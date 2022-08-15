ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Terrifying details emerge after boy, 10, mauled by 8ft shark while snorkeling off the US coast loses part of his leg

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33x5Yi_0hI2sfu400

A BOY mauled by an eight-foot shark off the US coast has lost part of his leg as more terrifying details emerge.

Jameson Reeder Jr, 10, was on vacation with his family in the Florida Keys when the horrific attack occurred over the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iu8UE_0hI2sfu400
Jameson Reeder Jr, 10, had part of his leg amputated after being bitten by a shark in a horrific attack Credit: Facebook/Joshua Reeder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=002I1t_0hI2sfu400
State wildlife police confirmed the attack Credit: Getty

State wildlife police confirmed that Jameson had been snorkeling at Looe Key at the time of the incident.

His family believes an eight-foot bull shark bit Jameson’s leg on Saturday, causing the boy to scream for help as he clung to a pool noodle.

The boy’s father, Jameson Sr, drove his boat to his son to rescue him.

Jameson was airlifted to a Miami-Dade hospital, where his leg was amputated just below his knee “to save his life as it was not operable from the damage the shark had caused,” wrote his uncle, Joshua Reeder, in a Facebook post.

“They said the shark made the decision for him,” Reeder wrote on Sunday. “But his life was spared. Thank you, Yeshua/Jesus!!”

According to Reeder, Jameson is now out of surgery and is resting while the recovery process begins.

“He is still long and in good spirits and will love to tell of this great story to millions of people all over the world of how Jesus spared his life and saved him,” wrote Reeder.

A fundraiser was created for Jameson and his family to help cover expenses.

Information on the shark bite was not released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the state agency in charge of patrolling the waters.

However, Jason Rafter, a spokesman for the agency, confirmed the incident.

Rafter told the Charlotte Observer that he did not want to release more details until he had spoken to the boy’s father first.

Meanwhile, multiple great white sharks were spotted prowling off the Massachusetts coastline, forcing some beaches to close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dwRUJ_0hI2sfu400https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YpJGw_0hI2sfu400

In one instance, a few sharks were seen coming as close as 25 yards from some swimmers.

Also, The U.S. has a major update on another shark attack victim who lost her leg in a horrific mauling off a beach in Tallahassee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b3l2F_0hI2sfu400
Jameson's family believes an eight-foot bull shark was behind the attack while they were vacationing in the Florida Keys Credit: Facebook/Joshua Reeder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eb6w9_0hI2sfu400
Sharks have been spotted in several areas along the US coast this summer Credit: Getty

Comments / 71

Into the Blue
2d ago

My problem w/this story is that his Father drove the boat to him..Was he alone in the water?? Doesnt say..It could of been worse with a Bull shark, one of the most agressive predators in Shark species..

Reply(1)
22
life@thelake
3d ago

So you had to get your boat going to get to him. Seriously? How far away were you from your 10 year old, in an area of Florida that you’re not familiar with. Nothing like being a responsible parent. You should’ve been in the water with him. Live and learn at your child’s expense. So incredibly sad! Prayers 🙏🏻

Reply(1)
27
monie jean
3d ago

Stop swimming with them and parents stop putting you kids in danger! Everyone knows sharks are along the eastern seaboard in summer!

Reply(8)
34
