College Park, MD

testudotimes.com

Maryland women’s soccer draws 1-1 with Temple in head coach Meg Ryan Nemzer’s debut

With five minutes to go in Thursday’s season opener between Maryland women’s soccer and Temple, the Terps and Owls remained knotted at one goal apiece. Graduate forward Kam Fisher came inches from having the debut one can only dream of, but Temple’s graduate goalkeeper Kamryn Stablein was able to somehow get a finger on her attempt at a game-winner and steer it wide — one of Stablein’s seven saves on the evening.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Center Hawa Doumbouya commits to Maryland women’s basketball

Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese continued to add to a promising 2023 recruiting class, securing the commitment of Hawa Doumbouya, the six-foot-five center announced on her official Instagram account. On April 26, Frese and the coaching staff offered Doumbouya a chance to remain in her home state...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
pressboxonline.com

Under Armour Taps Baltimore County Company To Build Track At New Headquarters

Baltimore County-based Beynon Sports Surfaces Inc. already has an established reputation in its industry, having previously built tracks for New Balance and Nike. Now, the Hunt Valley, Md., company is laying down a track a little closer to home for one of those sportswear giants’ biggest competitors — Under Armour Inc. Beynon is building what is considered a centerpiece of the new Under Armour headquarters at the Port Covington development site, a track that will be part of a 1,400-seat track and field facility.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States, potentially including Maryland, may see the aurora borealis Wednesday and Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The beautiful sky show could be visible Wednesday...
MARYLAND STATE
Commercial Observer

Frederick’s Westview Promenade Welcomes Four New Tenants

Four new tenants, including a trio of restaurants, have inked leases at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. All four tenants are scheduled to open before year-end. “Frederick is Maryland’s second largest city...
FREDERICK, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland

- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
CUMBERLAND, MD
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
ROCKVILLE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 5: Fantastic Frederick at Dutch’s Daughter, Idiom and Brewer’s Alley

The fifth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was an after work trip to the place we felt we needed to explore more after last year’s tour: Frederick. This time, we started at Dutch’s Daughter (we visited Dutch’s Silvertree on the 2021 tour) and found two downtown breweries in Idiom and Brewer’s Alley to explore life after dark in Frederick. P.S. That medium rare prime rib you see below was the best prime rib Nestor’s ever tasted! We’ll be talking about it until we return! It’s all a part of the community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
FREDERICK, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Rust found on tracks of Metro’s Silver Line in Virginia

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — An emergency drill was delayed by hours Wednesday after workers found rust on the tracks of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) Metrorail’s Silver Line Extension. The tracks, themselves, have been in place for years along the extension. Few trains...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Barbecue

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Liberty Barbecue was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Liberty Barbecue – 370 West Broad St., Falls Church, Virginia. Lefty’s Barbecue...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

School Masking Policies in DC, Maryland and Virginia: What you need to know

School districts across the DMV are announcing their masking policies for the upcoming year. In D.C. Public Schools, masks are optional, but vaccinations are required for students over 12. Stafford County Public Schools has adopted a mask optional policy. In Prince William County, masks are optional for students and staff,...
MARYLAND STATE
greenbeltnewsreview.com

ERHS Grad Comes Full Circle And Returns as New Principal

Eleanor Roosevelt High School (ERHS) welcomes ERHS graduate Dr. Portia Barnes as its new principal. Barnes said she is “excited to continue in the Roosevelt Way, building on tenets of Respect, Integrity and Responsibility.” “I am overjoyed to be back home,” Barnes said. “When I walked the halls during my high school journey, I would have never thought I would be back here as the principal – and the first female principal. I consider myself home-grown – it does not get any better than that. The opportunity to nurture, lead and support the growth of the staff and students is exciting. To now walk the halls as a leading servant is very full circle.” Raised in Prince George’s County, Barnes was in the Science and Tech program and graduated from ERHS in 1989.
OXON HILL, MD
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Burger

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve hamburgers. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, The Burger Shack was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. The Burger Shack – Virginia locations in Chantilly, Ashburn and Alexandria.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

There's a new millionaire in Maryland; lottery players claim big prizes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a winning fast play ticket sold in Charlotte Hall. More winners were found in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton, their scratch-off tickets earned them $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold...
ODENTON, MD
NBC Washington

Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland

A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Place To Get a Drink

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia where you can get a medium dry vodka martini, lemon peel. Shaken, not stirred … or any other drink of your choice. Out of hundreds of bars, restaurants and eateries, Gringos & Mariachis was voted the favorite.
WASHINGTON, DC

