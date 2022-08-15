ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

JOBS: Port Jobs holding airport jobs training/info sessions on Aug. 18 & 25

Tukwila Blog
Tukwila Blog
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVWvs_0hI2um9Z00

SPONSORED:

Port Jobs will be holding two sessions to help local job seekers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4InXyU_0hI2um9Z00

Pre-Apprenticeship Training for Construction and Advanced Manufacturing

Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022: 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Do you want a job in construction or advanced manufacturing? Learn about free pre-apprenticeship training at ANEW and Aerospace Joint Apprenticeship Committee (AJAC). Learn about program eligibility and how to apply for their next training classes this fall.

QUESTIONS?

Email: [email protected] or call Airport Jobs at 206-258-8980.

More info here:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49TB91_0hI2um9Z00

Airport Jobs Information Session

Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022: 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Do you want to work at SEA Airport? Learn about different jobs at the airport, current airport jobs openings, and how the Airport Jobs center can help you get a job. Hear from an airport company and take a short tour of SEA Airport (pre-security).

QUESTIONS?

Email: [email protected] or call Airport Jobs at 206-258-8980.

More info here:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tukwila Blog

Tukwila Blog

Tukwila, WA
173
Followers
271
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Tukwila, WA

 https://tukwilablog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy