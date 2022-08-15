Read full article on original website
Democrats prepare to sell Biden as consequential president this fall
Democrats are set to roll out a major spending campaign that will highlight the benefits of the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act while seeking to recast President Joe Biden as a consequential and effective leader. Biden is spending much of August on vacation, but his Cabinet members have spread out...
Liberal advocates sue over Arizona law alleged to allow 'targeted voter suppression'
A new law in Arizona is being targeted by Washington-based liberal advocacy groups that claim it will allow "targeted voter suppression." Voto Latino, Priorities USA, and the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans filed the lawsuit against Senate Bill 1260, which Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) signed after the state legislature passed it along party lines. The measure is slated to take effect on Sept. 24 and makes it a felony to aid someone in voter registration while knowing he or she is registered in another state.
The hopelessly corrupt Biden administration is sending America into a downward spiral
Against all odds, the fundamental transformation of the United States, envisioned by the radical Left and implemented by an all-too-willing Democratic Party, is underway. August is typically a quiet time in our nation’s capital with Congress out of session, but seismic events in the past two weeks have combined to make clear what Democrats have planned for this country.
Ron DeSantis announces 20 charged for voter fraud in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Florida Republican, announced on Thursday that 20 people in his state have been charged with voter fraud. Most of those charged hailed from Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade counties and voted in 2020 despite being prohibited from voting due to convictions of murder or sexual assault, DeSantis revealed. Voter fraud is a third-degree felony in Florida, and those convicted of it could face a fine of up to $5,000 and up to five years behind bars.
Kevin McCarthy predicted that Liz Cheney would lose her primary today — and also said he'd be House speaker come January.
What happened: A confident House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy predicted to Fox News in Wyoming that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) would lose her bid for another term — and expressed confidence he'd lead the House following the midterm elections. "We’ll win the majority and I’ll be speaker. Yes."...
Critics slam $350 cash payments to Georgia welfare recipients engineered by Gov. Kemp
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is again turning to the federal government to dole out more cash to Peach State residents. The governor has funneled more than $1 billion in money from the American Rescue Plan's State Fiscal Recovery Fund to the state's Department of Human Services. The agency will give up to $350 in cash to Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families recipients in Georgia.
Lisa Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate primary
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced in a crowded open primary for her Senate seat in a contest that pitted the centrist Republican against a Trump-backed challenger. Vexed by Murkowski's vote to convict him during his second impeachment trial, former President Donald Trump threw his weight behind Kelly Tshibaka. With 50% of precincts reporting, Murkowski topped Tshibaka in the open primary by about 1,500 votes. The top four finishers will advance to the general election due to recent changes to Alaska's voting laws, enabling the incumbent senator to advance to the general.
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
If Cheney runs, she'll be Kasich 2.0
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is teasing a presidential run after losing her GOP primary on Tuesday. Nothing would be more beneficial to former President Donald Trump. Cheney will not be the Republican nominee in 2024. Her candidacy is dead on arrival, and Cheney certainly knows that. Even as an anti-Trump voice, she would likely be crowded out by former Vice President Mike Pence. Like Cheney, Pence has a conservative track record that can’t be questioned. Unlike Cheney, Pence isn’t the recipient of fawning praise from Democratic politicians and their allies in legacy media.
Democrats play Manchin for fool on permitting reform
It supposedly sealed the deal for Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) essential vote for the Inflation Reduction Act: He was allegedly promised passage of separate legislation that would make it easier for energy projects to get through the federal government’s stringent permitting process. Now, as many predicted, that deal...
Youngkin criticizes proposed removal of Washington in Virginia schools
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin , a Republican, criticized proposals from the Virginia Department of Education to remove references to George Washington as the “father of our country” in state schools, underscoring the need to “tell our history accurately.”. The proposed changes were part of the state’s curriculum...
Minneapolis teachers union's racism against white people should not be tolerated
White teachers are permitted to be discriminated against in a Minneapolis school district, according to a new contract between Minneapolis’s public schools and teachers union. The contract stipulates that the district’s teachers who are not white will be prioritized in case of layoffs. Previously, such decisions were made based on seniority, but this new contract allows that procedure to be ignored.
DC announces one-time $1,000 payments for families heading back to school
Low-income families in Washington, D.C., are set to receive a one-time payment of $1,000 as they prepare to return to school later this month, according to a new initiative announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday. Families who are enrolled in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families are set to...
Raid or no raid, Trump will be eligible to run
In the ‘90s, attempts to establish term limits for members of Congress failed. Today, Democrats are seeking to use criminal law to impose a one-term limit on former President Donald Trump. The reasons for the demise of congressional term limits demonstrate why the Democrats will be unsuccessful. For obvious...
Pennsylvania’s Mastriano rewrites debate rules to thwart anti-GOP bias
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano today proposed two debates with his Democratic foe that aim to end the historical anti-GOP bias in media-run candidate showdowns. “Let’s have fair debates or none at all,” said Mastriano. Instead of bowing to big-city TV or liberal voting groups eager to...
Cheney loses to Trump-backed Hageman in Wyoming GOP House primary
Harriet Hageman, the Republican backed by Donald Trump, managed to take down the former president's most prominent critic, Rep. Liz Cheney, in the GOP race for Wyoming’s at-large congressional seat on Tuesday. Multiple outlets called the race shortly after 10 p.m. as Hageman led by more than 30 points...
GOP response to Trump raid could muddle law-and-order message, Democrats hope
Crime, like abortion, is being scrambled as an election issue three months before November's midterm cycle after the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and office. Following the raid, Republicans have rallied around Trump, possibly ceding law enforcement political ground to Democrats despite experiencing success when they...
‘Keeping our children safe’: Pennsylvania governor bans conversion therapy
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a Tuesday executive order banning conversion therapy for minors. The Democratic governor signed the executive order this week, directing state agencies to discourage conversion therapy for people of all ages. The executive order also instructs agencies, including the Department of Human Services, to make certain that state funds are not used for conversion therapy.
Alternate Trump electors ask judge to disqualify Fulton DA from Georgia inquiry
Eleven Republicans who signed certificates as alternate 2020 Georgia electors asked a judge to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from her investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the state's election results. The group wrote in a court filing Tuesday that they...
Judge greenlights lawsuit claiming Biden border policies wreak havoc on environment
A federal judge has allowed a lawsuit to continue that alleges the Biden administration's move to stop Trump-era border wall projects and immigration policies has had a negative impact on the environment. U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia Trevor McFadden ruled on Aug. 11 that a lawsuit brought...
