Read full article on original website
Related
Gunther Files To Trademark 'Ring General'
Gunther has filed a new trademark. On August 13, Gunther filed to trademark "Ring General" for merchandise and entertainment purposes. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Athletic shirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20170000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20180000. IC 041. US...
Report: WWE Board Investigation Reveals Vince McMahon Made Payments To Donald Trump Foundation In 2007 & 2009
The latest report in the Vince McMahon saga. Back on August 9, WWE revealed that they found more payments that came from Vince McMahon that totaled five million dollars. Although the purpose for these payments was undisclosed at the time, a new report from the Wall Street Journal has suggested that the Trump Foundation was the recipient of the money.
WWE・
Fightful
13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0