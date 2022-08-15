CLICK TO HEAR COMMENTS FROM TRACEY TIPPETT, VETERAN OF THE YEAR. The Upper Peninsula Veteran of the Year is Tracey Tippett of Marquette. She is a Marine Veteran, having served from 1987 to 1992, and she’s well-known to this day for running the Marquette County Toys For Tots program at Christmas time. She was honored at the Upper Peninsula State Fair on Thursday.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO