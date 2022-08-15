ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Stephen A. Smith on Ben Simmons: 'He swears he's ready to go'

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21AwOr_0hI2trHl00
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, FIle)

There is a whole lot of bad news surrounding the Nets right now.

With so much uncertainty surrounding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, as well as coach Steve Nash and executive Sean Marks, it’s hard to imagine a more nightmarish off-season for Brooklyn.

But it is not just the biggest stars associated with the franchise that have question marks next to their names. After getting a combined zero minutes from key players including Ben Simmons and Joe Harris last season, the Nets desperately need some productivity from both players next season.

When it comes to Simmons, his unique skill set is incredibly enticing, but his best ability will be availability. Fortunately, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, that won’t be a problem for Simmons in 2022-23:

“You and Kyrie and Ben Simmons — who, by the way, news flash here. I ran into Ben Simmons. He and I had a nice conversation … I support the brother. I had a problem with him not playing. That’s the past. He’s ready to go. He swears he’s ready to go.”

After a tumultuous ending last time we saw him on the court back when he played for the Sixers, Simmons then began his time with the Nets in a strange fashion. There was controversy surrounding whether or not he would suit up during the playoffs for Brooklyn, and ultimately, he opted not to.

But it seems as if Simmons is finally ready to take the next step and get back to in-game action once the next season begins.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player

When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
NBA
Yardbarker

Stephon Marbury: "A New York City Point Guard Will Give Up His Girl And His Chain Before He Gives Up His Dribble."

Stephon Marbury is a player that often gets forgotten when the guards of the 90s and 2000s are discussed, but Starbury was a proper baller in his time. He was selected to the All-Star team multiple times and was also a selection to the All-NBA Third Team on two occasions as well. Marbury's best seasons statistically came with the New Jersey Nets, but his most high-profile move was to the New York Knicks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle

Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant gets brutal reality check on his Nets trade demand

There is a path for Kevin Durant to return to the Brooklyn Nets, but that would require the team to part ways with head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Owner Joe Tsai has already said no to that idea, which leads us to the tricky stalemate between the two sides. According to Brian […] The post Kevin Durant gets brutal reality check on his Nets trade demand appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Had The Crowd Turned Up At Draymond Green's Star-Studded Wedding

DaBaby is known for bringing the energy anytime he hits the stage to perform; so it comes as no surprise that the Grammy nominated rapper had the crowd turned up at Draymond Green's wedding ceremony over the weekend. The Golden State Warriors power forward and his fiancèe Hazel Renee danced the night away as DaBaby performed a slew of his hit records, including his 2019 chart topping single "Suge." Roddy Ricch also made an appearance and joined DaBaby on stage during the celebration to perform their critically acclaimed 2020 record, "Rockstar."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James makes clarifying statement on college recruitment of son Bronny

The past few days in the world of college basketball recruiting have been a whirlwind for the Oregon Ducks. Dana Altman landed five-star small forward Mookie Cook, the No. 4 player in the 2023 class on Friday. Then news came out that four-star shooting guard Bronny James, the son of legendary NBA player LeBron James, was being recruited by the Ducks.  On top of that, an expert prediction came out on Tuesday that suggested that Oregon is the team to beat to get a commitment from James, who ranks as the No. 47 player in the 2023 class. On Tuesday night, LeBron James...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
NBA Analysis Network

1 Fresh Trade To Land Kevin Durant With Boston Celtics

As the NBA offseason continues forward, the trade rumors surrounding Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant are still swirling. Right now, it appears that the Boston Celtics are the front-runners to trade for arguably the NBA’s best player. However, it would come at a high price with Jaylen Brown being among the pieces heading to Boston in return for Durant.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Stephen A. Smith: 'The Clippers are mopping the streets of L.A. with the Los Angeles Lakers'

Smith's rant comes on the heels of Wednesday's news that LeBron James had agreed to a historic two-year, $97.1 million contract extension, which includes a third-year option. With Russell Westbrook's status for the fall seemingly still up in the air given the rampant trade rumors, multiple groups have ESPN insiders have recently projected the Lakers to finish outside of the group of top Western Conference contenders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nets#Espn#Sixers
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Gives The Lakers A Reality Check

Heading into this season, the Los Angeles Lakers have a lot to prove. They are coming off of a terrible season in which they couldn't even make it to the playoffs despite having seasoned veterans like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. They were completely swept by a Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers, and now, some are wondering whether or not the Lakers can bounce back as constructed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Video: NBA Fan Walks Up To Ben Simmons And Calls Him Russell Westbrook

Ben Simmons is one of the best point guards in the league when he is healthy. He is an elite defender and playmaker. Simmons also excels at scoring in transition and when slashing to the rim. During the 2020-21 season, Simmons was in the race for DPOY and averaged 14.3 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 6.9 APG.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBC Sports

How Celtics will honor Bill Russell during 2022-23 season

The Boston Celtics on Wednesday announced their plans to honor the legendary Bill Russell, who passed away on July 31 at age 88, during the 2022-23 NBA season. The first of two Bill Russell tribute games will take place on Opening Night when the Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers. According to the Celtics, the night will consist of "a series of special activities" and the unveiling of a Bill Russell tribute 2022-23 “City Edition” uniform.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Mark Cuban on Andrew Wiggins: ‘I think he was the one who beat us’

The Golden State Warriors handled the Dallas Mavericks in a five-game gentlemen’s sweep in the Western Conference Finals. What was the difference in that series? According to Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban, the difference was Andrew Wiggins. Here is what Cuban told Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. “It was...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
186K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy