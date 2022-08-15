Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Star Peter Dinklage's HBO Movie Among HBO Max's Latest Cuts
Peter Dinklage's fans do not have long to watch one of his critically acclaimed performances outside Game of Thrones. My Dinner with Herve, in which he plays Fantasy Island star Herve Villechaize, is on the list of movies leaving HBO Max this week. My Dinner with Herve aired on HBO in October 2018 and earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Television Movie.
Popculture
Ryan Reynolds Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
One of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years later. In a surprise turn of events no one saw coming, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013 with Rotten Tomatoes citing it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
Popculture
Michelle Yeoh Reveals Frank Reason Quentin Tarantino Didn't Want Her in 'Kill Bill'
Quentin Tarantino is a big admirer of Michelle Yeoh, and one of her movies was a big influence on Kill Bill. So why wasn't she in the two-part action epic starring Uma Thurman? In a new interview with Town & Country Magazine, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star shared a very frank reason.
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Popculture
Robert De Niro to Play Multiple Roles in New Gangster Movie 'Wise Guys'
The only thing better than one wise guy played by Robert De Niro is two. The actor is returning to the genre that made him a superstar with Wise Guys, a new project directed by Barry Levinson and written by Goodfellas writer Nicholas Pileggi. Levinson directed De Niro in Wag the Dog, Sleepers, What Just Happened and The Wizard of Lies.
Popculture
'Live With Kelly and Ryan' Guest Host Leaves Ryan Seacrest Stunned Amid Kelly Ripa's Absence
On this week's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Lisa Rinna shook things up in true Real Housewives fashion during a recent guest hosting stint on the ABC morning talk show. Since co-host Kelly Ripa was out on vacation, Rinna filled in for her alongside Ryan Seacrest. However, Seacrest was left astonished at one point by Rinna's candid line of questioning and commentary during an interview with actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw, per The Sun.
Popculture
'NCIS: Hawai'i' Star Tori Anderson Explains Why Vanessa Lachey Is the 'Center' of the Show (Exclusive)
Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant is the glue that holds the NCIS: Hawai'i team together, making sure everyone stays on task to keep the state safe. Tori Anderson, who stars as FBI Special Agent Kate Whistler, called Lachey the "center" of the ream and a "remarkable woman" in an exclusive interview with PopCulture. Lachey's character is the first female team leader in an NCIS franchise show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to Have Wedding Celebration This Weekend
A month after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, the pair are set to hold a wedding celebration in Georgia. While they eloped the first time around, their friends and family are expected to be a part of their next celebration, per Page Six. Their Georgian celebration will reportedly take place at Affleck's estate in Riceboro.
Popculture
'Young Justice' Canceled: No Plans for Season 5, Report Says
Young Justice, the animated series featuring younger DC Comics heroes, is reportedly not coming back for a fifth season. The show had a dedicated fan base that kept the series alive after it was canceled for the first time in 2013, but they will not be enough to stop the onslaught of cust-cutting at Warner Bros. Discovery. The future of other DC Comics-inspired animated shows is also uncertain.
Popculture
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Celebration to Be Officiated by Beloved Life Coach
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are already married, but the pair are having another wedding celebration in Georgia, which will be officiated by a beloved life coach. According to Page Six, celebrity life coach and podcaster Jay Shetty will be the one to perform the couple's nuptials in the Peach State. Lopez and Shetty appear to have been close for some time, with the singer enlisting his help to officiate a wedding for four separate couples during a special performance, along with Maluma, to promote her movie with Owen Wilson, Marry Me, in February.
Popculture
'Married at First Sight': Stacia Is Shocked at Nate's Apartment in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Married at First Sight star Stacia is in for a shock when she sees where her new husband Nate lives for the first time. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, the "uncomfortably clean" newlywed comes face-to-face with a bachelor pad like she's never seen before.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
John Legend Warms Hearts With Son Miles During Zoom Meeting
Fans can't get enough of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's family. The singer and model recently announced they are pregnant with their fourth child, nearly two years after the devastating loss of their baby boy Jack. In a recent zoom appearance, their son Miles Theodore showcased just how much he loves his dad's new song. Legend shared the video on Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 17, showing his 3-year-old son is perched on his shoulders during a Zoom meeting dancing along to his new dance track "All She Wanna Do." The song is a collab between Legend and rapper Saweetie. Miles sways back and forth as he sings along to the track. "Miles loves #AllSheWannaDo. Miles loves Daddy's shoulders. Miles loves to Zoom-bomb," Legend captioned the video.
Popculture
Jennette McCurdy Earns Praise From Another Nickelodeon Alum Due to Revealing Memoir
Since the release of iCarly alum Jennette McCurdy's memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died, which details the complex relationship she had with her mother, the former child star has been getting critical acclaim from every angle. McCurdy's mother died of cancer in 2013 when the Sam & Cat star was 21. It would take McCurdy years of therapy and overcoming substance abuse and an eating disorder to face the harsh truth about her mother's control and desire for her to be a star. A friend and fellow Nickelodeon alum Josh Peck says McCurdy is the real most valuable player for pouring her soul into the book. "I think she is incredibly brave to tell her story and to be as honest as she is," the Drake & Josh alum told Page Six in an interview. "I think one of her great talents is her wit and how thoughtful she is, and as soon as I was able to pick up the book, I did because I really wanted to see the way she told her story."
Popculture
Disney Movie Snatched by Netflix
Netflix now has a comic book adaptation in the works that has been planned for over a decade. While this might not seem like a headline to grab, the film only became a Netflix original after being dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, with the streamer looking to usher the project out of creative limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
Popculture
Olivia Wilde Is Reportedly Limiting Contact With Ex Jason Sudeikis
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' split has not been an easy one. The two are fighting over custody arrangements of their two children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5 – regarding where they will live. Wilde would like to be based in Los Angeles and potentially London, where her new beau Harry Styles resides. Sudeikis wants to live with his kids in Brooklyn. As a result of the contention, sources tell Entertainment Tonight that they are now trying to limit contact with each other while navigating the tense situation. "Jason and Olivia have a very awkward relationship," the source tells the entertainment outlet. "They try to limit any direct contact with each other, but they both want what's best for their kids. They are trying to sort out a manageable, stable, and healthy co-parenting routine and schedule for the sake of their children."
Popculture
'Enola Holmes 2' First-Look Finds Teen Sleuth Teaming up With Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes
Enola Holmes is on the case again in the upcoming sequel to the hit Netflix film starring Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes' younger sister. The streamer shared the first photos from the new film this week, promising a reunion between the Stranger Things star, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter. Louis Partridge is also returning as Enola's love interest, Viscount Tewkesbury.
Popculture
Machine Gun Kelly Calls Megan Fox His 'Wife' Amid Break-up Rumors
Machine Gun Kelly is putting rumors of a split from fiancée Megan Fox to rest. The "Bloody Valentine" artist referred to Fox as his "wife" during a concert in Cleveland on Saturday, telling the crowd about the phone call they had before he went on stage amid speculation that the two lovebirds had called it quits.
Popculture
WWE Star Sami Zayn Accuses 'Jackass' Alum Johnny Knoxville of Being a 'Psycho Stalker'
The rivalry between WWE Superstar Sami Zayn and Jackass alum Johnny Knoxville is not over yet. Recently, Zayn went to Instagram to post about a vegan restaurant in Montreal. In the post, Zayn shared photos of various foods while mentioning that he is a "foodie." That's when Knoxville went after the former Intercontinental Champion by calling him a different name.
WWE・
Comments / 1