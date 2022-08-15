Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Georgia
LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. One man was seriously wounded. Jerel Raphael Brown of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported...
GBI investigating after camera catches Georgia officer calling teen racial slur
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- State authorities are now investigating a Georgia police officer who was caught on a family's Ring camera calling a teen a racial slur before tossing the camera into some bushes. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation started looking into the incident on August 9. Their investigation...
One dead in two separate wrecks involving tractor-trailers in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Cobb County man is dead after a fatal wreck in Monroe County. In a media release, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened on I-75 northbound near mile marker 191 Friday morning. When deputies arrived, a tractor-trailer was blocking the interstate, forcing them to shut down two lanes. Meanwhile, 911 operators started to get calls regarding another accident, south of where deputies were. The second crash involved three tractor-trailers near the weigh station.
VIDEO: Florida firefighter fights off alligator while filming commercial
TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) -- A Florida man is on the mend after a life-threatening experience in the water. J.C. Laverde was able to fight off an alligator attack. Although he's got at least another surgery in the future, he says he's thankful to be alive. “If you want to see...
589 pounds of meth seized in one of Oklahoma's largest busts ever
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in state history on Friday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesperson Mark Woodward said an investigation began in July targeting a drug trafficking organization moving large quantities of meth from Mexico into central and southern Oklahoma.
The call that changed it all: Donor recipient receives organs and pays it forward
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's a Friday that Hu Whitten will never forget. "I remember getting the call on a Friday morning that said hey we had potential organs for you come up to Atlanta and calling my wife at work and say alright, put the kids down I didn't even kiss them goodbye I just went in for surgery the next morning," Whitten said.
Rural area residents say they're being railroaded by train delays
JULIETTE, Ga. (WGXA)-- Tucked away behind the Whistle Stop Cafe is a railroad crossing; one that Monroe County residents say is raising a problem. "It's just stopped," Andrea Goolsby said. Those who live and commute through this rural area say they're being railroaded by trains stopping on the tracks. "There...
Dr. Pepper National Championship Trophy Tour stops in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Georgia Bulldogs fans gathered at Kroger on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard to get an up-close and personal look at the coveted 2021 NCAA Championship Trophy. The tour, presented by Dr. Pepper, allows fans to get their picture taken with the glorious, gilded symbol of the Bulldogs' success.
