ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo ticks all the boxes for Chelsea, says Paul Merson, who urges Thomas Tuchel to make transfer move

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EfSep_0hI2skJh00

CHELSEA should sign Cristiano Ronaldo because he "ticks all of their boxes", according to former Arsenal star Paul Merson.

The Portuguese superstar, 37, has made it clear his desire to leave Old Trafford in search of Champions League football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04fr6u_0hI2skJh00
Ronaldo has made it clear his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37OFFR_0hI2skJh00
Merson does not understand why Chelsea do not sign Ronaldo Credit: Getty Images - Getty

But he has struggled to find a club to take him, with the likes of Bayern Munich ruling themselves out of a move.

Chelsea had been heavily linked with the Real Madrid legend, but last month they too ruled themselves out of a deal.

It is something Merson cannot wrap his head around, particularly following their 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday.

The Blues dominated their London rivals but failed to take their chances and were undone by a stoppage-time equaliser.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said: "I cannot believe they didn't or haven't gone in for Cristiano Ronaldo. He just ticks all of the boxes Chelsea are lacking.

"Playing for Chelsea is not like playing for Manchester United, who are working from the halfway line.

"Chelsea are on the edge of the box, dominating games.

"Chelsea have unbelievable wing-backs, they dominate football matches, if they were putting the ball into the box for Ronaldo I would dread to think how many goals he could score."

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Chelsea are keen to replace Romelu Lukaku this summer and have been linked with a move for Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, it was reported on Monday that the former Arsenal man is happy to stay at the Nou Camp.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's future remains up in the air despite United being two games into the new season.

Erik ten Hag's side have lost both Prem matches so far - 2-1 to Brighton and 4-0 to Brentford.

One potential move for Ronaldo remains a return to Sporting Lisbon on loan.

If he cannot find a transfer before the end of the window then he will be forced to play in the Europa League for the first time in his career.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Elon Musk tweets 'he's BUYING Manchester United' after the world's richest man was urged to ditch his $41bn bid to take over Twitter and rescue the Premier League club this year

Elon Musk has sent shockwaves through social media after tweeting Tuesday night 'he's buying Manchester United'. The world's richest man was urged to buy the Premier League club by desperate fans earlier this year. Musk, 51, who is the owner of Tesla and Space X and has a net worth...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Merson
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Arsenal#Portuguese#Old Trafford#Bayern Munich#The Real Madrid#Tottenham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

Footballers get stick over their money, but they do the right thing because they’re working class boys, says Ian Wright

IT has not been a good week for Premier League football. With headbutts, managerial red cards and multi-million pound transfer requests, stars have again been accused of being overpaid and over-pampered. But Ian Wright, one of top-flight football’s most successful players of all time, reckons the abuse from politicians and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
680K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy