Popculture
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth
Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Say Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb Should Be ‘Fired’: Here’s Why
As tension between “TODAY Show” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb continues to be pretty noticeable, if you ask some fans of the morning talk show. According to The Sun, the “TODAY Show” co-hosts have been allegedly feeding behind the scenes of the morning show for months, causing enough tension to impact the workplace. Fans are now encouraging the show’s producers to fire Guthrie and Kotb for the recent on-air encounter with cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell.
‘TODAY Show’ Denies Rumors That Savannah Guthrie Deliberately Overslept to Cause Drama
When Today Show host Savannah Guthrie nearly missed appearing on screen this past Thursday, the internet went abuzz with rumors that the incident was a planned attempt to gain control amid her feud with Hota Kotb. And now, an NBC spokesperson is setting things straight. The headlines began after Guthrie...
Rosie O’Donnell takes her relationship with girlfriend Aimee Hauer to a new level!
Rosie O’Donnell is taking her romantic relationship to the next level! The actress shared a sweet video on social media with her girlfriend Aimee Hauer, celebrating her birthday and adding multiple photos from their happy moments together. But it seems the couple wanted to make her love a...
Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit
Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
Meghan McCain Reveals the Joy Behar Comment That Made Her Leave ‘The View': ‘I Didn’t Feel Supported’
Meghan McCain says a comment made by Joy Behar was the final straw that prompted her to leave “The View.”. McCain exited her co-hosting duties in July 2021. While there were “a lot of factors” that contributed to her exit, she said on “The Commentary Magazine Podcast” that it was something Behar told her on-air right after she returned from maternity leave in January of that year that made her realize she needed to leave the ABC talk show for good.
Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky Hit the Gym Together: Photo
Romance with a side of wellness! Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, hit the gym together for a couples workout date. The American Idol host, 47, and the model, 24, were photographed walking home together after working out in New York City on Wednesday, August 3. The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost wore […]
The Voice's Kelly Clarkson remains silent as Camila Cabello becomes latest pop star coach
Camila Cabello is stepping into her very own spinning chair as she replaces Kelly Clarkson on The Voice – and the Since U Been Gone singer is still yet to address her departure from the show. The former Fifth Harmony star is joining husband-and-wife Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani...
Tony Dow's Cause Of Death Explained
After erroneous reports of his death proved untrue, Tony Dow, star of Leave it to Beaver, has passed away. Learn more about what caused his death.
Why Nicole Kidman Reportedly Banned Keith Urban From Partying On Tour
Although various media outlets have reported that Nicole Kidman allegedly banned her husband and country music star Keith Urban from partying on tour, here is exactly what happened. According to Popculture, InTouch Weekly reported that Kidman was in Las Vegas during the majority of Keith Urban’s eight-month residency. An alleged...
Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors
Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
‘TODAY Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Gets Pushed Away By Justin Sylvester After Getting Too Close: WATCH
Body language became the talk of the internet when TV host Justin Sylvester stepped onto the Today Show set with host Jenna Bush Hager the other day. On a Wednesday, August 10 episode of the hit NBC morning news show, Today host Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Sylvester were welcoming a chef guest onto the morning show to make some sticky roast chicken. However, things got a little sticky between the hosts when it appears that Sylvester pushes Bush Hager away after she gets too close in the clip.
Drew Scott Raves About Being a Dad, Says Parenthood 'Unlocks a Side You Didn't Know You Had'
Drew Scott is loving his new role as a dad. The HGTV star, 44, who welcomed his first baby, son Parker James, with wife Linda Phan in May, recently chatted with Entertainment Tonight about his first few months of parenthood and how things are going with his baby boy. "It...
‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How
After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
Another World and One Life to Live alum Robin Griggs enters hospice
Daytime alum Robyn Griggs, was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, and now will soon be entering hospice. Apost on the soap vet's various social media accounts reads as follows: “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,”. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32
Riverside County coroner's office is investigating the death of the comedian from the Los Angeles area who died Friday at a private residence.
Joanna Gaines Reflects on Son Drake Heading Off to College
Although it can seem like a lifetime away when a parent first brings home a child, the reality soon sets in that time will fly by and before long, the children are adults, leaving to start their own lives. While a welcoming stage in life, for parents, watching their children leave the nest is often bittersweet. Just ask the star of Fixer Upper, Joanna Gaines. At 44 years old, Joanna not only juggled a television show but also parenthood and marriage. For the past 20 years, Joanna shared her love with husband Chip Gaines. Together, the couple has five children and with the eldest, Drake, leaving for college at 17. The mom wrote a personal essay reflecting on the memorable times.
‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Gabby Rumored to Eliminate [SPOILER] After a One-on-One
Gabby Windey allegedly sends one of her leading men home after an upcoming one-on-one. Here are 'The Bachelorette' spoilers fans should know.
‘TODAY Show’s Hoda Kotb Reveals How She Co-Parents With Ex Joel Schiffman
Just a little over six months after announcing she split from her former partner Joel Schiffman, TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb reveals how she and her ex are co-parenting. While speaking to PEOPLE recently, Hoda Kotb shared details about her daily schedule with her daughters Haley and Hope. “Every morning I leave them a note and a map to find the note,” she explained. I draw cartoons and then I hide it so they see it before they go to school. Then a lot of the time I’m done with work and can pick them up in the afternoon. We’re eating dinner at 5, in the bath by 6, drying off at 6:30, in the room singing all their songs. It’s over, lights out, click, at 7.”
