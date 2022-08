SZA is expanding her career horizon as the CTRL singer lands her first leading role in a feature film. She will star alongside Euphoria‘s Chloe Cherry and Boogie‘s Eddie Huang in Tuna Melt. The dramedy, written and directed by Huang, is described as a cross between Pulp Fiction and High Fidelity, Deadline reports. Huang will portray a hitman who unintentionally meets the love of his life not long after he completes the job. The “Good Days” artist will play his unnamed love interest.More from VIBE.comMariah Carey, Usher, And SZA To Perform At 2022 Global Citizen FestivalKendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X,...

MOVIES ・ 5 MINUTES AGO