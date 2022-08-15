ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series Announces Major Change

By Craig Garrett
 3 days ago
The upcoming John Wick prequel series The Continental will be streaming on an unexpected service, Variety reports. The highly anticipated show will have a home at NBC’s Peacock rather than the expected Starz service. The series will premiere in 2023, with Peacock already streaming all three John Wick released so far. Lionsgate will produce the series. The studio also produces the film series. The Continental was first revealed in 2018 as being in the works for Starz.

The series will focus on the origins of The Continental Hotel. The film’s setting is a sanctuary for assassins and is central to the “John Wick” universe. A Young Winston Scott(Colin Woodell) is the central character of the series. This part is based on Ian McShane’s character in the films. Gritty 1970’s New York City is the setting of the series. Winston is taken back to the city to face a past he thought he had left behind. Winston follows a deadly route through the underworld of New York City in an effort to take control of the historic hotel.

The Continental aims to be a solid extension of the John Wick franchise

Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock is ecstatic to be the streaming home of the series. “The ‘John Wick’ films have become a global phenomenon, Campbell said. [They] are among the most watched titles on Peacock and we are thrilled and honored to partner with Lionsgate to extend this incredible franchise,” Campbell told Variety. “We understand the value of a global franchise and Val Boreland and team knew that by bringing this special event series to Peacock and putting the full power of NBCUniversal behind it, the premiere of The Continental will be the streaming event of the year.”

Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate Television Group Chair, echoed Campbell’s sentiments. “John Wick has become part of the cultural zeitgeist with a massive, passionately engaged fan base around the world,” Beggs said. “We’re delighted to partner with Peacock to continue expanding the John Wick Universe. This agreement reflects the collaboration of our Motion Picture Group, which has grown the franchise from the beginning and was excited by the opportunity to bring it to the next level, Jim Packer and his Worldwide Television Distribution team, which found the perfect home for The Continental, and the Lionsgate Television creative group, which created a brilliant and enduring property that is one of the most highly-anticipated streaming events of 2023.”

The cast includes a slew of actors playing characters familiar to John Wick fans. Ayomide Adegun will play the part of a young Charon (based on Lance Reddick’s character). Peter Greene will portray Uncle Charlie (based on the eccentric body disposal expert). Action veteran Mel Gibson has a significant part in the series, as well.

