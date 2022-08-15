Read full article on original website
Vernon County arrests Muscoda man accused in string of retail thefts
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 33-year-old man is in custody after being accused in several retail thefts in La Farge and Ontario. David Meboe is accused of stealing alcohol on three separate occasions, twice in La Farge on Monday and Tuesday mornings, and once in Ontario on Wednesday evening. Vernon County and Monroe County Sheriff’s Offices took him into custody Thursday morning.
La Crosse County Jail inmate dies in hospital
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse County Jail inmate died in a hospital due to self-inflicted injuries, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office. In a release Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said that 31-year-old John Koskovich of Mindoro attempted to commit suicide on Sunday at the jail.
Man killed in ATV crash in Trempealeau County Thursday
TOWN OF ETTRICK (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man has died after an ATV crash in Trempealeau County Thursday evening. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Town of Ettrick just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a missing man who had not returned home since Wednesday who was expected to be checking on hunting land near Lindberg Lane northeast of Ettrick.
UPDATE: La Crosse County inmate hospitalized from suicide attempt has died
A 31-year-old man who attempted suicide while in custody at La Crosse County jail has died.
Monroe Co. homicide suspect unable to find an attorney
A Monroe County homicide case is being delayed again. The suspect, Shawn Hock, can't find an attorney. Hock is charged with the May 2022 battery and homicide of 32-year-old Sara Latimer.
La Crosse homicide suspect released on $10,000 cash bond
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide in La Crosse County is released from jail on a $10,000 cash bond, which had been previously reduced from $500,000 and again from $200,000, according to online court records. 35-year-old Karvel Freeman of Madison, Wis. was released from La Crosse...
Evers approves bridge rehabilitation project in Chippewa County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A bridge rehabilitation project is set to soon be underway in Chippewa County. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $686,635 million contract with prime contractor Pheifer Bros. Construction Co. of Neenah for a rehabilitation project in Chippewa County on the Wisconsin Highway 27 bridge over Big Drywood Creek between Cadott, Wis. and Cornell, Wis.
Man arrested for seventh OWI offense in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wisconsin State Patrol has arrested a man on suspicion of operating while intoxicated seventh offense. It says it received reports that a reckless driver was swerving between lanes on i-94 in Jackson County. A trooper found the driver speeding and saw him nearly...
Man charged after fleeing law enforcement in Eau Claire County Sunday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is accused of leading law enforcement on two separate vehicle chases early Sunday morning in Eau Claire County. 22-year-old Kevin Hays was taken into custody at 4:30 a.m. Sunday by the Altoona Police Department and charged Monday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court with two counts of fleeing or eluding an officer as a vehicle operator, both felonies punishable by up to three and a half years in prison, up to a $10,000 fine, or both.
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Driving impaired has the potential to result in serious consequences. From now through Labor Day law enforcement agencies in Wis. are focusing on raising awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers will be working with law enforcement officers across the state for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
Onalaska first responders break vehicle window to rescue baby locked inside.
A scary situation for a mother in Onalaska played out Tuesday afternoon. First responders say she accidently locked her baby in her vehicle. The mom called 911 right away.
14-year-old Adams Co. girl found safe, officials say
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office reports in an update Tuesday night that a missing 14-year-old girl was found safe after she had not been seen since Monday evening. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the teen was last seen in the 700 block of Co. Hwy....
Authorities arrest man after traffic stop in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is arrested after authorities conducted a traffic stop in Augusta. According to a media release from Augusta Police Department, on Aug. 3 at 2:56 p.m. Augusta Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest. The man,...
Eau Claire man leads police on multiple chases
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 22-year-old man is arrested after leading police on multiple chases in Eau Claire County. Last night, Altoona police tried to stop a vehicle. The driver got away from the officer. An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy found the vehicle in a neighborhood near...
Highway 13 closed several hours following motorcycle crash
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people riding on a motorcycle were injured Tuesday afternoon following a collision with a UTV. The crash was reported around 2 p.m. The two people on the motorcycle were ejected and suffered injuries. They were transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital. Details about their injuries were not released. The occupants of the UTV were not injured.
Homicide defendant released on $10,000 bail in Wisconsin
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A man charged in a fatal shooting in Wisconsin has been released on $10,000 bail that was initially set at $500,000. Karvel Freeman, 35, of Madison, was released from the jail in La Crosse County where he’s charged with party to first-degree homicide and party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Car hauler catches fire, closes interstate exit ramp near La Crosse
WEST SALEM, Wis. — An exit ramp on Interstate 90 was blocked off Wednesday evening because of a fire on a car- hauler. According to the West Salem Fire Department’s chief, a mechanical failure in the truck may have started the fire on the trailer, damaging multiple cars.
New Lisbon man’s body discovered near a boat landing in Juneau County
Responders found a 55-year-old New Lisbon man dead in the water near a boat landing Sunday.
Missing Friendship teen last seen Monday found safe
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. — A missing teen girl who the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said ran away from home Monday has been found safe. Braelynn Mueller, 14, had last been seen in the 700 block of County Highway J on Monday evening. As of Tuesday night, she had been found safe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
Driver Killed, Passenger Severely Burned in Olmsted County Motorcycle Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery motorcycle crash that left a Kellogg man dead and a Millville woman severely burned. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman says deputies responded to the report of a motorcycle in the north ditch on 75th St....
