Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
High school football scoreboard: Auburn High tops Hoover; Opelika comes back to beat Callaway in dramatic fashion
Towns McGough drilled the game-winning field goal in the late stages and Auburn High beat Hoover 17-14 on Friday in a showdown between state powers in Montgomery. McGough hit the winner from 36 yards out with just 2:31 left in the game at Cramton Bowl. Davaioun Williams scored two first-half...
elmoreautauganews.com
Volleyball: Prattville Falls to Auburn High in Four Sets
Prattville Christian Academy fell to Auburn High School in 4 sets. Baylee Rogers had 33 assists, 2 kills, 4 digs, and 1 ace. Avery Rogers had 13 digs, 1 assist, and 1 ace. Emma Cate Carter had 4 kills, 6 digs, and 2 aces. Sally Swindall had 3 kills, 1...
WSFA
Jeff Shearer, the creator of Friday Night Football Fever
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - He came to Montgomery to get some good experience and likely move on in a few years. Funny how things work out. “My wife and I were newlyweds,” said former WSFA Sports Director Jeff Shearer. “I told her we’d be there a few years and go somewhere else. We stayed 25 years.”
WSFA
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lowndessignal.com
JD Davison participates in parade, gives back to Fort Deposit via meet-and-greet
Over 700 community members from Fort Deposit and beyond lined Alabama Highway 185 near Lowndes Middle School for a parade honoring local basketball standout JD Davison. A five-star recruit out of The Calhoun School in 2021 and former point guard for the University of Alabama who was selected 53rd overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, Davison held a meet-and-greet event following the parade at Lowndes Middle School.
Opelika-Auburn News
High school football scoreboard: Lee-Scott rolls to win over Chambers Academy; Tallassee tops Reeltown
George Meyers ran in the opening score and the Lee-Scott supporters threw their hands in the air. A new season. New excitement. A new big win to celebrate all the way back to Auburn. Lee-Scott dropped Chambers Academy 33-0 on Thursday night in a season-opening romp for the Warriors. Meyers...
WNBA.com
Interim Head Coach Fred Williams Departing For Auburn University
LOS ANGELES (Aug 17, 2022) – The Los Angeles Sparks announced today that Interim Head Coach Fred Williams will depart for Auburn University to assume the role of associate head coach, as previously announced on May 4, 2022. The Sparks are conducting a national search for the next Head Coach of the organization.
Jacksonville, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Collinsville High School football team will have a game with Pleasant Valley High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00. Collinsville High SchoolPleasant Valley High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
RELATED PEOPLE
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
elmoreautauganews.com
Local UA Students Participate in Fall 2022 Cooperative Education
TUSCALOOSA, AL– This fall, 195 University of Alabama students are receiving hands-on, innovative and advanced educational experiences with dozens of companies and organizations across the United States through UA’s Cooperative Education Program during the fall 2022 semester. In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of full-time study...
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him
A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lindy Blanchard withdraws from lawsuit challenging Alabama’s electronic voting machines
Former Alabama gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard has asked a court to dismiss her claims in a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s use of electronic vote-counting machines. Blanchard filed the request last week in Montgomery County Circuit Court. It does not state a reason. The motion said the other plaintiffs would proceed...
2nd shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn, Ala.
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac. Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
WSFA
Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Kim Wanous, a longtime fixture in local television for viewers across central Alabama. Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to his family. He was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 but was at home when he died.
Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene
UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning. Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alabamanews.net
Former Longtime Montgomery TV Broadcaster Kim Wanous Dies
Former longtime Montgomery TV broadcaster Kim Wanous has died at the age of 75. He died Tuesday at his home in Prattville, surrounded by his family. Wanous had an award-winning TV career that spanned more than four decades. He worked for WCOV Channel 20 starting in the 1960s. After leaving that station in the mid-1980s, he joined the “Action 8 News” team here at WAKA as news anchor, serving until the mid-1990s.
thebamabuzz.com
4 Alabama cities make Kiplinger’s 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in US list
Alabama cities—Anniston, Decatur/Hartselle, Florence and Mobile—each made Kiplinger’s 2022 list of 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in the US. Founded in 1920, Kiplinger is a leading publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice. The company is best known for the popular weekly publication, The Kiplinger Letter.
ABC 33/40 News
US Marshal's Task Force searching for Alabama man charged with murder
The Montgomery Police Department and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for John Robert Hollon III. Hollon III, 34, is wanted for the charge of murder. He is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 195 pounds. Hollon III has a substance abuse addiction and has been...
elmoreautauganews.com
Sponsor a Wreath for the Sentry Riders Motorcycle Group event at Wetumpka City Cemetery Dec. 17
To sponsor a wreath, visit – https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/171323?fbclid=IwAR2xC4X8Cvt1UnODKTVLLMg5Ipq36lzpZZEryOzHeFJudRdhT8LfWTJSR2g. From the Sentry Riders Motorcycle Group (AL0124P) Please help us Remember, Honor, and Teach on December 17, 2022 by sponsoring a wreath, volunteering, or inviting friends to help with the event at Wetumpka City Cemetery. REMEMBER the Fallen. . . HONOR those...
Comments / 0