ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Despite lawmakers trying to control content in classrooms, majority of Ohio parents trust their kids’ teachers, new survey shows

By Laura Hancock, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 21

hbrinda
3d ago

if you find anything teachers are indicating that they're teaching sex trans teaching g jersey your kids out of that school. I'm so glad my kids are grown now got to worry about gra dkids

Reply(4)
8
Franklin Loll
3d ago

a Democrat lobbying group conducted the poll. a great number of parents don't trust their children's teachers.

Reply(4)
13
The_Admiral
3d ago

Well, if you feel you can’t trust your local district, then you can put them in virtual school. My kids are in K-12 through Ohio Virtual Academy. Last year I observed most of my kids class connect sessions. The teachers there don’t teach right, left, conservative or liberal. They put absolutely no spin on their lectures.

Reply
2
Related
Cleveland.com

Progressive to sell office buildings as employees continue remote work: The Wake Up for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’ve been working from home for two and half years, now commuting to the newsroom only one day a week. Plenty of Northeast Ohio office workers are in the same routine. We’ve been waiting to see how this pandemic trend translates to city income taxes and business real estate.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#School Lunch#Classroom#Education#Survey Usa#U S Census#The Ohio House
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DeWine awards $3 million to strengthen Ohio food supply chain

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. This is...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

GOP cavalry arrives to help fund J.D. Vance’s Senate campaign in Ohio: Capitol Letter

Mitch’s millions: A PAC with close ties to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced plans to spend an eye-popping $28 million on TV and radio ads in Ohio to help Republican J.D. Vance in his U.S. Senate race against Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan. As Andrew Tobias writes, the Senate Leadership Fund’s new ad barrage is a major escalation when it comes to Republican spending on the race -- which was not on national Democrats’ or Republicans’ radar just a few months ago -- and reflects growing national GOP concerns over Ryan’s significant fundraising advantage. With the new reservation, Ohio now is slated to be third on the SLF’s list of most-funded states, ranking above several other races, including Nevada and North Carolina, that have been viewed as more competitive than Ohio’s.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

DeWine, Husted HB-Sixed: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov Jon Husted would support at least two exceptions to an abortion ban. Those are aborting as Gubernatorial campaign issues the HB6 bribery scandal and the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson. The DeWine-Husted tickets biggest opponent...
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

Ohio teachers and administrators undergo threat assessment training

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - School teachers and administrators in Lawrence County will return to school with safety as a top priority. On Wednesday, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office hosted a threat assessment seminar at Ironton High School. The seminar was led by Clayton Cranford of cybersafetycop.com. The desired outcome is to help teachers identify potential problems in students before it results in tragedy.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Morning Briefing: Gov. DeWine announces $5 million H2Ohio grant, Akron Public Schools needs teachers and Cleveland city leaders announce crime decrease

Good morning, Ohio. Here's what you need to know today. It is a quiet and cool start across much of Ohio with some areas dealing with a little patchy fog. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a pop-up afternoon shower possible. Most areas will stay dry with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy