Record-Herald
DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
Local Briefs
The Fayette County Republican Women’s Club will hold its annual Legacy Dinner this Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion, 1240 US Highway 22 NW, in Washington C.H. The keynote speaker will be Kathleen Madden, director of the Ohio Department of Administrative Services and member of the Governor’s cabinet. Persons interesting in attending may contact any FCRWC member or president Mary King at 740-335-0435.
‘Silent Watch’ returns in September
The Fayette County Veterans Service Commission (VSC) will be hosting its third-annual Silent Watch event to help spread awareness about veteran suicide and what the community can help do to prevent it. This year’s Silent Watch will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 with First Watch starting at 8 a.m....
Stone Foltz death: 2 ex-frat members get jail time in Ohio
Two former fraternity members were sentenced to six weeks in jail on Wednesday after being convicted of hazing-related misdemeanor counts in the death of a Bowling Green State University student last year.
‘You better think twice’: NE Ohio school has been arming staff for years
Visitors to the campus of Mansfield Christian School have been greeted with a sign that warns would-be intruders, that certain employees are legally armed and will use whatever force is necessary to protect their students.
Pearl Harbor to Greenfield, Ohio
Eighty-one years ago, Joseph Warren Hoffman was killed on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor that set off America’s involvement in World War II, arguably the historical event having the most salient impact on present lives. Hoffman will be returned to Ohio when his remains are...
City imposes fines on owners of closed Columbus water park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has decided to take legal action against owners of a property that once housed Fort Rapids Indoor Water Park & Resort. The former hotel and indoor water park in east Columbus was shuttered in 2016 due to health, safety and fire code violations.
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
themountvernongrapevine.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Michael Burkholder
Description: Mr. Burkholder suffers from dementia and high blood pressure. He is easily confused at night. He requires medicine. On August 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM, Mr. Burkholder went to pick up his truck, was separated from the person following him, and failed to return. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on CLARFIELD AVENUE in the city of Columbus 43207.
columbusmonthly.com
A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath
Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Low Powered Radio Station’s license renewal denied
MARION—After years of delays and non-communication with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), an Administrative Judge has dismissed the renewal application of Marion’s low-powered WWGH-LP. Without an approved application, the station can no longer operate. The station operates under the Marion Education Exchange. The station was assigned the WWGH-LP...
Adena awards scholarships to fair grand champions
CHILLICOTHE, OH – County fair season across southern Ohio brings families, friends and neighbors together to enjoy the fun and festivities at the highly anticipated annual events. It is also the culmination for many area youths who have dedicated their time, financial resources and passion into learning, raising and exhibiting various market animals. The best of those market projects are awarded grand champion status by fair judges.
crawfordcountynow.com
Ousted Queen issues statement
BUCYRUS—A familiar face at the Bratwurst Festival opening ceremonies will be missing, particularly the original Queen Abigail Brocwell. Abigail was forced to give up her crown at a special meeting held by the Bratwurst Festival Board on Monday, August 8. According to sources, the turmoil surrounding the Court has...
cwcolumbus.com
Neighbors worry Etna is the 'warehouse capital' of Ohio as another facility is built
ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — A 697,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Mink Road in Etna Township. It is one of 16 warehouse-distribution facilities in the area just West of Pataskala in Licking County, including Kohls, Fed Ex, and Amazon. People who live across from the progressing...
Mansfield Ohio May Be The Next Pizza Capital in the Country
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Franklin County jail to eliminate in-person visits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
newwaysministry.org
Paulist Fathers Expelled from Newman Center as New Bishop Shifts LGBTQ+ Approach
Paulist priests who have long headed ministry at The Ohio State University’s Catholic Newman Center have been removed by a newly-appointed bishop. It was a surprise move that some believe signals a more conservative approach to LGBTQ+ issues in the diocese, such as when the words “All Are Welcome” were removed from the Center’s signage.
