Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is teasing a presidential run after losing her GOP primary on Tuesday. Nothing would be more beneficial to former President Donald Trump. Cheney will not be the Republican nominee in 2024. Her candidacy is dead on arrival, and Cheney certainly knows that. Even as an anti-Trump voice, she would likely be crowded out by former Vice President Mike Pence. Like Cheney, Pence has a conservative track record that can’t be questioned. Unlike Cheney, Pence isn’t the recipient of fawning praise from Democratic politicians and their allies in legacy media.

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO