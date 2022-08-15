Read full article on original website
Related
Relax On A Private Lake At This Unique VRBO Rental Just North Of Duluth
If you are looking for a quick quiet getaway not far from Duluth, this Vrbo rental might be just what you are looking for. A perfect private getaway any time of the year. Located just 30 minutes from Duluth near the Fredenburg area the loft-style apartment is perfect for two people. The property is on a small, private lake surrounded by woods and trails.
Inside The Abandoned Building In Lake Superior Near Duluth’s Lakewalk
Duluth has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it the...
Check Out The Latest Food Truck In Duluth Behind The DECC
With the days of summer starting to tick away here is another reason to embrace the sunshine and warm temperatures. A new food truck that started up in July has set itself up in a great location behind the DECC by the Vista Fleet! The truck is called Northland Larder and from the photos, the food looks absolutely amazing!
FOX 21 Online
Increased Fee to Play on Two Outdoor Hockey Rinks
DULUTH, Minn. — For the last 70 years, Duluth Amateur Hockey Association, also know as DAHA, has managed outdoor rinks across the area. The association is run by parents and volunteers in the community. Starting this fall, the city plans to charge DAHA for utilities at 7 of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Road Trip! The Ultimate Playground Lies Just South of Duluth, Superior Area
As summer continues to fly by, far too fast in my humble opinion, families across the Northland may be looking for something new to do. Something not too far away and that won't cost a fortune. Well, your a perfect family fun day is waiting for you just over a...
FOX 21 Online
Proctor’s Hoghead Festival Car Show Kicks Off
PROCTOR, Minn. — A tradition that started decades ago in Proctor is still going strong. The Hoghead Festival car show kicked off on Wednesday featuring classic hot rods. The event is part of the festival in Proctor celebrating the city’s railroad history with a parade, softball and golf tournaments, fireworks, and more.
businessnorth.com
Duluth announces four more projects funded through Love Your Block
$1,500 - Lincoln Park Resource Center, Charles Obije. Project: Installation of a mural alongside a food and book little library at community garden site on W 3rd Street. $1,000 – Central Hillside resident, Rachael Kilgour. Project: Trash and abandoned waste clean-up in neighborhood surrounding Cascade Park followed by picnic...
WDIO-TV in Duluth Captures Cool Time-Lapse Video of Morning Storm
It's been a wet and stormy week across the Northland and as everyone hopes our hot summer days aren't completely over, the storms do provide some incredible visuals. One such visual was captured by our media partners at WDIO-TV. As storms rolled into the Twin Ports near sunrise Thursday morning, their Tower Cam was there to catch it all.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota Business Offers ‘Forest Bathing’ For Anyone Over 12
When I came across an advertisement for 'Forest Bathing', my first thoughts were, “Really. That's a thing? Do you do that alone or with a group? Is that even legal?”. I've done plenty of camping in Minnesota. And I've cleaned up in lakes, streams, rivers, and ponds. But I've never bathed in a forest.
Look Inside Minnesota’s Oldest & First Abandoned Lighthouse, Found In Duluth
The first lighthouse in Minnesota was built in 1858 located right here in Duluth. Take a look inside its current run-down state. The Minnesota Point Lighthouse is absolutely historic, however, it is not in the best shape in this day and age. You can get to the landmark by boat or about a mile and a half hike through the historic pine forest at the end of Park Point.
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Meadowlands, Cloquet, Hayward
Meadowlands, MN- The Central St. Louis County Fair starts Friday, August 19. Events kick off Friday with fireworks and live music, followed by a 5K, scavenger hunt, petting zoo, and more music on Saturday. Sunday has a parade at 11:30 a.m. followed by an enhanced car show and a coin dig for the kids. The fair is hosting a new pie-eating contest at 3:30 before the prize drawing of 125 prizes. The town of 600 expects nearly 1,000 people over the three days.
FOX 21 Online
Subaru Holds “Love a Pet” adoption event
HERMANTOWN, Minn.– Some furry friends got the chance to go home with new loving families Wednesday, thanks to the Miller Hill Subaru’s “Love a Pet” adoption event. Tails were wagging Right in-front of the Subaru dealership in Hermantown. Where about a dozen cats and dogs, from the Babinski Foundation animal shelter in Pequot Lakes, got the chance to find their forever family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boreal.org
From its start one year ago, Greenwood Fire changed landscape of northeast Minnesota
Photo: Areas burned by the Greenwood Fire -- which was first spotted near Greenwood Lake north of Two Harbors on Aug. 15, 2021 -- are seen one month after the fire passed through. Photo by Michael Furtman. Picture this: A lightning bolt reaches down to the ground, hits a tree...
A New Kwik Trip Store Is Under Construction In Duluth
The sixth Kwik Trip is currently being built in Duluth on the corner of West Arrowhead Road and Evergreen Circle. This particular store is going to be very large according to Scott Teigan, vice president of Kwik Trip. He said to the Duluth News Tribune (Paywall): that it would be the "latest model" of Kwik Trip the company refers to as "Generation 3," featuring a 9,500-square-foot convenience store and car wash. Our typical gorgeous building."
cbs3duluth.com
More heavy rain possible Thursday night and Friday
Heavy rain is possible again Thursday night to Friday night and there will also be a chance of flash flooding again, too. The last couple of lows from a long line of them finally has an end in sight. After Saturday morning rain, the sky should clear and set us up for a sunny and mild Sunday. Then, sunny conditions will last for a few more days.
Missing: Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, may be biking from Pine Co. to metro
GRASSTON, Minn. – An east-central Minnesota teen is missing, and authorities believe he may be trying to bike to the Twin Cities.Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, was last seen in his Grasston home Friday at 9 p.m. Authorities say he is traveling without a cellphone. Grasston is located about 70 miles north of the Twin Cities metro area.Wolbersen-O'Hara stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was curly brown hair and brown eyes. Call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth superintendent calls for special session as local schools face teacher shortage
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Across the country, schools are getting ready for class to start, but there aren’t enough teachers to fill vacancies in the classroom, leaving district leaders scrambling. Just a few weeks away from the start of the academic year, the Duluth School District is...
boreal.org
Friends and family reflect and remember Joni Dahl - woman killed by drunk driver in northern MN
Friends and family of Joni Dahl remember her as an ambitious, community-driven woman. Dahl died in a fatal crash Friday. A Virginia man was charged in connection with the collision, accused of drunk driving. “It’s just a shock, and it’s such a loss, it’s such a great loss, Joni’s presence...
Highway 33 In Cloquet To Get A Fresh New Look With MNDOT Long-Range Plans
One of the main arterial roadways in Cloquet might look a whole lot different in the future. And as local and state agencies take a look at the future of Highway 33, they want your input and feedback. The Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC) and the Minnesota Department of Transportation...
Duluth’s 148th Fighter Wing “Knocks It Out Of The Park” In Mission Overseas
Duluth's 148th Fighter Wing was recognized recently for their exceptional work overseas. The Director of the Air National Guard posted the accolades on social media, highlighting what our local airmen accomplished in a deployment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Middle East. The 148th Fighter wing deployed their...
Comments / 0