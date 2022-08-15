Read full article on original website
Here is your post-AEW Dynamite fight size update for Wednesday, August 17, 2022. - The show fittingly opened with a clash between The American Dragon and The Dragon Slayer. On the night when AEW Dynamite was presented by the new "Game of Thrones" spinoff, "House of the Dragon", the two foes clashed in a 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match that turned into an instant classic. By the end, both men were bleeding, and Danielson made Garcia pass out.
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Jimmy Van (@JimmyVan74) talk wrestling news for August 17!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1! AthleticGreens.com/Fightful.
Paige VanZant is displeased. VanZant was set to return to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships on Saturday, August 20 against Charisa Sigala at BKFC 27. MMA Junkie reports that the fight was moved to headline a BKFC event in October. VanZant took to social media to express her frustration regarding the...
Day After Dynamite is now on the main Fightful channel! Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is on this newsworthy edition of DAD with Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) to review the August 17th episode of AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite which saw the Ass Boys turn on their dad, Bryan Danielson have a CLINIC with Daniel Garcia, and much more.
Cedric Doumbe is arguably the best kick-boxer in the world today and was scheduled to make his UFC debut in just a few weeks time in the UFC's first ever event in Paris. However, he has just been released by the promotion before he even has a chance to fight — this and much more in Thursday's social media roundup.
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
WWE has officially announced its new class of recruits. The company held a tryout during SummerSlam week and, as previously reported, subsequently signed 14 athletes to a contract. On August 16, WWE unveiled the class, which includes Valerie Loureda and multiple WWE NIL Athletes. This is WWE's first class of...
Tyler Bate wanted to pick a fight with Bron Breakker. Bron Breakker successfully defended the NXT Championship against former NXT UK Superstar JD McDonagh at the end of NXT Heatwave. However, he would then be confronted by the current NXT UK Champion. Despite the spoiler for the outcome the ongoing NXT UK Championship Tournament, Tyler Bate came out with the championship and engaged in a stare-down with Breakker.
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, August 18, 2022. - Charlotte Flair answers “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s rapid-fire questions during a game of “30-Second Shot Clock.” An all-new episode of The Broken Skull Sessions streams on August 19. - Per PWInsider, WWE informed...
CM Punk has fighting words for Jon Moxley. The AEW World Champion started off the August 17 edition of AEW Dynamite with a flurry of words for multiple competitors within AEW. After insulting Eddie Kingston, because why not, Punk told Jon Moxley that he is the third best member of his Blackpool Combat Club before noting that it seems to be a reoccurring theme in Moxley's career, referencing The Shield.
Billy Corgan ensures that there will be another Empowerrr pay-per-view soon. When the NWA announced that they were returning to St. Louis for the upcoming NWA 74 event, there was a notable absence of another Empowerrr event. The NWA's first all-women's pay-per-view was a major part of the NWA 73 weekend that took place last year. Although the event was well received amongst fans, the company decided not to bring back this year.
At the end of 2020, CJ Perry (Lana in WWE) would find herself planted through a table courtesy of Nia Jax on television. Perry going through a table every week become a running gag and fans speculated about the reason she kept being put through a table. Appearing on Busted...
Tony Khan has been around wrestling for his entire life, first starting as a fan who would attend shows and book shows in his notebook, and now running All Elite Wrestling. Khan did not sit under the learning tree of anyone when it came to running a promotion, just learning from history and his own mistakes during AEW's run that started in January 2019.
Kenny Omega is back, and he appreciates the fans. The former AEW World Champion returned on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite to team up with the Young Bucks to face Andrade El Idolo, RUSH, and Dragon Lee in a first-round bout in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. Omega and The Bucks won the match, and after the show went off the air, he cut a passionate promo.
Will Ospreay promises to fight. In May, Ospreay revealed he was battling a kidney infection and had to miss shows for Revolution Pro Wrestling and Warrior Wrestling. Ospreay missed time from May 15 to June 8. Taking to social media, Ospreay revealed that he nearly died due to the infection.
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Alex Pawowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for August 17, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee and FOUR MONTHS FREE!!
Jack Evans' time in All Elite Wrestling motivates him to keep pushing forward. Evans signed with AEW when it was still in its infancy in 2019. He competed alongside Angelico as The Hybrid2, and while they were featured in the tag team division early on, they were gradually relegated to AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. Even after the duo joined the Hardy Family Office, they still struggled to consistently get TV time. Angelico went down with an injury at the end of 2021, and AEW later opted not to renew his contract, which ran out at the end of April.
Taya Valkyrie says that there should be more women's titles in wrestling if the rosters are deep enough. Valkyrie currently holds several titles, including the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, the MLW World Women's Featherweight Championship, and the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. She also competes in the NWA, which recently announced the upcoming arrival of the NWA Women's TV Championship.
Another release from NXT UK. Emilia McKenzie (Millie McKenzie) took to social media to thank WWE for the memories, seemingly implying that she was part of Thursday's NXT UK releases. She has been moved to the WWE Alumni section of the WWE roster on the official website. McKenzie was signed...
Next week's episode of AEW Dynamite is taking shape. First off, in a massive development, CM Punk is set to face Jon Moxley in an AEW World Championship unification match. The challenge was originally set to take place at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view, but after brawling multiple times throughout tonight's episode, the two will meet in their long awaited clash next week.
