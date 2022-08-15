ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

First round of BMW Championship tees off at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del.(CBS) -- Some of the world's best golfers are teeing off in Delaware for the BMW Championship Thursday morning. The event is expected to bring more than 140,000 people to the Wilmington area as the first round of the PGA Tour event gets underway at the Wilmington Country Club. "I just like watching them play, I like to follow them around, especially Rory, he's my favorite," Wilmington resident Amy Shenyo said. This is new territory for the players too. From Hotel Du Pont, where some are staying, to Wilmington Country club for the event, this is their first taste of the...
WDEL 1150AM

PGA Tour pros get to know Wilmington Country Club

The PGA Tour pros who are in town for this week's BMW Championship have gotten a crash course on Wilmington Country Club. Most of the golfers had never played the course before Tuesday's practice rounds and Wednesday's pro-am. "Incredible," said Will Zalatoris, who won last week at the St. Jude...
#Tour Championship#Golf Course#Bmw Championship#Fedex Cup#Western Open#Wilmington Country Club#Wga
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
LEWES, DE
WHYY

Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Leading Management Company Expands Into All Three Counties In Delaware

City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware, including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Local building owners and property management companies...
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware

Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
NEW CASTLE, DE
MyChesCo

Experience Restaurant Week from August 22nd to September 4th, 2022

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA — Main Line Today and Today Media announced the 2022 Main Line Today Fall Restaurant Week, presented by Firstrust Bank, running August 22nd through September 4th, 2022. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County

WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
andnowuknow.com

Wegmans Announces Store Opening Date in Delaware; Jared Fedor Details

WILMINGTON, DE - A new location is joining the Wegmans store network, and the retailer recently announced its upcoming opening date. Set to open its doors on October 26, the 84,000-square-foot store situated just outside Wilmington, Delaware, is now looking to fill 185 part-time jobs as hiring and training get underway.
