ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

‘A unique campus’: New all-boys school opens doors at Aldine ISD

HOUSTON – Aldine ISD welcomed students Wednesday morning to its new all-boys school, Impact Leadership Academy. “It’s the first all-boys school in Aldine ISD, created to give boys choices and opportunities,” said Principal Jonathan Kegler. This year, they’re starting with 1st, 2nd and 6th grades for a...
HOUSTON, TX
Kicker 102.5

Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas

Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
KATY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
defendernetwork.com

Black owned food truck offers FREE burritos, school donations

Hibachi Bros, Houston’s first Black-owned authentic Japanese Styled Hibachi Food Truck, is hosting a “Burritos for Backpacks” supply drive to help HISD students in need get ready for the new school year!. Hibachi Bros is offering a FREE Chicken “BRO-RITO”, the company’s signature grilled Hibachi Burrito, in...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston ISD offering new accelerated diploma program for students

HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District, in partnership with Eight Million Stories, Inc., announced Wednesday that it will be offering a new education option called HISD REAL. The district said the primary goal of HISD REAL is to support disconnected students in earning their high school diplomas through re-engagement...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classroom#Gallery#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Back 2 School
Click2Houston.com

WATCH: Houston ISD addresses staffing shortages, student safety questions

Houston – Houston ISD says 95% of the district’s teacher positions are filled for the start of school on Aug. 22. Jeremy Grant-Skinner, Chief Talent Officer for HISD, addressed staffing shortages during a live panel discussion Wednesday afternoon on our digital streaming network KPRC 2+, moderated by KPRC 2 reporter Zach Lashway.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Aldine ISD returns to school despite teacher shortage

HOUSTON — Wednesday is another big day for parents and kids across the Houston area, with 17 districts heading back to class. Hundreds of thousands of kids returned to school Wednesday. Aldine ISD is one of them and they hosted a welcome back rally. Students at Teague Middle School...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Community Impact Houston

Valencia in Woodson's Reserve near completion in Spring

Valencia in Woodson's Reserve is under development in Spring. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The build-out of the Valencia community in Woodson’s Reserve is nearing completion. Information from builders Toll Brothers indicates the community is sold out as of July 26. Andrew joined Community Impact Newspaper in early 2019 after...
SPRING, TX
B93

This Petrifying Mysterious Texas Road Is One They Say You Must Drive At Least Once In Your Life

Patterson Road Bridge, remember that name because it may be the last thing you remember before you...well go for a drive over it of course. That is if you can gather the courage to do so. They say you must take a drive down Patterson Road in Houston, Texas at least once in this lifetime. It may or may not be the portal that leads to sinister things but some people, many people in fact have been all but willing to take that chance.
Houston Chronicle

Houston under threat of severe wind, big thunderstorms, brief flooding Thursday

Houston is expected to see a line of heavy thunderstorms Thursday afternoon that could bring severe wind gusts, thunder and lightning strikes and even some street flooding and loss of power to some residents, according to the National Weather Service in League City. The largest weather threat presented by Thursday's...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Watch D.O.G.S.’ helping keep children safe while volunteering at Katy ISD schools

KATY, Texas – ‘Watch D.O.G.S.,’ or “Dads of Great Students,” is a father or male-involvement initiative that has really taken off in Katy ISD. “It’s overwhelming. Parents and father figures, they want to get involved. They want to be a part of the school day, they want to be there for their kids and other kids and their community,” James Strickland said.
KATY, TX
forwardtimes.com

City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative

UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Video shows child fall out of moving car in Houston

HOUSTON – A dashcam video sent to a Houston TV station shows a baby rolling out a moving SUV as it was turning onto a highway access road. KTRK reported that the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along Interstate 69 Southwest Freeway and Hilcroft. The dashcam video shows...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy