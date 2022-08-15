Read full article on original website
State Shuts Down Maki Driving School In Alger County
The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has suspended the operations of an Eben Junction driving school after the provider was found to be in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act. Maki Driving School, Inc, located at Box 134 Jokippi Road N6327 in Eben Junction, was issued a...
Tippett Honored As 2022 Upper Peninsula Veteran Of The Year
CLICK TO HEAR COMMENTS FROM TRACEY TIPPETT, VETERAN OF THE YEAR. The Upper Peninsula Veteran of the Year is Tracey Tippett of Marquette. She is a Marine Veteran, having served from 1987 to 1992, and she’s well-known to this day for running the Marquette County Toys For Tots program at Christmas time. She was honored at the Upper Peninsula State Fair on Thursday.
Michigan Poverty Task Force Shares Ideas In Marquette
The Michigan Poverty Task Force visited Marquette today to discuss their latest recommendations and share resources available to support families impacted by poverty. The task force recently released 29 new policy recommendations to lift struggling Michiganders out of poverty and improve their health outcomes, addressing issues such as lack of access to quality childcare in rural communities.
Whitmer Celebrates Building Trades Summer Camp In Gladstone
CLICK TO HEAR GOV. WHITMER’S COMMENTS ABOUT THE SKILLS CAMP. Governor Gretchen Whitmer continued her trip to the Upper Peninsula on Thursday to highlight what the recently-signed state budget means to people up here. For her first stop of the day, Whitmer delivered celebratory remarks to graduates of the...
Road Closures Saturday For Marquette Classic Car Show
A classic car auto show will be held on Third Street on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The following streets will be closed to through traffic from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.:. • Third Street from Michigan Street to Park Street. • Ohio Street from...
West End Health Foundation, LSCP Announce Partnership
The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) and the West End Health Foundation are pleased to announce the signing of a formal collaborative agreement between the two entities that will have the LSCP providing marketing, grant assistance, and administrative support to the West End Health Foundation. The projects involved in the...
