Cobb Senior Services to conduct course in balance and strength improvement for seniors worried about the risk of falls

cobbcountycourier.com
Community Service Boards vitally important to Georgia
You may know by now that Highland Rivers Behavioral Health (HRBH) was formed through the consolidation of three organizations: Highland Rivers Health, Cobb County Community Services Board, and Haralson Behavioral Health Services. In writing about this consolidation, I have usually gone on to note the agency is now one of the largest community service boards in Georgia.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb school bus drivers to get pay bump; Mableton school renamed
Bus drivers will receive raises of $5.25 per hour in an effort to combat the shortage of 200 drivers that is straining the Cobb County School District. About 70% of Cobb students ride the bus. The bump will cost the district an estimated $7.6 million and put hourly rates between...
cobbcountycourier.com
Welcome to South Cobb features both local and national acts, Saturday September 10 2022 at the Eddy at Riverview Landing
Welcome to South Cobb distributed the following press release about their upcoming event at The Eddy at Riverview Landing, 6255 Riverview Road, Smyrna GA on September 10. [Smyrna, Ga.] Rhythm & Blues sensations, Glenn Jones and former Blackstreet Artist J-Stylz are sure to bring the full music experience at Welcome to South Cobb on Saturday, September 10, 2022. They also will bring attention to South Cobb’s local up-and-coming artists.
claytoncountyga.gov
Emergency Rental Assistance Program Event
Clayton County Board of Commissioners Office of Performance Management in partnership with Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will host an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in person event on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event is open to eligible Clayton County residents in need of assistance that have been impacted by COVID-19. To register for the in-person event, access:
cobbcountycourier.com
Registration open for Marietta’s Scarecrows in the Square contest now open
The City of Marietta announced on its website that registration for the popular and fun Scarecrows in the Square competition is now open. This will be the 17th year of the annual event. According to the news release, “Please remember each group or organization must register by September 23, 2022,...
fox5atlanta.com
Allegations of harsh conditions at assisted living facility
Disputes over rent and repairs at a Marietta assisted living facility have gotten bad. The people getting help say they must leave at the end of the month. The tenants are recovering addicts. A look at where things stand.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb Board of Commissioners approves long-running St. Benedict’s Episcopal School rezoning
In a 3-2 vote at its monthly zoning meeting the Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved the controversial rezoning request that will allow St. Benedict’s Episcopal School to build a new middle school building and play field. The property is located on the east and north side of Daniel...
Why Forsyth County is encouraging residents to become poll workers this election season
(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County is hoping its citizens will heed the call for poll workers being made around the country. The November General Election and Special Election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8(Photo/Getty Images)
Race for Georgia’s next governor bringing Kemp, Abrams to Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Governor Brian Kemp will be in Forsyth County next month for a campaign fundraiser. Governor Kemp speaking at the Cumming City Center ribbon cutting ceremony on June 24(Photo/Justine Lookenott)
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigate break-in at Cobb County emergency preparedness store
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Workers at an emergency preparedness store in Cobb County have started cleaning up after an apparent break in. It happened Wednesday morning at TruPrep, and "emergency preparedness" store on Cobb Parkway in Marietta. An employee says alleged thieves got away with a few accessories. It's unclear...
Renters say they’re not getting much needed federal COVID-19 relief funds from state
ATLANTA — Dozens of Georgians tell Channel 2 Action News they’re desperate to understand why they were denied critical aid they believe they qualify for. After previous reporting on pandemic relief aid for Georgia renters, Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln heard from viewers struggling to understand why Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs denied their claims.
'These are supposed to be the best years of your life' | Parents frustrated after Clark Atlanta students start classes without housing
ATLANTA — Winter Jeffrion was excited when her daughter chose to follow in her footsteps and attend her alma mater, Clark Atlanta University. She paid the deposit to secure her daughter's place in February and prepared to move her child into her dorm last Friday. When they arrived on...
Local briefs include A-CC Commission meetings, Madison Co Planning Board session
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners meet, 5 o’clock this afternoon at City Hall. Commissioners will tackle an appeal of decision from the Historic Preservation Commission, and they will reconvene at 6 o’clock to the set the agenda for the Commission’s meeting in September. On the agenda for the agenda-setting session are proposed appointments to various Athens-Clarke County boards and authorities.
Georgia 400 toll lanes back on track. Here’s what we know
A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is back on track a year after the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation will issue a draft request for proposals next month from roadbuilding companies...
Atlanta-Native, Leonte Benton, Named New President of T. Dallas Smith & Company, One of the Largest Black-Owned CRE Firms in the U.S.
T. Dallas Smith & Company (TDS&Co), the largest African American-owned pure tenant rep commercial real estate (CRE) firm in the country, officially announced today that Senior VP, Leonte Benton, who as an intern of the founder, T. Dallas Smith, was the inspiration for the company being formed 15 years ago, will now step into the role of president managing oversight of the firm’s brokerage operations.
CBS 46
Fulton County seeks to fill 2,000 election worker positions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Through in-person events and on social media, county election officials across the country are spreading the message Tuesday on “Help America Vote Day” that they need election workers. Fulton County alone is seeking to hire more than 2,000 poll workers to staff its 36...
Former Henry County teacher says she was fired for refusing to give students grades they didn’t earn
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A former teacher in Henry County says she was fired because she complained administrators tried to force her to give students grades they didn’t earn. Sheri Mimbs said school administrators instructed her to change grades to reflect its policy of not giving students anything less than a 60.
gwinnettcitizen.com
Gwinnett County amends Solid Waste Contract
Haulers held to stricter guidelines, slight increase in cost for residents. As a result of rising fuel and labor costs, worker shortages, supply chain issues and a higher volume of trash and recycling, the County amended its contract with residential solid waste haulers. Changes to the agreement will increase payments...
End of universal free lunch across the Atlanta metro area
ATLANTA — Parents across the Atlanta metro area are feeling the pinch with the end of the universal free lunch program. The federal program provided free or reduced lunches for all school students regardless of income. The program, which started earlier in the pandemic, wasn’t extended by Congress for this school year.
Forsyth County Schools spreading kindness through new program
(Photo/Jeff Bearden Twitter account) (Forsyth County, GA) In a world often marked by division, the Forsyth County School system is focusing on making things more positive for employees and students.
