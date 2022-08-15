ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WI

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Vernon County arrests Muscoda man accused in string of retail thefts

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 33-year-old man is in custody after being accused in several retail thefts in La Farge and Ontario. David Meboe is accused of stealing alcohol on three separate occasions, twice in La Farge on Monday and Tuesday mornings, and once in Ontario on Wednesday evening. Vernon County and Monroe County Sheriff’s Offices took him into custody Thursday morning.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse County Jail inmate dies in hospital

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse County Jail inmate died in a hospital due to self-inflicted injuries, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office. In a release Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said that 31-year-old John Koskovich of Mindoro attempted to commit suicide on Sunday at the jail.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man killed in ATV crash in Trempealeau County Thursday

TOWN OF ETTRICK (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man has died after an ATV crash in Trempealeau County Thursday evening. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Town of Ettrick just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a missing man who had not returned home since Wednesday who was expected to be checking on hunting land near Lindberg Lane northeast of Ettrick.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
Jackson County, WI
Jackson County, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse homicide suspect released on $10,000 cash bond

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide in La Crosse County is released from jail on a $10,000 cash bond, which had been previously reduced from $500,000 and again from $200,000, according to online court records. 35-year-old Karvel Freeman of Madison, Wis. was released from La Crosse...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Evers approves bridge rehabilitation project in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A bridge rehabilitation project is set to soon be underway in Chippewa County. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $686,635 million contract with prime contractor Pheifer Bros. Construction Co. of Neenah for a rehabilitation project in Chippewa County on the Wisconsin Highway 27 bridge over Big Drywood Creek between Cadott, Wis. and Cornell, Wis.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Man arrested for seventh OWI offense in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wisconsin State Patrol has arrested a man on suspicion of operating while intoxicated seventh offense. It says it received reports that a reckless driver was swerving between lanes on i-94 in Jackson County. A trooper found the driver speeding and saw him nearly...
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged after fleeing law enforcement in Eau Claire County Sunday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is accused of leading law enforcement on two separate vehicle chases early Sunday morning in Eau Claire County. 22-year-old Kevin Hays was taken into custody at 4:30 a.m. Sunday by the Altoona Police Department and charged Monday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court with two counts of fleeing or eluding an officer as a vehicle operator, both felonies punishable by up to three and a half years in prison, up to a $10,000 fine, or both.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Driving impaired has the potential to result in serious consequences. From now through Labor Day law enforcement agencies in Wis. are focusing on raising awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers will be working with law enforcement officers across the state for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
nbc15.com

14-year-old Adams Co. girl found safe, officials say

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office reports in an update Tuesday night that a missing 14-year-old girl was found safe after she had not been seen since Monday evening. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the teen was last seen in the 700 block of Co. Hwy....
FRIENDSHIP, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Authorities arrest man after traffic stop in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is arrested after authorities conducted a traffic stop in Augusta. According to a media release from Augusta Police Department, on Aug. 3 at 2:56 p.m. Augusta Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest. The man,...
AUGUSTA, WI
wiproud.com

Eau Claire man leads police on multiple chases

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 22-year-old man is arrested after leading police on multiple chases in Eau Claire County. Last night, Altoona police tried to stop a vehicle. The driver got away from the officer. An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy found the vehicle in a neighborhood near...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Highway 13 closed several hours following motorcycle crash

UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people riding on a motorcycle were injured Tuesday afternoon following a collision with a UTV. The crash was reported around 2 p.m. The two people on the motorcycle were ejected and suffered injuries. They were transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital. Details about their injuries were not released. The occupants of the UTV were not injured.
UNITY, WI

