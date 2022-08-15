EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is accused of leading law enforcement on two separate vehicle chases early Sunday morning in Eau Claire County. 22-year-old Kevin Hays was taken into custody at 4:30 a.m. Sunday by the Altoona Police Department and charged Monday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court with two counts of fleeing or eluding an officer as a vehicle operator, both felonies punishable by up to three and a half years in prison, up to a $10,000 fine, or both.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO