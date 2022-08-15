ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts ranked best state in America to live in

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
BOSTON — Massachusetts is the best state in America to live in, according to a new report.

In compiling its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in, the personal-finance website WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability, including housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.

Massachusetts was crowned the top state to live in, followed by New Jersey, New York, Idaho, and Virginia.

The living conditions in Massachusetts ranked as follows, according to the report:

  • 7th – % of Population in Poverty
  • 9th – Income Growth
  • 1st – % of Insured Population
  • 8th – % of Adults in Fair or Poor Health
  • 5th – Avg. Weekly Work Hours
  • 9th – Restaurants per Capita
  • 6th – Percentage of Residents 12+ Who Are Fully Vaccinated

New Hampshire checked in at sixth on the list, while Maine ranked 11th, Vermont ranked 12th, Connecticut ranked 25th, and Rhode Island ranked 28th.

Mississippi was ranked the worst state to live in.

COMMS 5:5
3d ago

Ha! no... if you are trying to live off the system then yes, if you want basic rights and an ability to have financial independence from the system, then absolutely not!

Reply(13)
23
Linda Mae
3d ago

Who came up with this?? This state has always been know as taxachusetts. I’m looking to get out. Born and raised in Mass. but all this state wants to do is tax us to death.

Reply(4)
15
Savannah Boston
3d ago

Born and raised outside Boston and agree 💯 Live elsewhere now due to cost of living but other than that I would move home in the blink of an eye! 👀

Reply
15
