Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Picayune Item
Lady Maroon Tide lose in tight match with Pirates
The first full set game of the season was a talented matchup between the Picayune Maroon Tide and the Pass Christian Pirates. Both teams went back and forth for five sets but the Pirates got the upper hand, winning the final set 15-12. This loss puts the Lady Maroon Tide 1-3 on the season.
Picayune Item
Picayune has off night against the Harrison Central
An off night by the Picayune Lady Maroon Tide (1-3) had them swept by the Harrison Central Red Rebels (2-0). It’s early in the season but head coach Courtney Dickens was transparent in saying,. “That’s probably been the worst we’ve played this season.”. Set scores from Tuesday...
Picayune Item
Meet The Teams coming Aug. 18
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will hold its Meet The Teams Night on Thursday at historic A.L. May Memorial Stadium. The free festivities start at 5:45 p.m. with a performance by the Band of Gold, Perkettes and Cheerleaders. The 2022 men’s soccer, women’s soccer and football teams will be introduced by their head coaches.
Picayune Item
Golden Eagles Go Through First Scrimmage of Fall Camp Tuesday Morning
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Under sunny skies at The Rock on Tuesday morning, Southern Miss coach Will Hall had good things to say about what he saw from his team following the first full scrimmage of fall camp. “We stayed pretty healthy today for the most part,” Hall said. “Our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Picayune Item
ESPN+ will broadcast Gulf Coast-EMCC clash
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will play for the first time ever on the ESPN platform next month. As part of the NJCAA’s broadcasting partnership with ESPN, the Bulldogs’ MACCC football showdown against East Mississippi on Sept. 22 will be aired on ESPN+ as the NJCAA Game of the Week. Kickoff at historic A.L. May Memorial Stadium in Perkinston is set for 7 p.m.
Picayune Item
Picayune and Pearl River Central swim make splashes in first meet
Swim teams for Pearl River Central and Picayune compete together in all home meets, (excluding the senior night meet) and on their first competition they out shined West Harrison. On Tuesday Aug. 16, the PRC boy’s team combined for 125 points and the girl’s team combined for 99 points. Picayune’s...
WDAM-TV
Players of the Pine Belt: Jefferson Davis County senior RB/LB Nick Thompson
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - With three station championships in five years, Jefferson Davis County is beginning to get used to the feeling. But 2022 is an entirely new year with new challenges for the Jaguars. “We can’t live in the past,” said Jefferson Davis head coach Lance Mancuso. “Every year...
mississippiscoreboard.com
Wingfield High, Mississippi College Graduate And Former MC Baseball Coach, Biloxi Athletic Director Tom Gladney Moves To Texas, Becomes High School Baseball Coach
Former Mississippi College baseball coach and Biloxi High athletic director Tom Gladney has a new home, and Tuesday, he accepted a new job. Gladney, a Wingfield High and MC graduate, was named the new head baseball coach at Houston Christian in Houston, Texas. Houston Christian has about 450 students in high school and would be a MAIS Class 6A school if it was in Mississippi.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
WDAM’s Rex Thompson remembers Hurricane Camille 53 years later
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Camille still ranks as the second most intense storm to hit the North American continent. Longtime WDAM weathercaster Rex Thompson said he remembers the storm well. I was just eight years old when hurricane Camille made a direct hit on the Mississippi coast. The...
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi man misses winning share of $1.28 billion jackpot by one number
A Mississippi man missed winning a share of the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot on July 29 by one number. Mississippi Lottery officials posted a picture of the ticket bought by a Biloxi man which matched four of the five numbers plus the Megaplier. The winning numbers were 13, 36,...
WDAM-TV
Trooper suffers minor injuries after hydroplaning
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was transported to a hospital Tuesday night when the vehicle he was driving on Interstate 59 south hydroplaned off the road. A release from MHP said a trooper was responding to an “officer in need” call at about 7:30 p.m....
WDAM-TV
MDOT works on Marion County construction ahead of hurricane season
The Mississippi Hwy Patrol released dash cam footage and a statement on a traffic stop in McComb that went viral online. The City of Hattiesburg accepted a base bid of $1,539,552.90 for the Lincoln Road Paving Project. City of Hattiesburg agrees to help mitigate overpass project noise. Updated: Aug. 2,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
Former First Lady of Mississippi to hold book signing in Pass Christian
Female Moss Point native named new commander of Keesler medical squadron. At Keesler, she started out as a staff sergeant and wore many hats from there to Robins Air Force Base and even the Pentagon. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A meeting just getting underway concerning the future of health...
Picayune Item
Chapel Hart to perform for chance at finale
This Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. Central, Poplarville’s own County music group Chapel Hart will compete against 11 other performers for a chance to get to America’s Got Talent finale. Chapel Hart is drawing close to America’s Got Talent’s $1 million prize. They became a fan favorite...
WDAM-TV
Driver walks away from Perry County wreck
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver escaped injury Thursday, when the vehicle left U.S. 49 near the McLaurin exit in a spin and then flipped onto its roof. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by Kadarian Lovett was traveling north on US 49. The vehicle...
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. issues alert for runaway teen
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for runaway teen Savannah Marie Tyler on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Tyler is a 17-year-old white female. She was last seen on Aug. 14 at her home on Bailey Road in the New Augusta area. The PCSD...
bobgermanylaw.com
Bay St Louis, MS - Injury-Causing Accident Reported on I-10 near MS-43
Bay St Louis, MS (August 18, 2022) - On Wednesday, at least one person was hurt in the aftermath of a car accident in Bay St. Louis. The crash took place on Interstate 10 EB near MS-43 in Hancock County at around 10:53 p.m. The accident resulted in confirmed injuries,...
WDAM-TV
HPD investigating Monday night shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday night. According to HPD, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Mable Street just before 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they were informed that two people had been struck. One...
WDAM-TV
Petal Fire Department responds to 2-vehicle wreck
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle wreck with no major injuries happened on Tuesday morning on Mississippi Highway 42. According to Petal Fire Department Chief Joe Hendry, the crash was reported near the Tractor Supply Co. around 6:45 a.m. The crash involved a Nissan Altima and a Ford Ranger, with the ranger rolling over.
Mississippi Press
Hattiesburg Zoo to bring $10.5 million water park to south Mississippi in 2023
HATTIESBURG, Mississippi -- By this time next year, residents in south Mississippi are expected to have a new summer getaway destination nearby. The Hattiesburg Zoo has announced the beginning of construction this month of Phase I of what will ultimately be Serengeti Springs -- a $10.5 million water park built on 3.5 acres of Kamper Park, which will result in an expantion of the zoo’s current Africa section.
Comments / 0