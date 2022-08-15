Wes Goodwin says Xavier Thomas in Good State of Mind Following Injury

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin confirmed reports Monday that defensive end Xavier Thomas will miss the next four to six weeks after having foot surgery. The graduate student injured his foot during the Tigers’ stadium scrimmage this past Saturday.

Goodwin met with the media following Monday morning’s practice at Memorial Stadium and updated Thomas’ status.

“It’s an unfortunate setback, but he has the right mindset,” Goodwin said. “We will respond and get him back early in the year.”

Goodwin would not say what foot Thomas had surgery on or exactly what happened to his foot. He said head coach Dabo Swinney will address those questions when he meets with the media on Wednesday.

As for who will take Thomas’ place on the first-team defensive line, that has not been determined. Prior to Thomas’ injury, Goodwin was rotating Thomas, along with Myles Murphy, K.J. Henry and Justin Mascoll as the first-team defensive ends.

“It is really a three-man. It was a four-man rotation before that, so it will go right up until kickoff to see who the first ones are to run out,” Goodwin said. “All of those guys are in a great position and have had a really good camp. I am really excited to see them.”

Goodwin also indicated Kevin Swint and Cade Denhoff will get more reps with Thomas being out.

“Swint and Denhoff, they are having a good camp. They’ve shown improvement and growth. I am really excited with where their game is at,” Clemson’s new defensive coordinator said. “They flashed Saturday during the scrimmage. Kevin has had a great start improving his technique and learning the position.

“I am really pleased with where Cade is as well. I feel this summer he really changed his body and is in a good place from a physical standpoint. He has really improved his technique. I am excited to see those two young guys. Then Greg Williams after them and Zaire Patterson has had a really good camp. I’m excited to see those guys get an opportunity to get in the rotation as well.”

Thomas’ foot injury will mark the second time in the last three years that the 6-foot-2, 254-pound defensive end will miss the first three games of a season. He missed the first four games of the 2020 season due to complications from COVID-19 and strep throat.

He also missed games in 2019 and 2021 due to injuries.

Goodwin reported Thomas was having a great camp prior to his injury, and he feels when his defensive end is cleared to return, which should be around the Wake Forest (Sept. 24) and NC State games (Oct. 1), he will be ready to go.

“Like anyone else, he is kinda down a little bit, but he is in a good positive state,” Goodwin said. “As you know, life is tough and unfair at times, but he is at a great mental state right now. He is very positive and really excited to get back to where he was.

“It is an unfortunate setback, but he is at a really good state right now.”

Thomas checked into fall camp on Aug. 3 in the best shape of his playing career. He weighed in at 254 pounds, 11 pounds less than the 265 he played at last year.

Thomas has played in 46 games so far in his career, including 19 starts. He has 112 tackles, and 27.5 are behind the line of scrimmage. He has 12.5 sacks, five passes broken up, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

