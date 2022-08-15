Read full article on original website
Out with the old: Monroe County approves construction of new fire station
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Monroe County is set to get a new fire station. At this week's meeting, Commissioners approved moving forward with construction for a new High Falls Fire Station in a 3-0 vote. The current fire station on High Falls Road is over 40 years old and...
One dead in two separate wrecks involving tractor-trailers in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Cobb County man is dead after a fatal wreck in Monroe County. In a media release, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened on I-75 northbound near mile marker 191 Friday morning. When deputies arrived, a tractor-trailer was blocking the interstate, forcing them to shut down two lanes. Meanwhile, 911 operators started to get calls regarding another accident, south of where deputies were. The second crash involved three tractor-trailers near the weigh station.
Two rescued from sinking boat on Lake Blackshear
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crisp County first responders were dispatched to Lake Blackshear after reports that a boat was going down in the Flintview area. Crisp County and Sumter County Fire and Rescue crews, along with a local citizen, were able to take boats out and rescue the two people on board.
Monroe County approves installation of license plate cameras countywide
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - New license plate cameras are coming to Monroe County. At this week's meeting, Commissioners approved placing the cameras on county rights-of-way in a 3-0 vote. According to Monroe County Manager Jim Hedges, the Sheriff's Office purchased 21 cameras from Flock Safety using seized funds. The...
Coroner: Pulaski County inmate declared brain dead, autopsy planned
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An inmate in Pulaski County has died while in custody. According to Pulaski County Coroner Christopher Clark, 29-year-old Monica Cutts, an inmate at Pulaski State Prison, died Monday just after 4:30 p.m. Cutts said she was declared brain dead after being transported to a Macon hospital.
Wrightsville man dies in work-related accident
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead following a work-related accident at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin. According to the Laurens County Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley, The victim was 32-year-old Stephen Rogers of Wrightsville. According to Dublin Police, Rogers was working on a tire when the rim separated from...
Rural area residents say they're being railroaded by train delays
JULIETTE, Ga. (WGXA)-- Tucked away behind the Whistle Stop Cafe is a railroad crossing; one that Monroe County residents say is raising a problem. "It's just stopped," Andrea Goolsby said. Those who live and commute through this rural area say they're being railroaded by trains stopping on the tracks. "There...
Local leaders break ground for future Houston Co. aquatics center
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Members of the community came together Thursday in Houston County to celebrate the groundbreaking for what will become a new aquatics center. Scheduled to open in the fall of 2023, the Tommy Stalnaker Aquatic Center will be located on Cohen Walker Drive across from Freedom Field. The facility will feature a 50-meter pool and a warm-up pool. It will be available for community use.
Police: Case of stolen cash register forces multiple schools to 'Code Yellow'
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A stolen cash register sent forced several Houston County schools into a 'Code Yellow' status Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to VIP Foods on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers were told a man and woman were playing gaming machines. Investigators say when the clerk exited the store, the man stole the cash register and ran away towards South Davis Drive. The woman drove away in a pick-up truck towards Watson Blvd.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigating threats against unnamed school via Snapchat
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat against a school by an unknown person through Snapchat. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office states that it took a report of a nonspecific threat against a nonspecific school on Thursday morning. The threat, made through Snapchat,...
9-month-old dead after being in the car with family throughout the day
MACON, GA. -- Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an infant. Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators were called to the hospital around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It was reported that a 9-month-old was traveling in a vehicle with her mom and two other siblings throughout the...
Dodge County man missing since August 10th
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding Jeffery Conner, who was reported missing on Monday after not having been seen since leaving his home in Dodge County on August 10th. He is described as a white male, standing about five...
GSP: Armed robbery suspects arrested after I-75 chase in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people wanted for armed robbery led troopers on a chase in Houston County Friday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, one of their troopers attempted to stop an SUV on I-75 near mile marker 130 in Houston County just after 7 a.m. Friday. The trooper observed the driver following too closely to other traffic, along with the vehicle's tag being displayed improperly. GSP officials say the driver didn't stop so the trooper chased after them. Twelve miles later, near mile marker 142 in Peach County, the trooper performed a PIT maneuver. Following that attempt, the SUV hit the guardrail. flipping and eventually coming to a rest in the median.
Three-year-old shot, in critical condition
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A three-year-old is in critical condition tonight after being hit by gunfire, according to Bibb County deputies. They say the call came in to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center around 6:26 p.m. The toddler's mother drove the child to Piedmont Hospital. Then the victim was transferred to Atrium Health Navicent, where they remain in critical condition.
DA: Man found guilty in 2020 Academy Sports robbery
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man responsible for robbing a Macon sporting goods store was convicted in court Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's office says a jury convicted 31-year-old Earl Daniel Purnell of Armed Robbery and Possession of a Knife during the Commission of a Felony.
Man found dead in Vienna motel room
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man was found dead in a motel room in Vienna. Shortly after midnight on Monday morning, Vienna Police and Dooly County EMS responded to a call at Vienna Travel Inn about a man who was was unresponsive and and not breathing. When first responders arrived, they found 30-year-old Daniel Athon dead in one of the rooms.
Deputies: Arrests made in Macon apartment complex shooting that left two dead
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people have been charged in a north Macon shooting that left two dead and two others hurt. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Shaqwonda Lakisha Russell and 38-year-old Kenneth Eugene Williams Jr. have been charged in the July shooting deaths of 26-year-old Roctavia Edwards and 17-year-old Jayden Ellington at Waverly Pointe apartments on Forest Hill Road. Two other teens were shot.
Houston County mom says late school bus drop-offs leave her child 'exhausted'
BONAIRE, Ga. (WGXA)-- A middle Georgia mom says the Houston County School District is the perfect fit for her son but right now the buses are driving her crazy. The bus Caly Hess' son rides drops him off at the top of their Bonaire driveway. Tuesday afternoon WGXA's Brittany Miller waited with her for that bus to arrive.
BSCO arrests man with codeine, marijuana, stolen gun, $25K
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on numerous drug and gun-related charges after serving two search warrants at homes on Elpis St. and Christian Ave. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, Special Investigations Unit, Gang Unit, and Sheriff’s Response Team Units served...
Downtown Macon's new and only pet salon now open
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- If you frequent downtown, you may have noticed a new storefront quietly pop up on Martin Luther King Boulevard. The green and gold façade with a paw-print adorned awning is the location of Macon's newest pet salon and the only pet salon downtown, The Puppery.
