CHILLICOTHE, OH – County fair season across southern Ohio brings families, friends and neighbors together to enjoy the fun and festivities at the highly anticipated annual events. It is also the culmination for many area youths who have dedicated their time, financial resources and passion into learning, raising and exhibiting various market animals. The best of those market projects are awarded grand champion status by fair judges.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO