Read full article on original website
Related
One Green Planet
The Cost of Captivity: Lioness Killed by Male Lion Minutes After Introduction at The Birmingham Zoo
A lioness named Akili was killed by a male lion when they were introduced to each other at the Birmingham Zoo. The Birmingham Zoo reportedly introduced the male lion, Josh, to Akili in hopes that the animals could become companions after the death of the lioness’ former partner. On...
Heartbreaking moment miserable SeaWorld-owned killer whale named Morgan tried to ‘kill herself’ by leaping out tank
THIS IS the heartbreaking moment Morgan the killer whale leaps from her tank in what animal activists believe was a suicide attempt. Footage that went viral in 201, shows the orca lying motionless for ten minutes as she beaches herself on the edge of her tank. Animal activists and worried...
Circle of life! Newborn baby gorilla gets her Simba moment as proud mom lifts her in the air to show her off to visitors at Calgary Zoo
A female gorilla was seen introducing her new baby to visitors at the Calgary Zoo in a heartwarming moment. The footage, shared online Thursday by ViralHog, shows the mom grabbing her baby's arms and lifting it in the air before cradling it and kissing the new gorilla's forehead, melting the hearts of visitors who witnessed the moment.
dailyphew.com
Wild Sand Kittens Have Just Been Caught On Film For The First Time Ever And They’re Too Adorable
After four patient years of extensive research, sand cat kittens have finally been caught on camera for the very first time. The cute kittens, aged between six to eight weeks old, were spotted by a big cat organization called Panthera, who spent around an hour taking images of the rare animals before radio-collaring an adult female believed to be their mother. The team, headed by biologists Grégory Breton and Dr. Alexander Sliwa, noticed the adorable kittens as they drove back to camp in the Moroccan Sahara in April this year. Spotting three pairs of eyes glowing in the darkness, the researchers couldn’t believe their luck when they realized what they’d found.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pethelpful.com
21 Cutest Small and Fluffy Dogs
I like to share information about wildlife, animals, and pets—dogs in particular. Dogs have been our most loyal and devoted friends for centuries. Their affection and unconditional love can be understood from the famous quote of Josh Billings:. “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you...
dailyphew.com
Mother Cat Lost All Her Kittens, Then This Orphan Newborn Showed Up
Meet Flame, the sick kitten who was taken to the Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) and needed a miracle to survive – and that miracle came in the form of Ember, a very special mamma cat. Just a week before Mother’s Day, the older feline experienced a tragedy when all her newborn kitties died. “She had lost all of her babies,” Christina Hill, director of marketing and communications for AHS, told The Dodo, ”but not her motherly instinct.” So, when the time came for Ember to meet Flame, the sick kitten, it’s no surprise that she started showering the tiny thing with love.
dailyphew.com
Rescue Kitten Adopted By 5 Ferrets Thinks It’s A Ferret Too
This abandoned kitten was found when it was just five months old. Komari was adopted by a family that already had five pet ferrets, and through their love and care, she was nursed back to health. The five male ferrets took to Komari immediately, and Komari has begun to act...
U.K. Animal Group Rescues 47 Giant Rabbits it Believes Were Bred to Be Eaten
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) rescued forty-seven rather large rabbits from a property in England this month after learning about the bunnies' living conditions. In a press release, the RSPCA explained rescuers visited the property in Northumberland on July 11 after receiving reports about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newborn Diana monkey surprises keepers at U.K. zoo
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Zookeepers at a U.K. zoo arrived at work to an unexpected surprise -- a newborn Diana monkey. The Paignton Zoo in Paignton, U.K., heralded the arrival of the baby Diana monkey on Tuesday morning, zoo officials said. The baby was only a few hours old when it was discovered by zookeepers.
dailyphew.com
After Losing Their Owner, A Cute Pig And Pit Bull Find A Home Together
Since her neighbor’s tragically untimely death, Jessica Overlock, who resides with her family in Ohio, Arizona (the United States), has been caring for his dogs. Despite not being the most conventional pet pair, Penelope Rose the pig and Ruby Sue the pit bull were able to find a home where they could live together.
Aussie animal shelter is overflowing with dumped dogs - as the home offers a discounted adoption fee on the notorious breeds no-one wants
An animal shelter is offering huge discounts on its adoption fees as the pound attempts to find homes for dozens of dumped dogs - especially their 'heavy' ones. The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne provides shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overflowing with pups.
dailyphew.com
A Sweet Dog Who Recently Lost Her Puppies Adopts 3 Newborn Kittens Who Urgently Needed Help
Animal rescuer Stacee Jones has taken care of more than 100 dogs and cats. She believed she had seen it all until one day, a few months ago, when she took in some animals separately who needed each other adjacent to the Jelly’s Place-sponsored shelter in San Pablo, California (United States).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
petpress.net
10 Fluffy Dog Breeds That Are Like Soft Toys
There are lots of fluffy dog breeds that are as soft as cotton candy. There’s nothing like coming home to a wagging tail and a furry face. And when that furry face is as cute as a button, that’s just icing on the cake. These dogs come in...
dailyphew.com
Koko The Gorilla Adopts 2 Baby Kittens After Being Unable To Have Her Own Kids
Koko the gorilla received a special gift for her 44th birthday. The gorilla, famous for her knowledge of American Sign Language, was presented with a box of kittens and allowed to choose two as pets, the remaining cats were adopted into good homes. Koko received her first cat “All Ball” after signing that she wanted a cat, and being unsatisfied with a toy one, back in 1984.
SFGate
Global vets in Pakistan for surgery on Karachi zoo elephants
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Veterinarians from a global animal welfare organization are in Pakistan and on Wednesday began a series of surgeries on a pair of elephants at a zoo in the port city of Karachi. During a previous visit last year, vets from Four Paws examined four elephants...
Golden Retriever Being Introduced to New Sibling Melts Hearts
"Goldens are the sweetest most loving breed and I'll die on that hill," said one commenter after seeing the viral TikTok video.
katzenworld.co.uk
The Felines of New York: The Pet Shop Cat
On one of our trips around the world we ended up checking out a pet shop in New York City to see what kind of cat products where available in the US. Little did we expect that we would be greeted by a friendly feline in the pet shop!. He...
BBC
Baby tawny owl joy despite squatting squirrel in nesting box
Staff at a Northumberland wildlife centre are celebrating the arrival of tawny owl chicks. It was thought the birds would be unable to breed at Hauxley nature reserve this year after a squirrel moved into the owl nesting box. The entrance had been barricaded with sticks to stop the rightful...
4 big cats from "Tiger King" zoo move to Minnesota sanctuary
SANDSTONE, Minn. -- Some famous felines you may have seen before on Netflix are making their Minnesota debut. Four big cats were rescued from the infamous "Tiger King" zoo in Oklahoma. They're now safe and sound at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone."So many people watched the 'Tiger King' saga unfold on Netflix during COVID, but what a lot of people didn't realize is how much abuse and neglect was going on behind the scenes," said sanctuary owner Tammy Thies. Sixty-nine different cats from the reality show were rescued and taken to safe places across the country.The sanctuary in Sandstone is closed to the public to protect the animals.
Comments / 0