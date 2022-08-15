Massachusetts ranked best state in America to live in

BOSTON — Massachusetts is the best state in America to live in, according to a new report.

In compiling its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in, the personal-finance website WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability, including housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.

Massachusetts was crowned the top state to live in, followed by New Jersey, New York, Idaho, and Virginia.

The living conditions in Massachusetts ranked as follows, according to the report:

7th – % of Population in Poverty

– % of Population in Poverty 9th – Income Growth

– Income Growth 1st – % of Insured Population

– % of Insured Population 8th – % of Adults in Fair or Poor Health

– % of Adults in Fair or Poor Health 5th – Avg. Weekly Work Hours

– Avg. Weekly Work Hours 9th – Restaurants per Capita

– Restaurants per Capita 6th – Percentage of Residents 12+ Who Are Fully Vaccinated

New Hampshire checked in at sixth on the list, while Maine ranked 11th, Vermont ranked 12th, Connecticut ranked 25th, and Rhode Island ranked 28th.

Mississippi was ranked the worst state to live in.

