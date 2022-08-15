ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney and Marvel Games Showcase set for September 9

By Kyle Campbell
 4 days ago
If you’re in dire need of more Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars video games, there are plenty of titles in the works that we’ll get to see soon. The content river keeps flowing, as they say.

On Monday, Disney announced that there will be a special video game-centric broadcast at D23 Expo. The appropriately titled Disney & Marvel Games Showcase is happening on Sept. 9, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. PDT // 4:00 P.M. EDT // 8:00 P.M. GMT. It’ll be hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr.

As for what to expect, there will be new stuff from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games. While that includes updates for Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Marvel’s Midnight Suns — it wouldn’t be a massive video game stream without reveals, though. Skydance New Media is showing off a new Marvel ensemble game, and here’s to hoping there’s more beyond that.

Rumors have been swirling around regarding a couple of Marvel titles as of late. More specifically, Black Panther and Iron Man from Electronic Arts (EA). Whether either project actually exists is anybody’s guess, though it’s pretty likely. Hopefully, there’s a confirmation of sorts during the show.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

