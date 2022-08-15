Read full article on original website
testudotimes.com
Maryland women’s soccer draws 1-1 with Temple in head coach Meg Ryan Nemzer’s debut
With five minutes to go in Thursday’s season opener between Maryland women’s soccer and Temple, the Terps and Owls remained knotted at one goal apiece. Graduate forward Kam Fisher came inches from having the debut one can only dream of, but Temple’s graduate goalkeeper Kamryn Stablein was able to somehow get a finger on her attempt at a game-winner and steer it wide — one of Stablein’s seven saves on the evening.
testudotimes.com
Center Hawa Doumbouya commits to Maryland women’s basketball
Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese continued to add to a promising 2023 recruiting class, securing the commitment of Hawa Doumbouya, the six-foot-five center announced on her official Instagram account. On April 26, Frese and the coaching staff offered Doumbouya a chance to remain in her home state...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland schools 'lower bar' amid shortage, despite more money to attract better teachers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In just a few weeks, students across Maryland will return to school. Yet, despite a massive influx in new education dollars, more classes will be taught by teachers who do not have professional certifications. The job postings are everywhere. In these final weeks of summer, Maryland...
pressboxonline.com
Under Armour Taps Baltimore County Company To Build Track At New Headquarters
Baltimore County-based Beynon Sports Surfaces Inc. already has an established reputation in its industry, having previously built tracks for New Balance and Nike. Now, the Hunt Valley, Md., company is laying down a track a little closer to home for one of those sportswear giants’ biggest competitors — Under Armour Inc. Beynon is building what is considered a centerpiece of the new Under Armour headquarters at the Port Covington development site, a track that will be part of a 1,400-seat track and field facility.
foxbaltimore.com
Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States, potentially including Maryland, may see the aurora borealis Wednesday and Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The beautiful sky show could be visible Wednesday...
Train hits, kills college student-athlete from Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A train hit and killed a former Prince William County basketball star just two days before he was set to begin college in North Carolina. Emergency crews rushed Kyle Honore, of Dumfries, to a nearby hospital shortly after a train hit him Tuesday night near the entrance of Wingate University.
Commercial Observer
Frederick’s Westview Promenade Welcomes Four New Tenants
Four new tenants, including a trio of restaurants, have inked leases at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. All four tenants are scheduled to open before year-end. “Frederick is Maryland’s second largest city...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland
- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 5: Fantastic Frederick at Dutch’s Daughter, Idiom and Brewer’s Alley
The fifth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was an after work trip to the place we felt we needed to explore more after last year’s tour: Frederick. This time, we started at Dutch’s Daughter (we visited Dutch’s Silvertree on the 2021 tour) and found two downtown breweries in Idiom and Brewer’s Alley to explore life after dark in Frederick. P.S. That medium rare prime rib you see below was the best prime rib Nestor’s ever tasted! We’ll be talking about it until we return! It’s all a part of the community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
dcnewsnow.com
Rust found on tracks of Metro’s Silver Line in Virginia
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — An emergency drill was delayed by hours Wednesday after workers found rust on the tracks of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) Metrorail’s Silver Line Extension. The tracks, themselves, have been in place for years along the extension. Few trains...
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Barbecue
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Liberty Barbecue was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Liberty Barbecue – 370 West Broad St., Falls Church, Virginia. Lefty’s Barbecue...
fox5dc.com
School Masking Policies in DC, Maryland and Virginia: What you need to know
School districts across the DMV are announcing their masking policies for the upcoming year. In D.C. Public Schools, masks are optional, but vaccinations are required for students over 12. Stafford County Public Schools has adopted a mask optional policy. In Prince William County, masks are optional for students and staff,...
greenbeltnewsreview.com
ERHS Grad Comes Full Circle And Returns as New Principal
Eleanor Roosevelt High School (ERHS) welcomes ERHS graduate Dr. Portia Barnes as its new principal. Barnes said she is “excited to continue in the Roosevelt Way, building on tenets of Respect, Integrity and Responsibility.” “I am overjoyed to be back home,” Barnes said. “When I walked the halls during my high school journey, I would have never thought I would be back here as the principal – and the first female principal. I consider myself home-grown – it does not get any better than that. The opportunity to nurture, lead and support the growth of the staff and students is exciting. To now walk the halls as a leading servant is very full circle.” Raised in Prince George’s County, Barnes was in the Science and Tech program and graduated from ERHS in 1989.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Burger
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve hamburgers. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, The Burger Shack was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. The Burger Shack – Virginia locations in Chantilly, Ashburn and Alexandria.
foxbaltimore.com
There's a new millionaire in Maryland; lottery players claim big prizes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a winning fast play ticket sold in Charlotte Hall. More winners were found in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton, their scratch-off tickets earned them $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold...
NBC Washington
Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland
A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
A Prince George's County golf course re-opens after extensive renovations
MITCHELLVILLE, Md. — A Prince George’s County golf course has been given new life. Enterprise Golf Course, located in Mitchellville, Maryland, has reopened after undergoing extensive renovations that began in early May. New Bermuda grass was installed throughout the golf course and areas surrounding the greens. Each tee...
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Place To Get a Drink
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia where you can get a medium dry vodka martini, lemon peel. Shaken, not stirred … or any other drink of your choice. Out of hundreds of bars, restaurants and eateries, Gringos & Mariachis was voted the favorite.
Bus driver explains why Maryland schools are sweating last-minute bus shortage
We are just a couple weeks away from school starting, and school officials are sweating to see if there will be enough buses to pick children up, or if there will be enough teachers.
