Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Our Super Bowl’: Golf fans celebrate as top PGA stars tee off in Wilmington
Quentin Burslem and Chris Scorziello, beers in hand, reveled Thursday morning in their good fortune at snagging catbird seats for the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club. From their front-row perch just above the first tee box, they watched in awe as many of the PGA’s top competitors blasted majestic...
BMW Championship a pivotal playoff event on unfamiliar turf in Delaware
The PGA Tour has never been to Delaware before.
First round of BMW Championship tees off at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del.(CBS) -- Some of the world's best golfers are teeing off in Delaware for the BMW Championship Thursday morning. The event is expected to bring more than 140,000 people to the Wilmington area as the first round of the PGA Tour event gets underway at the Wilmington Country Club. "I just like watching them play, I like to follow them around, especially Rory, he's my favorite," Wilmington resident Amy Shenyo said. This is new territory for the players too. From Hotel Du Pont, where some are staying, to Wilmington Country club for the event, this is their first taste of the...
WDEL 1150AM
PGA Tour pros get to know Wilmington Country Club
The PGA Tour pros who are in town for this week's BMW Championship have gotten a crash course on Wilmington Country Club. Most of the golfers had never played the course before Tuesday's practice rounds and Wednesday's pro-am. "Incredible," said Will Zalatoris, who won last week at the St. Jude...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Golf.com
Why the range at this week’s Tour event would give weekend hackers anxiety
WILMINGTON, Del. — As if playing a Wednesday pro-am with a Tour pro isn’t intimidating enough for your average weekend warrior, try adding a 90-yard forced carry… on the driving range!. At this week’s BMW Championship, the pros — and amateurs lucky enough to score a pro-am...
Tiger Woods Travels to Delaware for Meeting With PGA Tour Players About LIV Golf
Woods and Rickie Fowler flew from Florida on Tuesday to the BMW Championship for discussions on the direction of the PGA Tour in the wake of the startup league.
West Chester Native, Former Eagles Owner Buys Full City Block in Miami
Former Eagles owner Norman Braman, the billionaire car dealer who spent his early years in West Chester before moving to Cobbs Creek, now owns an entire block in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, writes Brian Bandell for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Braman, 89, recently acquired the Fight Club Miami building located...
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
firststateupdate.com
Leading Management Company Expands Into All Three Counties In Delaware
City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware, including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Local building owners and property management companies...
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware
Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"Incalculable loss to the TV/film industry":Two local leaders killed in Delaware
Two prominent members of the Baltimore-area film community were killed in a crash in Delaware. Delaware State Police identified the victims of a fatal Aug. 11 crash in Newark
2 Maryland filmmakers die in I-95 crash returning home from Philly production
Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.
Main Line Today Restaurant Week Returns with 35+ Restaurants
Main Line Today and Today Media announce the 2022 Main Line Today Fall Restaurant Week, presented by Firstrust Bank, running August 22nd through September 4th, 2022. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants, and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties.
Experience Restaurant Week from August 22nd to September 4th, 2022
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA — Main Line Today and Today Media announced the 2022 Main Line Today Fall Restaurant Week, presented by Firstrust Bank, running August 22nd through September 4th, 2022. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties.
Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County
WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday.
Downingtown Native’s Middle-School Hobby Turns Into West Chester Business with $12 Million in Annual Revenue
A Downingtown native’s middle-school hobby has turned into a West Chester-based business that aims to distribute healthy snacks across the country, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. In 2013, Brendan Cawley, who became interested in making jerky when he was 10 years old, founded Righteous Felon, which ships...
andnowuknow.com
Wegmans Announces Store Opening Date in Delaware; Jared Fedor Details
WILMINGTON, DE - A new location is joining the Wegmans store network, and the retailer recently announced its upcoming opening date. Set to open its doors on October 26, the 84,000-square-foot store situated just outside Wilmington, Delaware, is now looking to fill 185 part-time jobs as hiring and training get underway.
WBOC
'Destroy Them Wherever You Find Them': Spotted Lanternfly Population Spreading Across Md.
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (CBS) - An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted...
Comments / 0