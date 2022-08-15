Stephen A. Smith on Ben Simmons: 'He swears he's ready to go'

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, FIle)

There is a whole lot of bad news surrounding the Nets right now.

With so much uncertainty surrounding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, as well as coach Steve Nash and executive Sean Marks, it’s hard to imagine a more nightmarish off-season for Brooklyn.

But it is not just the biggest stars associated with the franchise that have question marks next to their names. After getting a combined zero minutes from key players including Ben Simmons and Joe Harris last season, the Nets desperately need some productivity from both players next season.

When it comes to Simmons, his unique skill set is incredibly enticing, but his best ability will be availability. Fortunately, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, that won’t be a problem for Simmons in 2022-23:

“You and Kyrie and Ben Simmons — who, by the way, news flash here. I ran into Ben Simmons. He and I had a nice conversation … I support the brother. I had a problem with him not playing. That’s the past. He’s ready to go. He swears he’s ready to go.”

After a tumultuous ending last time we saw him on the court back when he played for the Sixers, Simmons then began his time with the Nets in a strange fashion. There was controversy surrounding whether or not he would suit up during the playoffs for Brooklyn, and ultimately, he opted not to.

But it seems as if Simmons is finally ready to take the next step and get back to in-game action once the next season begins.