WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's a Friday that Hu Whitten will never forget. "I remember getting the call on a Friday morning that said hey we had potential organs for you come up to Atlanta and calling my wife at work and say alright, put the kids down I didn't even kiss them goodbye I just went in for surgery the next morning," Whitten said.

WARNER ROBINS, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO