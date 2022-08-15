ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

wgxa.tv

Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Georgia

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. One man was seriously wounded. Jerel Raphael Brown of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported...
AUBURN, AL
wgxa.tv

One dead in two separate wrecks involving tractor-trailers in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Cobb County man is dead after a fatal wreck in Monroe County. In a media release, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened on I-75 northbound near mile marker 191 Friday morning. When deputies arrived, a tractor-trailer was blocking the interstate, forcing them to shut down two lanes. Meanwhile, 911 operators started to get calls regarding another accident, south of where deputies were. The second crash involved three tractor-trailers near the weigh station.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

589 pounds of meth seized in one of Oklahoma's largest busts ever

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in state history on Friday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesperson Mark Woodward said an investigation began in July targeting a drug trafficking organization moving large quantities of meth from Mexico into central and southern Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
wgxa.tv

Rural area residents say they're being railroaded by train delays

JULIETTE, Ga. (WGXA)-- Tucked away behind the Whistle Stop Cafe is a railroad crossing; one that Monroe County residents say is raising a problem. "It's just stopped," Andrea Goolsby said. Those who live and commute through this rural area say they're being railroaded by trains stopping on the tracks. "There...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Dr. Pepper National Championship Trophy Tour stops in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Georgia Bulldogs fans gathered at Kroger on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard to get an up-close and personal look at the coveted 2021 NCAA Championship Trophy. The tour, presented by Dr. Pepper, allows fans to get their picture taken with the glorious, gilded symbol of the Bulldogs' success.
ATHENS, GA

