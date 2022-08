Jeffery Lance Barbee, 42, of Shelbyville, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, in Shelbyville. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfh.com.

