Coach Monica Aldama talks about Emmy nomination for Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Season Two

By Hillary Reilly, Sam Rubin
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w45RZ_0hI2siYF00

Coach Monica Aldama and the Navarro cheer squad dominated the cheer and Netflix world back in 2020 and went on to win three Emmys that year. It doesn’t stop there though, the team went on to win their 15th title and reclaimed winning the sixth Grand National Championship.

Aldama stated that each year it get’s harder and cheerleading is hard enough but since the first season there are a lot more expectations to be held and they have become a bigger target. “Cheer” released it’s second season on Netflix and the show has become Emmy nominated yet again.

“Once you are successful, people expect you to continue to be successful” said Aldama.

The coach touched on the obstacles they had to over come as a team during covid and the protocols that had to be followed from the CDC. At the end of the day the team still put a lot of hours in, took precautions and are looking forward to a “normal year” this year.

You can stream both seasons of “Cheer” on Netflix now and there is talk of a third season in the works. You can also see if the team will win big at the Emmys this year on Sep. 12.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 15, 2022.

