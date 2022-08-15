ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Brown's NFL Controversies Cost Him His Net Worth & He Could Have Had So Much More

By Jenna Kelley
 4 days ago
Former NFL player Antonio Brown, who played for various teams including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has made a lot of money through the years. However, he could have an even higher net worth if it hadn't been for a massive number of costly controversies.

Celebrity Net Worth last reported that Brown was worth roughly $20 million from his two-decade-plus career in football.

His NFL contracts amounted to $77 million -- from the Steelers to the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers. In 2017, making around $31.9 million, Forbes named him among the World's Highest Paid Athletes.

He even landed in fourth place on Dancing With The Stars in 2016 and then Facebook paid him six figures just to create content. He also had brand deals with big names, like Nike and Pepsi.

However, Brown wasn't paid in full when it came to his bumper deal with the Oakland Raiders. He was set to receive one of the best deals in the game, including a $30 million signing bonus, before several verbal altercations with the team's management, in 2019.

The bonus was forfeited as Brown made a swift transfer to the New England Patriots. And more controversy followed.

Within a matter of weeks, a sexual misdemeanor charge cost him around $10 million, on account that the 'action that materially undermines the public's respect for, or is materially critical of, the Club's ownership and coaches.'

Even his final contract with the Bucs was not fully honored. He stormed off the pitch in January of this year after he accused the club's staff of forcing him to play through injury. This move is estimated to have set him short by at least another million dollars.

And this barely throws light on the other fines Brown has had to pay for his actions on the field. In 2018, he was benched and fined by the Steelers when he threw a ball at his teammate, Ben Roethlisberger.

In August 2019, he was fined $40,000 for missing the Raiders preseason training camp and $13,950 for not participating in the team walk-through.

With football now behind him, Brown is going full force with his music career and was recently spotted rapping at the Miami festival, Rolling Loud. The performance garnered a mixed response and the jury is still out on his new profession. But Brown did go viral for a dance move.

His music earnings have not yet been accounted for in his total net worth, but at least he won't have to worry about the cost of violating league rules in this new chapter.

Reesenable Doubt
4d ago

Every team he's been on he's left a trail of toxicity in numerous ways. I don't care what skills he possesses, he's not worth the headache. He's burned bridges with The Steelers, Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers! Now he's gunning for the Cowboys. Jerry better don't! Pride goeth before a fall.

Pigs in Space
4d ago

not a newsworthy article Mr. journalist,.... However, if it said Free Agent Toe Tap Brown, injury free, makes walk on debut with Jaguars, Colts, or some non distinct club for the sole purpose of passion for the sport and emotionality, that would be an exception

#$chillout?
3d ago

Not for me to wish anything bad upon anyone, I'll let God be in charge of that.What I can say , 20 or 30 years from now he'll regret making all those foolish decisions, That will never go away, It just grow old with you. words of a wiseman.

