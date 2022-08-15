Since the release of iCarly alum Jennette McCurdy's memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died, which details the complex relationship she had with her mother, the former child star has been getting critical acclaim from every angle. McCurdy's mother died of cancer in 2013 when the Sam & Cat star was 21. It would take McCurdy years of therapy and overcoming substance abuse and an eating disorder to face the harsh truth about her mother's control and desire for her to be a star. A friend and fellow Nickelodeon alum Josh Peck says McCurdy is the real most valuable player for pouring her soul into the book. "I think she is incredibly brave to tell her story and to be as honest as she is," the Drake & Josh alum told Page Six in an interview. "I think one of her great talents is her wit and how thoughtful she is, and as soon as I was able to pick up the book, I did because I really wanted to see the way she told her story."

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO