ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

JOBS: Port Jobs holding airport jobs training/info sessions on Aug. 18 & 25

Normandy Park Blog
Normandy Park Blog
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oyk0D_0hI2t3g200

SPONSORED:

Port Jobs will be holding two sessions to help local job seekers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UkCjL_0hI2t3g200

Pre-Apprenticeship Training for Construction and Advanced Manufacturing

Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022: 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Do you want a job in construction or advanced manufacturing? Learn about free pre-apprenticeship training at ANEW and Aerospace Joint Apprenticeship Committee (AJAC). Learn about program eligibility and how to apply for their next training classes this fall.

QUESTIONS?

Email: airportuniversity@portjobs.org or call Airport Jobs at 206-258-8980.

More info here:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17i87o_0hI2t3g200

Airport Jobs Information Session

Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022: 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Do you want to work at SEA Airport? Learn about different jobs at the airport, current airport jobs openings, and how the Airport Jobs center can help you get a job. Hear from an airport company and take a short tour of SEA Airport (pre-security).

QUESTIONS?

Email: airportuniversity@portjobs.org or call Airport Jobs at 206-258-8980.

More info here:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at vtheresa@comcast.net.

Comments / 0

Related
thefactsnewspaper.com

Apply for the Tenant Improvement Fund by September 8!

Are you a small business interested in improving an existing or building out a new commercial space? The Seattle Office of Economic Development’s Tenant Improvement Fund will grant small businesses up to $100,000 to build out commercial spaces and make commercial improvements more affordable. Details:. The funding can be...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
inlander.com

Find out where students fled their school districts fastest during the pandemic with the Washington State Enrollment Explorer

Imagine the equivalent of every student in the Seattle Public Schools district vanishing in a single year: That, effectively, is what happened in Washington state in the fall of 2020, as an exodus of tens of thousands — nearly four percent of the total student population — left the school system in the midst of COVID. And while some returned during the fall of 2021, enrollment barely recovered at all.
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemedium.com

Newly Appointed CEO Of The Seattle Foundation Says That We Have To Act With Courage

The Seattle Foundation has new leadership. Alesha Washington has been selected to head the philanthropic organization as their new Executive Director. As executive director, Washington inherits the Seattle Foundation’s 75-year history of prudent stewardship of the region’s generosity and uniting people from the many diverse corners of our community and looks to bring a new and vitalized presence to the organization and region.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
KIRO 7 Seattle

42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
PUYALLUP, WA
northcountyoutlook.com

Skyfest flies into Arlington Airport

Get a first-hand look at World War II-era aircraft that will be on display this weekend at the Arlington Airport. The aircraft are one of the highlights of Arlington Skyfest, part of a weekend celebration to aviation that takes place Aug. 19 through Aug. 21. Visitors will have a chance to examine a B-17, P-51, B-25 and an F4-U. For more information, go to www.arlingtonskyfest.com.
ARLINGTON, WA
gigharbornow.org

Southworth fast ferry offers alternative to driving to downtown Seattle

Despite the building of a second Narrows Bridge, new Nalley Valley viaduct and lanes through Tacoma, the drive between Gig Harbor and Seattle can still be onerous. There are alternatives. They won’t work for everybody, or even most people, but could be just right for some. One is the...
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

Bis on Main Transferring Ownership This Fall

Eastside staple Bis on Main is transferring ownership from Joe Vilardi to Bobby Moore effective Oct. 1. Vilardi and Michael Fredi — who had been friends for nearly 25 years when they joined forces on the joint endeavor — opened the restaurant in September 1998, which has in the years since become one of the area’s defining premier restaurants. (Vilardi took over full ownership in 1999.)
WOODINVILLE, WA
realchangenews.org

Different time, same station: Trans Pride prepares for September celebration

Organizers of Trans Pride Seattle are sounding the alarm about the event, which is struggling to raise funds with just weeks to go. In an Aug. 9 email to supporters, Gender Justice League — the nonprofit that puts on Trans Pride — announced that it had raised about 25 percent of the amount that it needs to put on the Sept. 2 event. Organizers aimed to bring in $40,000.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Why the entire board of Seattle's ACT Theatre just stepped down

A Contemporary Theatre — Seattle’s ACT company — has announced that its entire board of trustees has voluntarily stepped down. The only exceptions are three positions required by law — the chair, secretary, and treasurer. This board overhaul is the result of three months of “deliberation...
SEATTLE, WA
Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park, WA
172
Followers
522
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Normandy Park, WA

 https://normandyparkblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy