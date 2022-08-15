Terrifying details emerge after boy, 10, mauled by 8ft shark while snorkeling off the US coast loses part of his leg

A BOY mauled by an eight-foot shark off the US coast has lost part of his leg as more terrifying details emerge.

Jameson Reeder Jr, 10, was on vacation with his family in the Florida Keys when the horrific attack occurred over the weekend.

Jameson Reeder Jr, 10, had part of his leg amputated after being bitten by a shark in a horrific attack Credit: Facebook/Joshua Reeder

State wildlife police confirmed the attack Credit: Getty

State wildlife police confirmed that Jameson had been snorkeling at Looe Key at the time of the incident.

His family believes an eight-foot bull shark bit Jameson’s leg on Saturday, causing the boy to scream for help as he clung to a pool noodle.

The boy’s father, Jameson Sr, drove his boat to his son to rescue him.

Jameson was airlifted to a Miami-Dade hospital, where his leg was amputated just below his knee “to save his life as it was not operable from the damage the shark had caused,” wrote his uncle, Joshua Reeder, in a Facebook post.

“They said the shark made the decision for him,” Reeder wrote on Sunday. “But his life was spared. Thank you, Yeshua/Jesus!!”

According to Reeder, Jameson is now out of surgery and is resting while the recovery process begins.

“He is still long and in good spirits and will love to tell of this great story to millions of people all over the world of how Jesus spared his life and saved him,” wrote Reeder.

A fundraiser was created for Jameson and his family to help cover expenses.

Information on the shark bite was not released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the state agency in charge of patrolling the waters.

However, Jason Rafter, a spokesman for the agency, confirmed the incident.

Rafter told the Charlotte Observer that he did not want to release more details until he had spoken to the boy’s father first.

Meanwhile, multiple great white sharks were spotted prowling off the Massachusetts coastline, forcing some beaches to close.

In one instance, a few sharks were seen coming as close as 25 yards from some swimmers.

Also, The U.S. has a major update on another shark attack victim who lost her leg in a horrific mauling off a beach in Tallahassee.

Jameson's family believes an eight-foot bull shark was behind the attack while they were vacationing in the Florida Keys Credit: Facebook/Joshua Reeder