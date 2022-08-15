Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Rural area residents say they're being railroaded by train delays
JULIETTE, Ga. (WGXA)-- Tucked away behind the Whistle Stop Cafe is a railroad crossing; one that Monroe County residents say is raising a problem. "It's just stopped," Andrea Goolsby said. Those who live and commute through this rural area say they're being railroaded by trains stopping on the tracks. "There...
41nbc.com
YKK $125M expansion into Macon on its way
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A $125 million business expansion is on its way to Bibb County. Governor Kemp announced Tuesday that YKK AP America Inc. will be expanding to include a new manufacturing facility and additional machinery and equipment in Bibb County. The new facility will create 100 new jobs in addition to the 250 jobs YKK AP already supports in Macon. The new facility will be located at Macon-Bibb’s I-75 Industrial Park, at a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development certified site. After completion, the company plans to relocate its operations and employees from its current site on Ocmulgee Boulevard to the new facility.
pctonline.com
Rollins Acquires Bug House Pest Control
ATLANTA – Rollins announced the acquisition of Bug House Pest Control. Based in Milledgeville, Ga., Bug House will deepen Rollins said this acquisition will its presence throughout the important and growing Georgia market. Bug House Pest Control was founded by Mike Prosperi in 1993 and has grown to be...
41nbc.com
WRPD: Cash register theft leads to Code Yellow at 5 schools
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five schools in Warner Robins were placed under a “Code Yellow” Thursday morning after a man stole a cash register from a convenience store. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says a man and woman were playing gaming machines at VIP...
wgxa.tv
Out with the old: Monroe County approves construction of new fire station
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Monroe County is set to get a new fire station. At this week's meeting, Commissioners approved moving forward with construction for a new High Falls Fire Station in a 3-0 vote. The current fire station on High Falls Road is over 40 years old and...
5 qualify for Macon Water Authority, including man who vacated the seat
Voters of Macon Water Authority District 2 will have five candidates on the ballot during the special election Nov. 8, including the man who resigned the seat to qualify for a failed bid for MWA chairman. Desmond D. Brown leads the ballot by alphabetical order ahead of Lindsay Holliday, Jeffery...
wgxa.tv
Police: Case of stolen cash register forces multiple schools to 'Code Yellow'
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A stolen cash register sent forced several Houston County schools into a 'Code Yellow' status Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to VIP Foods on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers were told a man and woman were playing gaming machines. Investigators say when the clerk exited the store, the man stole the cash register and ran away towards South Davis Drive. The woman drove away in a pick-up truck towards Watson Blvd.
'He would receive money... do part of a job, and then disappear': Macon pastor faces fraud charges in Louisiana
MACON, Ga. — A sheriff in Louisiana says a Macon pastor took money from people to repair hurricane damage on their homes, but never finished the work. The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office says Jimmy Collins Jr. was arrested Monday on six felony warrants for fraud and swindling. They say...
41nbc.com
Dinosaurs to roam again in Warner Robins this weekend
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Dinosaurs are roaming the Earth again in Warner Robins this weekend. Jurassic Jungle is having its “Cretaceous Carnivore event” this Sunday at the Warner Robins Recreation Center. Families will be able to have a chance to get up close and personal with a...
allongeorgia.com
Several Georgia State Park and Historic Site Managers Receive Accolades During Recent Conference
Desmond Timmons, Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain. Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park’s popularity has skyrocketed under Desmond Timmon’s leadership. Desmond worked to reintroduce prescribed burning on Pine Mountain, which had not been done in more than 12 years. He has been directly involved in the park’s campground renovations, Lake Franklin Dam renovations and the addition of 10 acres of interpretive trails, plus he sits on Harris County’s tourism committee. Having served more than 10 years at Georgia’s largest state park, Desmond is a well-respected senior manager within Georgia’s State Park System.
41nbc.com
Macon church pressing forward after gunfire damages building
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community Church of God is continuing to hold services after gunfire damaged the church’s windows and doors in July. The shooting also led to water damage from the church’s sprinkler system. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to gunfire in the...
Macon-Bibb County demolishes the same homeless encampment for the second time since June
—— Residents of a tent encampment near downtown Macon have been displaced by the city for the second time in three months. Like it did in June, the city brought heavy machinery to clear the empty lot owned by the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority at the corner of Spring Street and Riverside Drive.
Georgia: Cash register stolen from store, schools put on lockdown during search for suspects
GEORGIA (WRBL) – A woman has been arrested and police are looking for a second suspect after a cash register was stolen from a Warner Robins gaming store Thursday morning. Several local schools were put on lockdown while the incident was going on. The incident happened at VIP Foods, located at 81 Martin Luther King […]
Warner Robins Police Department to place license plate-reading cameras around city to reduce crime
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police will soon be able to take photographs of your license plate with several new roadside cameras. Warner Robins is officially a "smart community." This means the Partnership for Inclusive Innovation chose the city for a "Digital Twin Project." The goal is to...
Central Georgia man arrested on felony fraud charges involving Louisiana hurricane victims
ALLEN PARISH, La. — A Central Georgia man wanted on fraud charges has been arrested in Louisiana. According to the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office, Jimmy Collins Jr., 55, was arrested Monday morning on six felony warrants for fraud and swindling. Back in July, the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office told...
southgatv.com
Peanut pickin’ & harvesting in Crisp
CORDELE, GA- The Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce and Cordele-Crisp Tourism are excited to host their 3rd Annual Crisp Area Harvest Festival in conjunction with the 100 Mile Peanut Pickin’ Yard Sale! This Fall celebration will take place on Saturday, October 8th from 10 am to 3 pm at the Cordele State Farmers Market. Monica Simmons, President of the Cordele-Crisp Chamber stated, “We are thrilled to continue to hold our annual events at the Cordele Farmers Market. This is the second year that we are holding the event in conjunction with the 100 Mile Peanut Pickin’ Yard Sale. Last year we had a successful event and we are looking forward to an even better turnout this year.”
jacksonprogress-argus.com
ON THE MARKET: Charming family home on 3.5 acres in Flovilla
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Flovilla is waiting fo you to make it your own. Sitting on 3.5 private acres, the home has a bonus room in addition to the bedrooms and two-car garage. Downstairs, you'll find a spacious living room with fireplace that opens to the dining...
WALB 10
Death investigation underway in Vienna
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Vienna, according to the Vienna Police Department. Early Monday morning, a 30-year-old man was found unresponsive in a room at Vienna Travel Inn. He was later identified as Daniel Athon. The body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of...
wgxa.tv
The call that changed it all: Donor recipient receives organs and pays it forward
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's a Friday that Hu Whitten will never forget. "I remember getting the call on a Friday morning that said hey we had potential organs for you come up to Atlanta and calling my wife at work and say alright, put the kids down I didn't even kiss them goodbye I just went in for surgery the next morning," Whitten said.
wfxl.com
Sumter County welcomes Veranda Medical Group
There will be a ribbon cutting and open house event on Thursday, August 18, to welcome the Veranda Medical Group to Sumter County. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at 116 W. Church St, Americus. The Veranda delivers premium healthcare for the entire family at every stage of life.
