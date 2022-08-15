PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will play for the first time ever on the ESPN platform next month. As part of the NJCAA’s broadcasting partnership with ESPN, the Bulldogs’ MACCC football showdown against East Mississippi on Sept. 22 will be aired on ESPN+ as the NJCAA Game of the Week. Kickoff at historic A.L. May Memorial Stadium in Perkinston is set for 7 p.m.

