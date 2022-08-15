ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunther Files To Trademark 'Ring General'

Gunther has filed a new trademark. On August 13, Gunther filed to trademark "Ring General" for merchandise and entertainment purposes. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Athletic shirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20170000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20180000. IC 041. US...
