Read full article on original website
Related
Record-Herald
Record-Herald
Adena, Lifeline of Ohio partnership reaches donation milestone
CHILLICOTHE, OH – When it comes to educating patients on the benefits of placenta donation, Adena Health System has proven it can deliver. Less than two years after Adena began partnering with Lifeline of Ohio and collected its first placenta donation, leaders of the organ procurement organization were back on the Adena Regional Medical Center campus recently to celebrate the 100th donation at the Health System. Of the 19 Ohio hospitals that now take part in what has become a growing program for Lifeline of Ohio, Adena is just the fourth to hit that milestone number.
Record-Herald
Record-Herald
‘Art on the Square’ returns downtown
This Saturday, Aug. 20, the Art on the Square Committee will be putting on its annual Art on the Square event in downtown Washington Court House. This committee was put together for the community program called Leadership Fayette. The committee members include Chelsie Baker, Judy Havens, Colleen Roadhouse, Sara Creamer, and Tara Ivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Record-Herald
MW members to hold food & supply drive for Rose Ave.
Modern Woodmen members are holding a Food & Supply Drive on Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 at the Fayette County Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m.to noon, to benefit the Rose Avenue Community Center. Volunteers will be collecting items needed for the After-School & Community meals such as spaghetti, pasta sauce, Velveeta,...
Record-Herald
Local Briefs
The Fayette County Republican Women’s Club will hold its annual Legacy Dinner this Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion, 1240 US Highway 22 NW, in Washington C.H. The keynote speaker will be Kathleen Madden, director of the Ohio Department of Administrative Services and member of the Governor’s cabinet. Persons interesting in attending may contact any FCRWC member or president Mary King at 740-335-0435.
Record-Herald
FCRTA Picnic Pals welcome new retirees
Fayette County Retired Teachers Association Picnic Pals Linda Hiser and Alice Barg welcomed two new retirees Linda Bernard and Sally Smith to the group. From left to right: Linda Hiser, Linda Bernard, Sally Smith and Alice Barg.
Record-Herald
Pearl Harbor to Greenfield, Ohio
Eighty-one years ago, Joseph Warren Hoffman was killed on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor that set off America’s involvement in World War II, arguably the historical event having the most salient impact on present lives. Hoffman will be returned to Ohio when his remains are...
RELATED PEOPLE
Record-Herald
Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute – Circleville now open
CIRCLEVILLE, OH – Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute’s new satellite location in Circleville began seeing patients today, one day after Health System leaders celebrated both the vitality of the community and the benefits for patients the facility will welcome. The 3,000-square-foot clinic located in the Circleville Plaza directly...
Record-Herald
An assortment of products at the Wednesday Farmers Market
Today, our Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market vendors are bringing assorted pork brats, fine baked goods and homemade crafts along with fresh produce, including peaches, red raspberries, blackberries, sweet corn, tomatoes, and green beans. This venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., 3 to 6...
Record-Herald
Record-Herald
Vendor lineup set for Saturday Farmers Market
“They sit together on the porch, the dark/Almost fallen, the house behind them dark./ Their supper done with, they have washed and dried/the dishes—only two plates now…..”. This poem is the work of Wendell Berry, a writer, environmental activist, farmer, teacher, and supporter of strong community ties. As...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Record-Herald
‘Shucking Bubba’ to perform at Destination Outlets Saturday
Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville is wrapping up summer with its Summer Concert Series. The summer season will end as “Shucking Bubba,” a hip-hop, funk and alternative band, takes the stage at Destination Outlets this Saturday from 6–8 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m.. The concert will be $10 or free for those who download the Destination Outlets membership app. Just search “Destination Outlets” in the app store.
Record-Herald
Sun rises on new WHS school year
Washington High School seniors participated in a “Senior Sunrise” on Wednesday, in which they arrived nearly an hour before the first day of school began to watch the sunrise together. Look for much more on the beginning of the 2022-23 academic year for Washington Court House City Schools as students arrive on a staggered schedule. The first day in the classroom for all first, second, third, fourth and fifth grade students will be Tuesday, Aug. 23. For kindergartners at Cherry Hill Primary School, students with the last names beginning with A-M will attend on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and students with the last names beginning with N-Z will attend on Wednesday, Aug. 24. All kindergarten students will be together in their classrooms on Thursday, Aug. 25. The first day in the classroom for all sixth, seventh and eighth grade students will be Monday, Aug. 22.
Record-Herald
Forbearing one another
Ephesians 4:2&3, “With all lowliness and meekness, with longsuffering, forbearing one another in love; Endeavoring to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace.”. The definition of forbearance is not acting against someone when you have a right to do so. Christian unity is a must. We should be forbearing one another. Nothing is sapping the strength of the church of Jesus Christ today more than the unreconciled state of so many believers. Christ is our example on the cross, the King of kings and Lord of lords.
Record-Herald
Chillicothe wins 1st FAC girls golf match of ‘22
JACKSON — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its first girls’ golf match of the 2022 season Monday at Franklin Valley Golf Course. Chillicothe won the match with a team score of 180. Jackson was second at 213, followed by Hillsboro, 257, McClain, 259, Miami Trace, 261 and Washington,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Record-Herald
WCHCS capital improvement projects underway
The Washington Court House City School District has been working on multiple capital improvement projects, with several more to be completed at a later date. Becky Mullins, treasurer at WCHCS, spoke with the Record-Herald about these capital improvement projects. “I’ve been treasurer for nine years, and I knew when I...
Record-Herald
Investiture ceremony held for SSCC president
The investiture for Dr. Nicole Roades, the sixth president at Southern State Community College, was held Monday, Aug. 15 in the Edward K. Daniels Memorial Auditorium on the Central Campus in Hillsboro. Dr. Nicole Roades assumed the presidency on July 1, 2022 following Dr. Kevin Boys who held the position...
Record-Herald
Miami Trace tennis beats Chillicothe, 4-1
The Miami Trace Panthers girls tennis team improved to 2-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference with a 4-1 win over visiting Chillicothe Tuesday, Aug. 16. At first singles, Chillicothe’s Bella Flores beat Brooklyn Riggs, 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Jenna Goddard beat Haley Laughlin, 7-6, 6-1. At third singles,...
Record-Herald
‘Project-Based Learning’ to be emphasized at WCHCS
Project-Based Learning (PBL) will be emphasized in the coming years at Washington Court House City Schools. At Monday’s regularly-scheduled school board meeting, district employees Megan Anderson and Wanda Carter, who recently attended a PBL conference in California, gave a presentation about PBL and what it can bring to the district.
Comments / 0