heading back to class. Hundreds of thousands of kids returned to school Wednesday. Aldine ISD is one of them and they hosted a welcome back rally. Students at Teague Middle School...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Valencia in Woodson's Reserve near completion in Spring
Valencia in Woodson's Reserve is under development in Spring. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The build-out of the Valencia community in Woodson’s Reserve is nearing completion. Information from builders Toll Brothers indicates the community is sold out as of July 26. Andrew joined Community Impact Newspaper in early 2019 after...
This Petrifying Mysterious Texas Road Is One They Say You Must Drive At Least Once In Your Life
Patterson Road Bridge, remember that name because it may be the last thing you remember before you...well go for a drive over it of course. That is if you can gather the courage to do so. They say you must take a drive down Patterson Road in Houston, Texas at least once in this lifetime. It may or may not be the portal that leads to sinister things but some people, many people in fact have been all but willing to take that chance.
Houston Chronicle
Houston under threat of severe wind, big thunderstorms, brief flooding Thursday
Houston is expected to see a line of heavy thunderstorms Thursday afternoon that could bring severe wind gusts, thunder and lightning strikes and even some street flooding and loss of power to some residents, according to the National Weather Service in League City. The largest weather threat presented by Thursday's...
Click2Houston.com
‘Watch D.O.G.S.’ helping keep children safe while volunteering at Katy ISD schools
KATY, Texas – ‘Watch D.O.G.S.,’ or “Dads of Great Students,” is a father or male-involvement initiative that has really taken off in Katy ISD. “It’s overwhelming. Parents and father figures, they want to get involved. They want to be a part of the school day, they want to be there for their kids and other kids and their community,” James Strickland said.
Click2Houston.com
Pearland Little League wins their first game of the Little League World Series with 8-3 victory
WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania – Pearland’s Little League team played its first game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Thursday night and advanced to Game 2. The game started at 7 p.m. Houston time and ended just before 9:30 p.m. with the Pearland All-Stars leaving with...
forwardtimes.com
City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative
UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
KSAT 12
Video shows child fall out of moving car in Houston
HOUSTON – A dashcam video sent to a Houston TV station shows a baby rolling out a moving SUV as it was turning onto a highway access road. KTRK reported that the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along Interstate 69 Southwest Freeway and Hilcroft. The dashcam video shows...
Click2Houston.com
Willis prepares for special season with new coach and 5-star quarterback
The Willis Wildkats are coming off a season where they won a playoff game and have some excitement heading into 2022. Willis is set to be much improved with a new coach, Trent Miller, who came from Spring, and a returning Jr. quarterback in Derek Lagway Jr., who is rated a 5-star.
Comments / 2